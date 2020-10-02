Biden scheduled to campaign in Michigan, Harris in Nevada
In a schedule released before Trump’s announcement, Biden’s campaign said he plans to campaign Friday in Michigan. His running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is schedule to travel to Nevada, another battleground state.
Biden’s schedule includes a pair of events in Grand Rapids: a speech on “building back the economy for working families” and a voter “mobilization” event.
Harris, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold an event in Las Vegas where she will “urge Nevadans to make a plan to vote early and outline the Biden-Harris agenda to contain COVID-19 and help working families build back better.”
In 2016, Trump carried Michigan over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point. A Washington Post average of recent polls shows Biden leading Trump by seven percentage points.
Clinton narrowly carried Nevada over Trump in 2016. There has been limited recent polling in the state.
Trump cancels fundraiser in Washington, rally in Florida
A fundraiser at Trump’s hotel in Washington and a rally in Florida became the first events to be scrapped Friday in the wake of his announcement that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a revised scheduled issued by the White House, Trump still plans to hold one previously announced White House event: “a phone call on covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors."
Following an afternoon fundraiser at his hotel, Trump had planned to fly to Sanford, Fla., for a rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. Supporters had already started lining up for the event when the announcement was made that it would not be held.
It remains unclear if and how Trump might campaign during the period he is in quarantine.
Analysis: Trump’s positive coronavirus test upends campaign in final stretch
The announcement that the president and his wife Melania Trump have coronavirus came on Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. after news that Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest aides, had tested positive for the disease that has killed over 205,000 Americans.
News of the diagnosis comes after the president last night told a Catholic charity dinner in a recorded message “the end of the pandemic is in sight” and after he mocked rival Biden for his frequent use of masks at the debate on Tuesday.
With just 32 days until the election — and 13 days until the next presidential debate — the 74 year-old president will self-quarantine at home for an unspecified amount of time. White House physician Sean P. Conley said the president could continue to carry out his duties “without disruption while recovering” from the White House. It remains unclear just how far the infection may have spread among senior White House officials who are often seen without masks.
Britain’s Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier, wishes Trump a ‘speedy recovery’
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in the spring, wished President Trump and the first lady a “speedy recovery” on Friday.
Johnson tested positive for the virus in March and was later hospitalized. After his condition deteriorated, he was moved to an intensive care ward for oxygen treatment.
At the time, his diagnosis triggered questions about Britain’s government succession plan and who would run the country if Johnson, now 56, did not recover.
When he left the hospital, Johnson thanked British health-care workers and his nurses, adding that it “could have gone either way” for him.
Despite the British government’s fraught track record in curbing the virus’s spread, Johnson has appeared to take the threat posed by covid-19 seriously.
Meanwhile, Trump’s response to the coronavirus has drawn more comparisons to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who also tested positive for the virus in July.
The 65-year-old populist leader had often dismissed the severity of the virus, referring to the illness as “a little cold” earlier this year.
In 1918, the Spanish flu infected the White House. Even President Wilson got sick.
In the fall of 1918, as President Woodrow Wilson scrambled to end World War I, the Spanish flu began its lethal march across the country, killing at least 625,000 Americans over the next two years.
Churches were closed. Public dance halls were shuttered. No corner of the nation’s capital was spared — not even the White House.
On Friday, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the novel coronavirus, infected during the deadliest pandemic since the 1918 flu.
Analysis: A fight over how Georgia votes comes to a head just weeks before Election Day
A federal judge could rule as early as today in a legal fight that might upend how Georgia runs November’s election.
The dispute centers on a last-minute software update that Georgia officials ordered on voting machines across the state. The update was prompted by a technical glitch that in some cases hid the names of some candidates in a 21-candidate special election for the U.S. Senate.
Plaintiffs in a long-running legal case say the last-minute change could create new hacking vulnerabilities — and argue there’s not enough time to test for other bugs that will make the machines malfunction during voting. They’re asking a judge to order the state to replace the machines with hand-marked paper ballots, which experts say are the most secure option and dramatically lower the chance of technical foul-ups.
Melania Trump, Pence speak out after president tests positive for coronavirus
First lady Melania Trump said early Friday that she and the president were both feeling well after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” she wrote in a tweet, reiterating that both would self-quarantine at home. “Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”
A statement released by the White House physician early Friday did not say whether the president or first lady had experienced coronavirus symptoms before testing positive.
Vice President Pence tweeted that he and his wife were praying for the president and first lady’s “full and swift recovery.” He did not indicate whether he has been tested for the coronavirus.
Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman and chief of staff, wrote on Twitter that nothing would stop the Trumps “from fighting for the American people.”
Governments around the world wish Trump a speedy recovery, despite objections to his handling of the pandemic
Responses from world leaders began pouring in early Friday after Trump and the first lady said they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just one month before the Nov. 3 election in the United States.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to respond Friday, writing on Twitter: “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health.”
A senior member of the British government, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, wished them “a speedy recovery.”
“Setting aside politics, we all want to see him and his wife get better soon,” Jenrick said on Sky News.
The prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, also wished the couple a fast recovery, as did Polish President Andrzej Duda. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter that he and “millions of Israelis” were thinking of the president and first lady.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a note to Trump, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency. “I am confident that your vital energy, high spirits, and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus, the telegram reportedly read.
Charles Michel, president of the European Council, added to the well-wishes, writing on Twitter that covid-19 “is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live.” Last week, Michel postponed a European Union summit and entered quarantine after a security guard he had close contact with tested positive for the coronavirus.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal wished the president a “swift recovery” but also struck a more critical note. Trump’s positive test result is “a sign that the virus spares no one, including those who are the most skeptical about its reality and gravity,” Attal said.
Trump has faced widespread criticism from abroad over his response to the pandemic. Foreign researchers have repeatedly rebuked the Trump administration for failing to adequately take into account scientific advice in the coronavirus response, even as U.S. scientists’ findings have helped to guide decision-making abroad.
Fact Checker: Biden’s claim that Trump will be the first president with a negative jobs record
During the first debate, Biden claimed that Trump will be the first president in American history to leave office “having fewer jobs in his administration than when he became president.”
As regular readers of the Fact Checker know, we are dubious about the practice of measuring job growth by presidential term. Presidents do not create jobs; companies and consumers do. So much also depends on the business cycle and whether the president had the luck or misfortune to take office during an economic upswing or a downswing. Certainly, a president can affect job growth with tax cuts, stimulus bills and other forms of fiscal policy. But the Federal Reserve and Congress also play important roles.
Still, it’s an irresistible scorecard for many people, including presidents themselves. So we were struck by this comment made by Biden during Tuesday’s debate. Let’s unpack it.