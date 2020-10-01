NBA players’ historic push to increase turnout started by getting each other to vote
Politics have always been a force in Mo Bamba’s life. When he was a schoolboy in Harlem, Bamba wrote a letter to President Barack Obama, urging him to find “new ways to help homeless people.” In high school, the director of admissions at Bamba’s private boarding school predicted he would become either an NBA Hall of Famer or a U.S. senator. And in his only year at the University of Texas, Bamba enrolled in a course called “The Black Power Movement.”
But like many young Black men, when it came time to vote in 2016, Bamba passed.
“Now, looking back on it, it was crazy to me that I didn’t,” said Bamba, a center for the Orlando Magic. He views not voting “as a huge mistake.”
Now Bamba, along with players across the National Basketball Association, plans to change that. And, not satisfied with increasing the turnout on just their rosters, the players and league are using their power to push a singular political message between now and next month’s election: Vote.
RNC chairwoman says debates should not be made ‘softer and easier and nicer’
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Thursday that the Trump campaign should resist any changes in format that would make the presidential debates “softer and easier and nicer.”
Her comments came a day after the Commission on Presidential Debates said it was exploring changes to “maintain order” following the debate between Trump and Biden on Tuesday that was widely panned as an embarrassing debacle and filled with constant interruptions and name-calling.
“Listen, they came out hot, and they went after each other, and these are grown men, and they’re going to be on the world stage, and they can handle a debate," McDaniel said during an appearance on Fox News. “And I don’t think we need to put parameters in to make sure it’s softer and easier and nicer. They’re competing to be president of the United States.”
McDaniel also cautioned the commission against rule changes unless both sides agree.
“I don’t think you should be changing the rules that they have agreed to do, and I don’t think this commission should just arbitrarily change rules without talking to both candidates and getting agreement and input from both sides," she said.
Analysis: Fact-checking the first Trump-Biden presidential debate (Part 2)
On the night of the contentious first debate between Trump and Biden, we produced fact checks of 21 claims made during the debate before we went to bed. But it was such a crazy night, with so many falsehoods, that we feel compelled to produce a follow-up report.
So here are 32 more claims, most of which were made by the president, in the order in which they were made.
Trump, Biden invited to appear virtually at annual Al Smith dinner
Both Trump and Biden have been invited to appear virtually at Thursday night’s Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, an annual event that raises money for Catholic Charities and is known for ribbing politicians of both parties.
Organizers have said they expect both candidates to appear, although Biden’s plans remained unclear as of Thursday morning.
Trump last attended the dinner — usually a white-tie affair in Manhattan, but altered this year because of the pandemic — in 2016. While sitting on the dais with his then-Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, Trump referred to her as “corrupt” and accused her of “pretending not to hate Catholics.”
The event, hosted by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, is named for former New York governor Alfred E. Smith (D), who in 1928 became the first Roman Catholic to be nominated for president by a major party.
Biden would become the second Catholic elected president if he defeats Trump. The first was John F. Kennedy in 1960.
Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal backs Biden for president
Retired Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal, who commanded U.S. forces in Afghanistan a decade ago, voiced his support for Biden on Thursday, saying the former vice president would be a more effective commander in chief than Trump.
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” McChrystal said Biden is someone who is “humble enough to listen to the experts.”
The retired Army general added: “I think that he would surround himself with an effective team of good people. I think he would set a tone in which he brings out the best in people.”
McChrystal said he might not always agree with Biden, but that he considers that healthy.
“You have to believe that your commander in chief at the end of the day is someone you can trust. I can trust Joe Biden,” he said.
During the Democratic presidential primaries, McChrystal endorsed Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), a Marine veteran, citing his “character” and “competence.”
Trump heading to New Jersey to raise money; Biden to hold virtual fundraiser
With barely a month until Election Day, Trump plans to head to his golf club in New Jersey to raise money for his reelection campaign and for fellow Republicans, while the only event Biden’s campaign has advertised for Thursday is a virtual “finance event.”
Trump is scheduled to depart the White House early in the afternoon en route to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Supporters are being asked to pay a minimum of $2,800 for admission, while packages promising more access range up to $250,000, according to a copy of the invitation. Proceeds from the event will be divided among Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and state Republican parties.
Biden gained a significant cash lead over Trump in August thanks to a record-breaking fundraising boost, and he entered September with a staggering $466 million compared to President Trump’s $325 million, according to figures from the campaigns.
Trump has expressed confidence he will have enough money to compete and pledged to tap his own resources if necessary.
Running mates target pair of Midwestern states
While Trump and Biden focus on raising money Thursday, their running mates are seeking to shore up support in a pair of Midwestern states: Iowa and Minnesota.
Pence plans to hold a “Make America Great Again!” event near Council Bluffs, Iowa, before heading to Des Moines, where he is scheduled to deliver remarks on the importance of faith in America, according to the White House.
Harris, meanwhile, is booked online as the keynote speaker at an annual Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party dinner.
In 2016, Trump carried Iowa over Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than nine percentage points. Recent polling for the state has shown a much tighter race.
In 2016, Clinton narrowly carried Minnesota over Trump. The Republican ticket is making a play for the state this year, although recent polling has shown the Democratic ticket leading.
Trump signs spending bill after campaign rally, averting government shutdown
Trump signed legislation early Thursday to fund the federal government through early December after returning from a campaign rally in Minnesota, according to a White House spokesman.
Funding for the government technically expired at midnight on Wednesday, but the momentary lapse in appropriations is not expected to have an impact on the federal workforce. Judd Deere, the White House spokesman, said Trump signed the deal after flying back to the White House from a campaign rally in Duluth, Minn.
Democrats urge delay in Barrett’s confirmation process
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are urging Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) to delay the confirmation process of Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, until after the presidential inauguration — a request that almost certainly will not be honored.
“Now that Judge Barrett has formally been nominated, we write to object to the timeline you unilaterally laid out for consideration of her nomination, and we renew our objections to processing Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court,” wrote the senators, led by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the top Democrat on the committee.
Graham has announced confirmation hearings will begin Oct. 12, leaving ample time for a floor vote before Election Day.
In the letter, the Democrats argued “the timeline for consideration of Judge Barrett’s nomination is incompatible with the Senate’s constitutional role.”
“We again urge you to delay consideration of this nomination until after the presidential inauguration,” they wrote. “The Senate and the American public deserve a deliberative, thorough process, and this falls far short.”
Trump’s call for poll-watching volunteers sparks fear of chaos and violence on Election Day
Trump’s debate-stage call for volunteers to stand watch at voting locations has prompted an enthusiastic response from known neo-Nazis and right-wing activists, leading many state election and law enforcement officials to prepare for voter intimidation, arrests and even violence on Election Day.
In his debate Tuesday night with Biden, Trump did not explicitly condemn white supremacists or armed right-wing groups when asked to do so, and he falsely accused election officials in Philadelphia of improperly keeping poll watchers out of voting locations this week. The president provoked particular outrage when he was asked to condemn the Proud Boys, an all-male group associated with street violence, but instead said its members should “stand back and stand by.”
The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee for months have promised to recruit as many as 50,000 poll watchers to monitor voting locations on Election Day. The campaign’s “Army for Trump” website has contributed to that effort, urging supporters to join the “army of supporters fighting to reelect him in 2020.”
Biden stiff-arms the left — which holds its fire
Biden stiff-armed the Green New Deal liberal climate plan at Tuesday’s debate and offered a pointed reminder of his opposition to Medicare-for-all. He boasted of defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders “by a whole hell of a lot” and sidestepped calls from the left to expand the Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, Biden said he has not recently spoken to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the leader of his party’s young generation of ascendant liberals.
During his first debate against Trump, and again the next day, the Democratic nominee distanced himself from his party’s left wing in some of his starkest terms yet, pushing back against Trump’s efforts to brand him a puppet of “radical socialists.”
Brad Parscale stepping away from job at Trump campaign
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is stepping away from his job at the campaign, officials said Wednesday night.
Parscale was hospitalized for his own safety Sunday after threatening suicide while holding a handgun during a confrontation with his wife at his Florida home.
“We hope only for the best for Brad and his family,” campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.
Parscale could not be reached for comment.