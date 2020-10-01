Trump signs spending bill after campaign rally, averting government shutdown
Trump signed legislation early Thursday to fund the federal government through early December after returning from a campaign rally in Minnesota, according to a White House spokesman.
Funding for the government technically expired at midnight on Wednesday, but the momentary lapse in appropriations is not expected to have an impact on the federal workforce. Judd Deere, the White House spokesman, said Trump signed the deal after flying back to the White House from a campaign rally in Duluth, Minn.
Trump’s call for poll-watching volunteers sparks fear of chaos and violence on Election Day
Trump’s debate-stage call for volunteers to stand watch at voting locations has prompted an enthusiastic response from known neo-Nazis and right-wing activists, leading many state election and law enforcement officials to prepare for voter intimidation, arrests and even violence on Election Day.
In his debate Tuesday night with Biden, Trump did not explicitly condemn white supremacists or armed right-wing groups when asked to do so, and he falsely accused election officials in Philadelphia of improperly keeping poll watchers out of voting locations this week. The president provoked particular outrage when he was asked to condemn the Proud Boys, an all-male group associated with street violence, but instead said its members should “stand back and stand by.”
The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee for months have promised to recruit as many as 50,000 poll watchers to monitor voting locations on Election Day. The campaign’s “Army for Trump” website has contributed to that effort, urging supporters to join the “army of supporters fighting to re-elect him in 2020.”
Biden stiff-arms the left — which holds its fire
Biden stiff-armed the Green New Deal liberal climate plan at Tuesday’s debate and offered a pointed reminder of his opposition to Medicare-for-all. He boasted of defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders “by a whole hell of a lot” and sidestepped calls from the left to expand the Supreme Court.
And on Wednesday, Biden said he has not recently spoken to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the leader of his party’s young generation of ascendant liberals.
During his first debate against Trump, and again the next day, the Democratic nominee distanced himself from his party’s left wing in some of his starkest terms yet, pushing back against Trump’s efforts to brand him a puppet of “radical socialists.”
Brad Parscale stepping away from job at Trump campaign
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is stepping away from his job at the campaign, officials said Wednesday night.
Parscale was hospitalized for his own safety Sunday after threatening suicide while holding a handgun during a confrontation with his wife at his Florida home.
“We hope only for the best for Brad and his family,” campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.
Parscale could not be reached for comment.