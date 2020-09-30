Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R), who helped Trump with his debate preparations, said Wednesday that he came off “much too hot” and “too aggressive” and should use the next opportunity he can to clarify his views on white supremacism.

Trump was widely panned for refusing to condemn white supremacists and militia members and for calling out one far-right group, the Proud Boys, in a way that some of its members embraced as a call to arms rather than a denunciation.

During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Christie argued that he heard Trump’s answer differently than his critics, noting that Trump said after being asked to condemn white supremacists, “Sure, I’m prepared to do that.”

But Christie said if others heard it differently, Trump should clarify his views.

The former governor also offered criticism of Biden.

“Joe Biden came out in a way that concerned me as well because there were numerous times during that debate where he drifted off in mid-sentence, where he got his numbers wrong, where he didn’t seem to be able to make or complete a point,” Christie said.