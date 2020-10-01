Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) joined Hillary Clinton’s new podcast Wednesday for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from what Harris learned from her mother, to Harris’s attempts to teach her husband to cook during quarantine, to what Harris is expecting in her debate against Vice President Pence on Tuesday.

The Democratic vice-presidential candidate, who has downplayed expectations and praised Pence’s debating skills in recent weeks, told Clinton that the biggest difference between this debate and Democratic primary debates is that she will be responsible not just for her own positions but those of running mate Joe Biden as well.

“Then it was mostly about speaking up about my position on various issues as compared to my colleagues on the stage,” Harris told Clinton. “This time, it will be about requiring some level of knowledge, if not mastery, of Joe’s record, the Vice President Mike Pence’s record, Trump’s record, and of course defending my own record. So that’s different, in terms of the process.”

Harris also told Clinton she feels she needs to be prepared to deal with “a series of untruths,” and Clinton told her she should be.

“I think you should also be prepared for the slights, the efforts to diminish you personally, you as a woman who’s about to be our next vice president,” Clinton said. “So I do think there will be a lot of maneuvering on the other side to try to put you in a box.”

Harris also pointed out the challenge of balancing her own positions with ensuring that Pence is telling the truth.