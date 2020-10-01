Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Thursday that the Trump campaign should resist any changes in format that would make the presidential debates “softer and easier and nicer.”

Her comments came a day after the Commission on Presidential Debates said it was exploring changes to “maintain order” following the debate between Trump and Biden on Tuesday that was widely panned as an embarrassing debacle and filled with constant interruptions and name-calling.

“Listen, they came out hot, and they went after each other, and these are grown men, and they’re going to be on the world stage, and they can handle a debate," McDaniel said during an appearance on Fox News. “And I don’t think we need to put parameters in to make sure it’s softer and easier and nicer. They’re competing to be president of the United States.”

McDaniel also cautioned the commission against rule changes unless both sides agree.