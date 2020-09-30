Meanwhile, both campaigns and their allies are continuing to offer their takes on a 90-minute confrontation that turned into an uncontrollable spectacle of badgering and browbeating.
Trump plans big Wisconsin rallies despite White House task force calls for ‘maximal’ social distancing
Trump has scheduled large campaign rallies this weekend in Wisconsin despite recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that call for increasing social distancing in the state “to the maximal degree possible.”
The task force has further flagged La Crosse and Green Bay, the metropolitan areas where Trump plans to gather thousands of supporters Saturday, as coronavirus “red zones,” the highest level of concern for community spread of the virus, according to a report from the group released Sunday and obtained by The Washington Post.
Wisconsin is listed in the document as the state with the third-highest rate of new cases in the country, with 243 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous week, about 2.6 times greater than the national average. Ahead of Trump’s scheduled rally in Green Bay, the Bellin Health System said Tuesday that its hospital in that city is at 94 percent capacity as covid-19 continues to spike in the community.
Christie says Trump needs to clarify views on white supremacism
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R), who helped Trump with his debate preparations, said Wednesday that he came off “much too hot” and “too aggressive” and should use the next opportunity he can to clarify his views on white supremacism.
Trump was widely panned for refusing to condemn white supremacists and militia members and for calling out one far-right group, the Proud Boys, in a way that some of its members embraced as a call to arms rather than a denunciation.
Christie argued that he heard Trump’s answer differently than his critics, noting that Trump said after being asked to condemn white supremacists, “Sure, I’m prepared to do that.”
But Christie said if others heard it differently, Trump should clarify his views.
The former governor also offered criticism of Biden.
“Joe Biden came out in a way that concerned me as well because there were numerous times during that debate where he drifted off in mid-sentence, where he got his numbers wrong, where he didn’t seem to be able to make or complete a point,” Christie said.
He added, “I don’t think anybody should feel assured by either one of their performances last night, and they’ve got work to do when both of them get back on the state for the next debate.”
Biden to launch train tour, hitting stops in Ohio and Pennsylvania
Biden on Wednesday morning plans to launch a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania as he seeks to shore up support in two key battleground states in the wake of the debate.
After a launch event at the train station in Cleveland, where the debate was held, the “Build Back Better Train Tour” includes stops in Alliance, Ohio; Pittsburgh; Greensburg, Pa.; Latrobe, Pa.; and Johnstown, Pa., according to the campaign. Along the way, Biden will work in an event at a union facility.
The trip is meant to help Biden connect with voters who supported Trump in 2016 and to give the Democratic nominee a chance to “talk about what he will do as president to create jobs, support working families and build our economy back better,” according to his campaign.
It also sets up a packed day of public events for Biden, who has been accused of running a low-energy campaign that rarely includes more than one public event per day.
In 2016, Trump carried both Ohio and Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Washington Post averages of recent polls from the two states show Biden leading by one percentage point in Ohio and eight percentage points in Pennsylvania.
Trump heading to Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost four years ago
In the wake of the debate, Trump plans on Wednesday to head to Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost in 2016 but is heavily targeting this year despite polls showing Biden with a significant lead there.
According to the White House, Trump plans to hold a fundraiser in Minneapolis before heading to Duluth for a Make America Great Again airport rally.
Duluth, the state’s fifth-largest city, has seen a steady stream of visitors representing the Trump and Biden campaigns. It sits in the northeastern part of the state, which is home to many blue-collar workers being courted by both parties.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton prevailed over Trump in Minnesota by less than two percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls this year shows Biden leading by 10 percentage points.
Analysis: Trump’s debate performance was described this way by undecided voters: ‘Crackhead,’ ‘arrogant,’ ‘un-American,’ ‘forceful’
“That was an interesting hour and a half,” is how Fox News host Chris Wallace summed up the night as he concluded the first debate between Trump and Biden.
Undecided voters from battleground states around the country used decidedly different words to describe the night featuring the Republican and Democratic nominees on the same stage for the first time.
“Crackhead,” “arrogant,” “un-American,” “forceful,” “puzzling,” “eh” and “unhinged” were some of the words used to describe Trump’s performance by a group of undecided voters in GOP pollster Frank Luntz’s post-debate focus group Zoom session.
“Professional,” “showed restraint and compassion,” “predictable,” “politician” and “presidential” were the descriptors used to describe Biden by the same participants in Luntz’s group, which consisted of more than a dozen undecided voters from Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio and North Carolina.
Trump bulldozes his way through debate with mix of attacks, insults and falsehoods
After 82 minutes of loud crosstalk, insults and constant interruptions from Trump during Tuesday night’s debate, both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace seemed baffled.
“I can’t remember which of all his rantings was the final question,” Biden said when Wallace asked him to respond to Trump.
“I’m having a little trouble myself,” chuckled Wallace of Fox News.
Trailing in the polls and trying to cast his opponent as weak and doddering, Trump took to the stage and unleashed an onslaught of words, aggressively interrupting the moderator and Biden so many times that both of them seemed exasperated and unsure what to do with a president who would not stop talking.
Fact-checking the first Trump-Biden presidential debate
In the contentious first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, Trump repeatedly relied on troublesome and false assertions that have been debunked throughout his presidency. Biden, by contrast, stretched the truth on occasion.
Here’s a roundup of 21 of the most noteworthy claims that were made. As is our practice, we do not award Pinocchios when we do a roundup of facts in debates.
‘Dumpster fire.’ ‘Train wreck.’ ‘A disgrace’: Horrified pundits react to the presidential debate
The most chaotic presidential debate in modern American history inspired unprecedented reactions on cable and broadcast news by pundits who, in other circumstances, would have been combing over minor moments to gauge who won and lost.
The consensus among many commentators: The losers of the night were the American public.
“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” said CNN host Jake Tapper. “That was the worst debate I have ever seen. It wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace.”
His CNN colleague Dana Bash had even sharper words: “I’m just going to say it like it is. That was a s--- show.”
“As someone who has watched for 40 years,” said ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, a previous primary debate moderator, “that was the worst presidential debate I have ever seen.”
Analysis: Trump sets the tone for the worst presidential debate in living memory
No one alive has ever seen a presidential debate like Tuesday night’s unseemly shout-fest between Trump and Biden — 90 minutes of invective, interruptions and personal insults. It was an insult to the public as well, and a sad example of the state of American democracy five weeks before the election.
On the margins, the debate probably did more to help Biden than the president, at a moment when Trump needed to change the shape and trajectory of the campaign. But that’s not what people will remember. Even partisans locked into their choices were probably dispirited at what they were witnessing. One can only imagine what the next two debates between the two men will look like.
For decades, general-election debates have provided Americans with the opportunity to measure the candidates in an open forum, with moderators aiming to stay out of the way when possible. They have always included showmanship and sharp exchanges, but within the boundaries of what people expect of their presidents. All of that went out the window Tuesday night.
Early surge of Democratic mail voting sparks worry inside GOP
Democratic voters who have requested mail ballots — and returned them — greatly outnumber Republicans so far in key battleground states, causing alarm among GOP leaders and strategists that Trump’s attacks on mail voting could be hurting the party’s prospects to retain the White House and the Senate this year.
Of the more than 9 million voters who requested mail ballots through Monday in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maine and Iowa, the five battleground states where such data is publicly available, 52 percent were Democrats. Twenty-eight percent were Republicans, and 20 percent were unaffiliated.
Additional internal Democratic and Republican Party data obtained by The Washington Post shows a similar trend in Ohio, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
Even more alarming to some Republicans, Democrats are also returning their ballots at higher rates than GOP voters in two of those states where that information is available: Florida and North Carolina.
The wide Democratic lead in mail voting so far has been the subject of urgent discussions among top GOP officials, according to people familiar with the conversations. The margins are “stunning” — and bad news for Republicans up and down the ballot, said longtime GOP pollster Whit Ayres. While the Republican Party is focused on getting voters out on Election Day, he noted that older voters who have traditionally supported Republicans are most concerned about covid-19 infection and could choose to stay home if an outbreak arises as the election nears.