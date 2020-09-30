Meanwhile, both campaigns and their allies are continuing to offer their takes on a 90-minute confrontation that turned into an uncontrollable spectacle of badgering and browbeating.
Trump says moderator teamed up against him; Biden portrays Trump as a crying baby
Trump asserted in a tweet Wednesday that he faced a “two on one” debate against both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, while Biden tweeted a video that portrayed Trump as a crying baby.
Trump’s tweet was accompanied by a New York Times story that reported that Wallace, the moderator of “Fox News Sunday,” had “struggled to keep the proceedings coherent” and was “reduced at times to pleading with the president to pause and allow his opponent to speak.”
“Chris had a tough night,” Trump wrote. “Two on one was not surprising, but fun.”
Earlier, Biden tweeted a video that included several moments during the debate where Trump interrupted him, including one that prompted Biden to say, “Will you shut up, man?”
A crying face was superimposed over Trump’s head, and viewers could hear a wailing baby throughout.
“Had enough?” Biden wrote in his tweet.
GOP pundits to Trump: ‘Interrupt less’
The morning after a chaotic first presidential debate, where Trump incessantly interrupted and insulted Biden, Republican pundits took to cable news shows to indirectly offer advice to the incumbent: Tone it down next time.
Ari Fleischer, the former White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, held up a whiteboard on “Fox & Friends” with three bullet points.
“Interrupt less,” read the first item. He also advised the president to “Let Biden flail” and to sum up his arguments better.
Sarah Sanders, Trump’s former White House press secretary, suggested Trump use more humor in the next debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.
“He has a great laugh-out-loud sense of humor,” Sanders said Wednesday morning on “Fox & Friends.” “I do think it could go a long way.”
Trump, she added, needed to appeal to women.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R), who helped Trump with his debate preparations, said Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” that the president came off “much too hot” and “too aggressive” and should use the next opportunity he can to clarify his views on white supremacy. In one of the debate’s most talked-about moments, Trump refused to condemn self-described white supremacists and unofficial armed militia members and told the far-right group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” a message the group celebrated online.
Pelosi reminds viewers of her advice to Biden to not debate Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who had recommended that Biden not debate Trump, reminded television viewers of her assessment during a television appearance Wednesday morning in which she referenced Trump’s frequent interruptions.
“I never thought anybody should reduce themselves to being on the stage with [Trump] because we know what his behavior is going to be like,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I’m just sorry that they didn’t turn off [his] microphone when it was Joe Biden’s turn to speak and turn it on when it was the president’s turn to speak.”
Pelosi argued that Trump’s behavior during the debate showed that “some kind of intervention is necessary.”
“And if his family, for his personal health, or his Republican associates, for the good of their party and our country, don’t want to intervene, then the election has to be the major intervention into this president’s behavior,” she said.
Pelosi also relayed that she had spent part of the day Tuesday praying for national unity.
“I think we have to be prayerful,” she said. “Clearly, with this president, either we’re not praying hard enough, or they’re just not working.”
Comey to testify in Senate Republicans’ review of Russia probe
Former FBI director James B. Comey is scheduled to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of the Republican-controlled panel’s latest review of the bureau’s 2016 investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Comey, a frequent target of attacks by Trump, is the third high-level official who supervised the Russia investigation to testify before the committee in recent weeks. Last month, the committee heard testimony from former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, and in June, it summoned former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein, who succeeded Yates in the Justice Department’s No. 2 position.
The inquiry is being driven by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a staunch Trump ally who has set out to uncover what he sees as impropriety in the investigation that would ultimately be taken over by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Democrats have criticized the effort as a politically motivated attempt to undermine a probe that has dogged Trump’s presidency.
Barrett continues meetings with senators as GOP angles to confirm her before Election Day
As Trump prepares to return to the campaign trail Wednesday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his Supreme Court nominee, is scheduled to spend another day on Capitol Hill, meeting with Senate Republicans as they angle to confirm her before Election Day.
The Republican senators scheduled to meet with Barrett on Wednesday include Mitt Romney (Utah), Todd C. Young (Alaska), Mike Braun (Ind.), David Perdue (Ga.), John Kennedy (La.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) and Thom Tillis (N.C.), John Cornyn (Tex.), Kelly Loeffler (Ga.), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.).
A group of female GOP senators also plans to hold a news conference regarding Barrett’s nomination. Abortion rights is looming as a large issue in her upcoming confirmation proceedings.
Analysis: Trump made a slew of false claims about mail voting during the first debate
President Trump closed the first 2020 presidential debate with a barrage of false claims about mail voting that are sure to give heartburn to officials trying to run an orderly election amid extremely difficult circumstances.
He claimed without evidence that mail voting will produce “fraud like you’ve never seen” and that 30 or 40 percent of mail ballots are traditionally lost in elections. Those claims have all been rebutted by election officials and leaders at Trump’s own FBI and Department of Homeland Security, who say mail voting fraud is exceptionally rare and extremely difficult to pull off.
He also refused to say he would accept the results of the election or that he will not preemptively declare victory before all the ballots are counted.
Pence heading to Georgia, where polls show a tight race
Vice President Pence plans Wednesday to head to Georgia, as the Republican ticket seeks to shore up support in a state that recent polls have shown to be surprisingly competitive.
According to the White House, Pence will speak at a fundraiser in Atlanta and then deliver remarks at a Faith & Freedom Coalition policy conference highlighting “the Trump Administration’s continued efforts to support religious freedom and every American’s right to worship.”
Trump made an appearance last week in Georgia, a state he carried over Democrat Hillary Clinton by about five percentage points four years ago.
A poll released Tuesday showed a virtual dead heat between Biden and Trump in the Peach State.
Biden drew the support of 50 percent of likely voters, while Trump drew the support of 47 percent, according to the Quinnipiac University poll.
In a statement, Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy called the race a “nail biter,” noting that if he carries Georgia, Biden would be the first Democratic presidential nominee to do so since Bill Clinton in 1992.
Trump plans big Wisconsin rallies despite White House task force calls for ‘maximal’ social distancing
Trump has scheduled large campaign rallies this weekend in Wisconsin despite recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that call for increasing social distancing in the state “to the maximal degree possible.”
The task force has further flagged La Crosse and Green Bay, the metropolitan areas where Trump plans to gather thousands of supporters Saturday, as novel coronavirus “red zones,” the highest level of concern for community spread of the virus, according to a report from the group released Sunday and obtained by The Washington Post.
Wisconsin is listed in the document as the state with the third-highest rate of new cases in the country, with 243 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous week, about 2.6 times greater than the national average. Ahead of Trump’s scheduled rally in Green Bay, the Bellin Health System said Tuesday that its hospital in that city is at 94 percent capacity as the coronavirus continues to spike in the community.
Christie says Trump needs to clarify views on white supremacism
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R), who helped Trump with his debate preparations, said Wednesday that he came off “much too hot” and “too aggressive” and should use the next opportunity he can to clarify his views on white supremacism.
Trump was widely panned for refusing to condemn white supremacists and militia members and for calling out one far-right group, the Proud Boys, in a way that some of its members embraced as a call to arms rather than a denunciation.
During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Christie argued that he heard Trump’s answer differently than his critics, noting that Trump said after being asked to condemn white supremacists, “Sure, I’m prepared to do that.”
But Christie said if others heard it differently, Trump should clarify his views.
The former governor also offered criticism of Biden.
“Joe Biden came out in a way that concerned me as well because there were numerous times during that debate where he drifted off in mid-sentence, where he got his numbers wrong, where he didn’t seem to be able to make or complete a point,” Christie said.
He added, “I don’t think anybody should feel assured by either one of their performances last night, and they’ve got work to do when both of them get back on the state for the next debate.”
Biden to launch train tour, hitting stops in Ohio and Pennsylvania
Biden on Wednesday morning plans to launch a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania as he seeks to shore up support in two key battleground states in the wake of the debate.
After a launch event at the train station in Cleveland, where the debate was held, the “Build Back Better Train Tour” includes stops in Alliance, Ohio; Pittsburgh; Greensburg, Pa.; Latrobe, Pa.; and Johnstown, Pa., according to the campaign. Along the way, Biden will work in an event at a union facility.
The trip is meant to help Biden connect with voters who supported Trump in 2016 and to give the Democratic nominee a chance to “talk about what he will do as president to create jobs, support working families and build our economy back better,” according to his campaign.
It also sets up a packed day of public events for Biden, who has been accused of running a low-energy campaign that rarely includes more than one public event per day.
In 2016, Trump carried both Ohio and Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Washington Post averages of recent polls from the two states show Biden leading by one percentage point in Ohio and eight percentage points in Pennsylvania.
Trump heading to Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost four years ago
In the wake of the debate, Trump plans on Wednesday to head to Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost in 2016 but is heavily targeting this year despite polls showing Biden with a significant lead there.
According to the White House, Trump plans to hold a fundraiser in Minneapolis before heading to Duluth for a Make America Great Again airport rally.
Duluth, the state’s fifth-largest city, has seen a steady stream of visitors representing the Trump and Biden campaigns. It sits in the northeastern part of the state, which is home to many blue-collar workers being courted by both parties.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton prevailed over Trump in Minnesota by less than two percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls this year shows Biden leading by 10 percentage points.
Analysis: Trump’s debate performance was described this way by undecided voters: ‘Crackhead,’ ‘arrogant,’ ‘un-American,’ ‘forceful’
“That was an interesting hour and a half,” is how Fox News host Chris Wallace summed up the night as he concluded the first debate between Trump and Biden.
Undecided voters from battleground states around the country used decidedly different words to describe the night featuring the Republican and Democratic nominees on the same stage for the first time.
“Crackhead,” “arrogant,” “un-American,” “forceful,” “puzzling,” “eh” and “unhinged” were some of the words used to describe Trump’s performance by a group of undecided voters in GOP pollster Frank Luntz’s post-debate focus group Zoom session.
“Professional,” “showed restraint and compassion,” “predictable,” “politician” and “presidential” were the descriptors used to describe Biden by the same participants in Luntz’s group, which consisted of more than a dozen undecided voters from Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio and North Carolina.
Trump bulldozes his way through debate with mix of attacks, insults and falsehoods
After 82 minutes of loud crosstalk, insults and constant interruptions from Trump during Tuesday night’s debate, both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace seemed baffled.
“I can’t remember which of all his rantings was the final question,” Biden said when Wallace asked him to respond to Trump.
“I’m having a little trouble myself,” chuckled Wallace of Fox News.
Trailing in the polls and trying to cast his opponent as weak and doddering, Trump took to the stage and unleashed an onslaught of words, aggressively interrupting the moderator and Biden so many times that both of them seemed exasperated and unsure what to do with a president who would not stop talking.
Fact-checking the first Trump-Biden presidential debate
In the contentious first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, Trump repeatedly relied on troublesome and false assertions that have been debunked throughout his presidency. Biden, by contrast, stretched the truth on occasion.
Here’s a roundup of 21 of the most noteworthy claims that were made. As is our practice, we do not award Pinocchios when we do a roundup of facts in debates.