Meanwhile, both of their running mates are seeking to shore up support in the Midwest. Vice President Pence is in Iowa, while Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) is scheduled to virtually address a Democratic dinner in Minnesota.
The Biden campaign also said Thursday that in battleground states, it would resume some door-knocking and other direct contact with voters that it had avoided for months because of the pandemic.
Democratic Senate candidate in North Carolina raises $23 million in third quarter
Cal Cunningham, the Democratic candidate running to unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis in battleground North Carolina, raised an eye-popping $23 million in the third quarter, his campaign has reported.
Recent polls show Cunningham leading by five to 10 points in the state that Trump won by three in 2016.
Cunningham’s haul is massive for a single three-month period. By comparison, in the second quarter, he raised $7.4 million, which was seen as a huge amount then.
To underscore the importance of the North Carolina race to Democrats, after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) decided to start crowdfunding for Senate races and made Cunningham their first pick.
“NC is probably THE tipping point state, for the Senate and White House. AND there’s a ton of young voters & the registration deadline is weeks away. The $ we raise now matter. So, big goal - can we raise $100,000 for Cal Cunningham today?” Murphy tweeted.
In less than 24 hours, nearly 3,000 people had donated $102,000.
Chris Wallace says Trump ‘bears the primary responsibility’ for chaotic, interruption-laden presidential debate
In his first appearance on Fox News since moderating the first general election debate, anchor Chris Wallace said Trump “bears the primary responsibility for what happened on Tuesday.”
Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and fought with Wallace, who tried in vain to “get the president to stop and let Biden finish his answer.”
Wallace said he was frustrated that his preparation for the debate was for naught.
“I was really hoping for the debate that I think America wanted to see,” he said, “which was a serious exchange of views."
Wallace then made a baking analogy. “I felt like I had gotten together all of the ingredients,” he said. “I had baked this beautiful, delicious cake. And then, frankly, the president put his foot in it. And that was frustrating — frustrating for me, because I tried hard to prepare for a serious debate. Much more frustrating — and importantly — for the American people, because they didn’t get the debate they wanted and that they deserved. And I think that’s a loss for the country.”
But Wallace was skeptical of some of the format changes proposed for the next debates, including the possibility of allowing moderators to cut off the microphones of candidates. “I think that’s a pretty tough spot to put any moderator in,” he said.
Wallace said he doesn’t plan to watch any video of Tuesday night’s debate. “Oh God, no,” he said. “It wasn’t something that I want to revisit. … This is going to take a while before I watch this one again.”
Trump campaign hits at debate commission leaders
In a conference call with reporters Thursday, the Trump campaign took aim at the leadership of the Commission on Presidential Debates, disputing the panel’s independence and insisting that no changes should be made to the way the second and third debates are conducted.
But Trump aides notably stopped short of threatening to pull out of the debates if the moderator is given the power to “mute” either of the candidates, a step that has been under consideration since Tuesday night’s faceoff between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
“Those are their words, their donations, their comments,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said after highlighting past comments made by some of the commission members about Trump, as well as donations some of the organization’s leaders have previously made to Democratic candidates.
Stepien said that in America everyone is free to support and donate to the candidate of their choosing, “but an organization that is not nonpartisan should not pretend to do so.”
On its website, the Commission on Presidential Debates notes that for the past 30 years, “no sitting officer of either major party has had any affiliation with the CPD, and the major parties have no role whatsoever in running the CPD or setting its policies.”
One of the commission’s co-chairs, Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., was chairman of the Republican National Committee in the 1980s.
On Thursday’s call, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller also disparaged the commission, describing it as “not representative of America as a whole.”
“For the most part, these are permanent swamp monsters,” Miller said.
Asked whether Trump will show up to the next two debates if the commission makes changes such as the inclusion of a “mute button,” Miller did not respond directly, saying only that “there should not be any changes” to what has been decided upon by the campaigns.
“President Trump fully plans on participating in and winning the second and third debates in the presidential contest here,” Miller said. “And to that matter, Vice President Pence looks forward to participating in and winning the vice-presidential debate against Sen. Kamala Harris next week.”
Analysis: Democrats focus on cutting off path to victory for Trump if presidency is thrown to House to decide
Some House seats might count a lot more than others in this chaotic campaign season.
Take Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which Biden is expected to visit Friday. Though Biden’s trip to Grand Rapids will boost his bid to claim a state Trump narrowly won four years ago, Hillary Scholten hopes the former vice president can help her win a Western Michigan district that Democrats have not held in 28 years.
And, if successful in elevating Scholten, Biden’s trip could serve as a backstop for his own presidential bid.
A Scholten victory would likely give Democrats eight of Michigan’s 14 seats in the House, helping House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s newly stated goal of blocking Trump from a last-gasp effort to remain in the White House if he does not win the November election.
It’s all very complicated, but there is a remote chance that neither Trump nor Biden will be a clear winner in the electoral college.
South Carolina GOP asks Supreme Court to reinstate mail-in ballot witness requirement
South Carolina Republicans asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to reinstate the witness signature requirement for mail ballots ahead of the November election, extending the legal turmoil over the rule even as tens of thousands of ballots have been sent to voters across the state.
The request to the high court comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit on Wednesday left in place an order blocking the requirement because of the risks associated with in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.
The legal battle over the mechanics of absentee mail-in voting in South Carolina is one of two voting cases Republicans have appealed to the Supreme Court in the weeks before the Nov. 3 contest. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania’s Republican legislative leaders asked the justices to block a decision to count ballots received by mail up to three days after Election Day.
Kansas hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate in 88 years. Barbara Bollier could turn the tide.
GREAT BEND, Kan. — The first honk comes just after someone asks a question about wind power. One pickup truck pulls into the parking lot, then another — until eight floats flying Trump flags have joined the parade. Men in “Make America Great Again” hats slam their fists against their horns. When a police officer tells them to lay off, they begin shouting from rolled-down windows.
“Honk. Honk, honk, honk, honk.”
The caravan has convened with a clear goal: If Kansas Democratic Senate candidate Barbara Bollier wants to bring her message to Great Bend — the rural hometown of her opponent, where President Trump won with 77 percent of the vote — then she is going to have to yell.
Instead, Bollier smiles, rising onto her toes in her orthopedic sandals to edge a little closer to the microphone.
Texas governor issues order limiting each county to one mail-in ballot drop-off site
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday issued a proclamation limiting each of the state’s counties to only one mail-in ballot drop-off location for the November election.
The move follows a similar step in Ohio, where Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) limited each county to one ballot drop box. A judge last month blocked that order, and LaRose and the Ohio Republican Party have appealed.
According to Abbott’s proclamation, beginning Oct. 2, voters may deliver their marked mail-in ballots in person “at a single early voting clerk’s office location that is publicly designated by the early voting clerk for the return of marked mail ballots.”
Several Texas counties have a population of more than 1 million. Harris County, which includes Houston and is the state’s largest county, has more than 4.6 million residents. According to the Austin American-Statesman, Harris County has 12 ballot drop-off sites; Travis County, which includes Austin and has a population of 1.2 million, has four sites.
By contrast, Kenosha County, Wis., has 17 mail-in ballot drop boxes for a population of about 170,000, according to the Kenosha News.
Texas Democrats immediately criticized Abbott’s move as “a blatant voter suppression tactic.”
“Republicans are on the verge of losing, so Governor Abbott is trying to adjust the rules last minute. … Make no mistake, Democracy itself is on the ballot. Every Texan must get out and vote these cowards out!” state party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. “Governor Abbott and Texas Republicans are scared. We are creating a movement that will beat them at the ballot box on November 3, and there’s nothing these cheaters can do about it.”
Texas Democrats have not indicated whether they will challenge the order in court.
Trump signals resistance to debate format changes
Trump signaled Thursday that he would resist changes to the format of his remaining debates with Biden that are being considered by the commission that hosts them.
“Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?” the president wrote in a tweet.
His comments came a day after the Commission on Presidential Debates said it was exploring changes following Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland — an exchange that was widely panned as an embarrassing debacle and filled with constant interruptions and name-calling.
The commission has not said what specific measures it is considering but indicated it would take swift action to help “maintain order” going forward.
Biden campaign to resume some door-knocking and other direct voter contacts
The Biden campaign said Thursday that it would resume some door-knocking and other direct contact with voters in battleground states that it had avoided for months amid the pandemic, as concerns mount that Republicans have gained an advantage from their relatively undeterred canvassing efforts.
In a statement, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon touted efforts to date to reach voters through “innovative and technologically advanced” methods in “this unprecedented environment.”
But, she said, “we’re now expanding on our strategy in a targeted way that puts the safety of communities first and foremost and helps us mobilize voters who are harder to reach by phone now that we’re in the final stretch and now that Americans are fully dialed-in and ready to make their voices heard."
The campaign said that starting this week, volunteers will knock on doors in targeted communities after being trained on covid-19 safety measures. Other precautions will also be taken, including the use of protective gear and temperature checks, it said.
In recent months, the campaign’s outreach to voters has centered on texts, phone calls, mail and social media.
Democrats have become increasingly worried that more-aggressive efforts by Trump and his Republican allies have yielded better results.
NBC News reported Thursday that Republicans have been more effective than Democrats in adding new voters to the rolls in battleground states.
Campaigns generally regard door-to-door canvassing as among the most effective ways to boost turnout.
Kamala Harris, supported by a sea of sisters
Shortly after Sen. Kamala D. Harris became Biden’s running mate, the Democratic National Committee began receiving thousands of donations in the precise amount of $19.08, without any obvious explanation.
Soon, it became clear that the donations were a tribute to Harris (Calif.) from fellow members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, a Black women’s organization founded in 1908. As of Friday, the DNC had received 14,408 donations in that amount, for a total approaching $275,000, and they continue to arrive.
The contributions are a sign of how AKA, a close-knit network of Black women nationwide, has mobilized behind Harris. AKA cannot make official endorsements, so the work is less overt — members show up at Harris events, give money, organize get-out-the-vote efforts, network on how best to support the cause.
White House press secretary clarifies Trump’s claim that ballots were found ‘in a river,’ says it was actually a ‘ditch’
As he has sought to cast doubt on mail-in voting, Trump has repeatedly pointed to a case in Wisconsin in which he claims local authorities “found a lot of ballots in a river.”
But asked Thursday for details on the case, including the location of the river, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany acknowledged that the river was instead a “ditch.”
“It was a ditch in Wisconsin they were found in; I can get the article to your inbox,” McEnany told a reporter who pressed her repeatedly for details.
When he raised the case in an exchange with reporters last month, Trump opined, “They throw them out if they have the name ‘Trump’ on it, I guess.” A reporter then pointed out that authorities said the ballots “had no names on them."
“Okay, well, they still found them in a river, whether they had a name on it or not,” Trump responded.
According to a report in the Appleton Post-Crescent, three trays of mail — including “several” absentee ballots — were found in a ditch in Wisconsin last month. No information has been released on whether the ballots were blank or completed.
At Thursday’s briefing, McEnany faced an onslaught of questions from reporters on topics including Trump’s views on white supremacy and the background of his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
McEnany claimed that Trump “has condemned white supremacy more than any other president in modern history,” amid an uproar over his call in Tuesday night’s debate for the Proud Boys extremist group to “stand back and stand by.”
And after introducing Barrett as “a Rhodes scholar” at the start of Thursday’s briefing, McEnany was later corrected by a reporter who noted that Barrett attended Rhodes College in Memphis, and did not receive the prestigious award to study at Oxford University.
“Attended Rhodes College. So, my bad,” McEnany said.
Pelosi says Democrats will cut off path to victory for Trump if presidential race is thrown to House to decide
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sought Thursday to warn Trump that he would not have a path to victory in the House under the unlikely case that neither candidate wins an outright victory in the electoral college — a scenario that would invoke a constitutional provision calling on her chamber to pick the next president.
Under the current makeup of the House, Trump would have the upper hand because the Constitution says each state delegation gets one vote on who becomes president. Although Democrats control the chamber, Republicans hold majorities in 26 delegations while Democrats hold majorities in 22.
Speaking at a news conference, Pelosi stressed that Democrats are determined to flip at least one delegation next month, meaning Trump would not be able to get “a majority” under the Constitution. That would lead to a “complicated” scenario, she said, where the House speaker becomes acting president. Pelosi said it’s also possible that enough delegations will be flipped in November to give Democrats a majority.
“What we hope to accomplish is to send a very clear message on Election Day to the president: There ain’t no light at [the end of] the tunnel for you in the House of Representatives,” Pelosi said. “That isn’t going to work. So don’t cause chaos because you think it will lead to a light at the end of the tunnel, because that light at the end of the tunnel in the House is going to be a train coming right at your plans.”
During the news conference, Pelosi also referred to the far-right group Proud Boys as “the president’s friends.”
In Tuesday’s debate, during a segment in which he declined to condemn white supremacists, Trump told the male-only group, which has a reputation for bashing leftist protesters during street brawls, to “stand back and stand by."
On Wednesday, Trump claimed to know nothing about the group.
Meadows says he thinks Barrett will be confirmed before the end of October
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Thursday that he expects Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to be confirmed by the end of October barring any extraordinary moves by Democrats to delay the process.
Meadows made the prediction on a call with reporters organized by the Article III Project, a group that advocates for Trump’s judicial selections.
Hearings on Barrett’s nomination are expected to begin in mid-October. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has notably not given a specific date for a confirmation vote.
On the call, Meadows said he hopes the Senate confirmation process will be marked by “volumes of information without volumes of rhetoric.” And he pushed back against the idea of court-packing, or adding more justices to the Supreme Court, a proposal that some on the left have promoted.
“I don’t think the American people broadly would see that adding justices just so you can get a desired ruling from a Supreme Court’s decision is the prudent way to go,” Meadows said. “It certainly is not something that President Trump believes should happen. … I think it’s a very dangerous proposal to look at packing the court.”
Hillary Clinton to Harris: ‘You should be prepared for ... the efforts to diminish you personally’
Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) joined Hillary Clinton’s new podcast Wednesday for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from what Harris learned from her mother, to Harris’s attempts to teach her husband to cook during quarantine, to what Harris is expecting in her debate against Vice President Pence on Tuesday.
The Democratic vice-presidential candidate, who has downplayed expectations and praised Pence’s debating skills in recent weeks, told Clinton that the biggest difference between this debate and Democratic primary debates is that she will be responsible not just for her own positions but those of running mate Joe Biden as well.
“Then it was mostly about speaking up about my position on various issues as compared to my colleagues on the stage,” Harris told Clinton. “This time, it will be about requiring some level of knowledge, if not mastery, of Joe’s record, the Vice President Mike Pence’s record, Trump’s record, and of course defending my own record. So that’s different, in terms of the process.”
Harris also told Clinton she feels she needs to be prepared to deal with “a series of untruths,” and Clinton told her she should be.
“I think you should also be prepared for the slights, the efforts to diminish you personally, you as a woman who’s about to be our next vice president,” Clinton said. “So I do think there will be a lot of maneuvering on the other side to try to put you in a box.”
Harris also pointed out the challenge of balancing her own positions with ensuring that Pence is telling the truth.
“I don’t necessarily want to be the fact checker,” Harris told her. “At the same time, depending on how far he goes with whatever he does, he’s going to have to be accountable for what he says.”