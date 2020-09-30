Meanwhile, both campaigns and their allies are continuing to offer their takes on a 90-minute confrontation that turned into an uncontrollable spectacle of badgering and browbeating.
Fact-checking the first Trump-Biden presidential debate
In the contentious first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, Trump repeatedly relied on troublesome and false assertions that have been debunked throughout his presidency. Biden, by contrast, stretched the truth on occasion.
Here’s a roundup of 21 of the most noteworthy claims that were made. As is our practice, we do not award Pinocchios when we do a roundup of facts in debates.
‘Dumpster fire.’ ‘Train wreck.’ ‘A disgrace’: Horrified pundits react to the presidential debate
The most chaotic presidential debate in modern American history inspired unprecedented reactions on cable and broadcast news by pundits who, in other circumstances, would have been combing over minor moments to gauge who won and lost.
The consensus among many commentators: The losers of the night were the American public.
“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” said CNN host Jake Tapper. “That was the worst debate I have ever seen. It wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace.”
His CNN colleague Dana Bash had even sharper words: “I’m just going to say it like it is. That was a s--- show.”
“As someone who has watched for 40 years,” said ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, a previous primary debate moderator, “that was the worst presidential debate I have ever seen.”
Analysis: Trump sets the tone for the worst presidential debate in living memory
No one alive has ever seen a presidential debate like Tuesday night’s unseemly shout-fest between Trump and Biden — 90 minutes of invective, interruptions and personal insults. It was an insult to the public as well, and a sad example of the state of American democracy five weeks before the election.
On the margins, the debate probably did more to help Biden than the president, at a moment when Trump needed to change the shape and trajectory of the campaign. But that’s not what people will remember. Even partisans locked into their choices were probably dispirited at what they were witnessing. One can only imagine what the next two debates between the two men will look like.
For decades, general-election debates have provided Americans with the opportunity to measure the candidates in an open forum, with moderators aiming to stay out of the way when possible. They have always included showmanship and sharp exchanges, but within the boundaries of what people expect of their presidents. All of that went out the window Tuesday night.
Early surge of Democratic mail voting sparks worry inside GOP
Democratic voters who have requested mail ballots — and returned them — greatly outnumber Republicans so far in key battleground states, causing alarm among GOP leaders and strategists that Trump’s attacks on mail voting could be hurting the party’s prospects to retain the White House and the Senate this year.
Of the more than 9 million voters who requested mail ballots through Monday in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maine and Iowa, the five battleground states where such data is publicly available, 52 percent were Democrats. Twenty-eight percent were Republicans, and 20 percent were unaffiliated.
Additional internal Democratic and Republican Party data obtained by The Washington Post shows a similar trend in Ohio, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
Even more alarming to some Republicans, Democrats are also returning their ballots at higher rates than GOP voters in two of those states where that information is available: Florida and North Carolina.
The wide Democratic lead in mail voting so far has been the subject of urgent discussions among top GOP officials, according to people familiar with the conversations. The margins are “stunning” — and bad news for Republicans up and down the ballot, said longtime GOP pollster Whit Ayres. While the Republican Party is focused on getting voters out on Election Day, he noted that older voters who have traditionally supported Republicans are most concerned about covid-19 infection and could choose to stay home if an outbreak arises as the election nears.