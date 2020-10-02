One of Biden’s front-row guests during the debate Tuesday night, whose father died of covid-19, was sharply critical of the president and his family for potentially putting others at risk in the debate hall.

Kristin Urquiza, co-founder of the group Marked by COVID, said that while everyone attending the debate had to test negative, they were also supposed to wear masks.

“And though every one of Biden’s guests managed to do this, Trump’s guests were shockingly barefaced,” she said in a statement.

“The Trump family exposed every attendee at the debate: guests, workers, Members of Congress, Secret Service agents, members of the media, and janitors to a deadly virus that has killed 205,000 Americans to date,” she said. “Irresponsible is an understatement: this is criminal.”

Urquiza was invited to the debate to represent her father, who died in June at age 65.

“So in a way, it was not surprising to learn that I’ve now been exposed to COVID by The Donald himself as I sat about 15 feet away from him, in the very first row of the debate hall, while he yelled and mocked VP Biden for wearing masks,” she said.

Urquiza said she is working to get tested as soon as possible, and would quarantine until she knew she wasn’t putting others at risk.