Democratic nominee Joe Biden wished Trump and his wife a “swift recovery” in a morning tweet. As of Thursday night, he planned to campaign in Michigan on Friday, while his running mate, Kamala D. Harris, is scheduled to appear in Nevada, another battleground state.
New Jersey governor urges testing for those who attended Trump’s fundraiser in his state
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Friday urged those who attended a Trump fundraiser in his state on Thursday to take “full precautions,” including getting tested and self-quarantining.
Trump and his entourage flew Thursday to New Jersey, where he attended a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster and delivered a speech. Trump was in close contact with dozens of other people, including campaign supporters, at a roundtable event.
The president did not wear a mask Thursday, including at the events at his golf course and on the plane, officials said.
“Tammy and I send our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a speedy and complete return to good health,” Murphy said in a joint statement with his wife.
“The contact-tracing process is underway, Murphy said. “We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested.”
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tests negative for coronavirus after meeting with Trump; Attorney General Barr to be tested
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tested negative for the coronavirus Friday after meeting with President Trump and top congressional leaders earlier this week, according to a spokeswoman for the Treasury Department.
Attorney General William P. Barr will be tested for the coronavirus Friday morning out of an abundance of caution but is not experiencing any symptoms, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice. Barr was last in the same room with the president on Saturday at a reception for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the president’s nominee for the Supreme Court.
Mnuchin met with Trump on Wednesday morning to discuss ongoing negotiations related to an additional coronavirus stimulus package. He then went to the U.S. Capitol, where he met in person for about 90 minutes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Following the meeting with Pelosi, Mnuchin went to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). It is not clear if Mnuchin had additional meetings with the president.
Mnuchin spoke with the White House Medical Office and has been advised that he does not need to quarantine because of his limited contact with Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of the anonymity to discuss the personnel matter. Mnuchin was tested Friday morning as part of his daily coronavirus testing protocol, and “will continue to be tested daily,” said Monica Crowley, the Treasury spokeswoman, in a tweet.
The stock market was badly rattled by the president’s positive test result.
Biden wishes Trump a ‘swift recovery’
Biden wished Trump a “swift recovery” in a tweet Friday morning that marked his first reaction to the news that Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden wrote.
Biden did not indicate if his campaign schedule would be affected by Trump’s news.
Michigan governor says Trump testing positive should be ‘a wake-up call to every single American’
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), a national co-chairwoman of Biden’s campaign, said in a statement Friday that Trump testing positive for the coronavirus should “serve as a wake-up call to every single American.”
“The virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president,” said Whitmer, among the Democratic governors Trump criticized for moving too slowly to reopen their economies.
Whitmer, who was considered as a possible Biden running mate, also wished Trump and his wife a speedy recovery.
“My sincere hope is that today’s news will serve as a wake-up call to every single American,” Whitmer said.
‘The virus spares no one’: World reacts to Trump’s positive coronavirus test
LONDON — As the world woke up to the news Friday that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just one month ahead of the November U.S. election, foreign leaders and lawmakers began reacting and expressing their well wishes.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to respond Friday, writing on Twitter: “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also offered support.
“Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu, a close Trump ally, tweeted.
One of Biden’s debate guests blasts Trump family for not wearing masks: ‘I am terrified’
One of Biden’s front-row guests during the debate Tuesday night, whose father died of covid-19, was sharply critical of the president and his family for potentially putting others at risk in the debate hall.
Kristin Urquiza, co-founder of the group Marked by COVID, said that while everyone attending the debate had to test negative, they were also supposed to wear masks.
“And though every one of Biden’s guests managed to do this, Trump’s guests were shockingly barefaced,” she said in a statement.
“The Trump family exposed every attendee at the debate: guests, workers, Members of Congress, Secret Service agents, members of the media, and janitors to a deadly virus that has killed 205,000 Americans to date,” she said. “Irresponsible is an understatement: this is criminal.”
Urquiza was invited to the debate to represent her father, who died in June at age 65.
“So in a way, it was not surprising to learn that I’ve now been exposed to COVID by The Donald himself as I sat about 15 feet away from him, in the very first row of the debate hall, while he yelled and mocked VP Biden for wearing masks,” she said.
Urquiza said she is working to get tested as soon as possible, and would quarantine until she knew she wasn’t putting others at risk.
“I am terrified,” she said. “I know the darkest result of COVID: an undignified and lonesome death.”
McCarthy, McConnell other members of Congress wish Trump a speedy recovery
House Minority Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called Trump a “fighter” and sought prayers for his recovery in a tweet on Friday morning, as congressional reaction to the president’s positive coronavirus test began to pour in.
“President Trump is a fighter — through and through. Please join me in praying for a complete and speedy recovery for him and our First Lady!” McCarthy tweeted.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a tweet that he was happy to hear the White House physician say Trump and his wife were doing well and asked Americans to “continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19.”
Other Republicans offered similar sentiments.
“We send our thoughts and best wishes for a speedy recovery to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS and their entire White House team,” tweeted Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).
Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) also wished the Trumps a speedy recovery in a tweet.
She added: “This is another stark reminder that no one is immune from #COVID19. Please continue to be vigilant. Wear a mask. Maintain social distancing. Listen to the experts.”
Pence tests negative for coronavirus, spokesman says
Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday morning, a spokesman said.
“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a tweet. “This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”
Biden scheduled to campaign in Michigan, Harris in Nevada
In a schedule released before Trump’s announcement, Biden’s campaign said he plans to campaign Friday in Michigan. His running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is scheduled to travel to Nevada, another battleground state.
Biden’s schedule includes a pair of events in Grand Rapids: a speech on “building back the economy for working families” and a voter “mobilization” event.
Harris, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold an event in Las Vegas, where she will “urge Nevadans to make a plan to vote early and outline the Biden-Harris agenda to contain COVID-19 and help working families build back better.”
In 2016, Trump carried Michigan over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percentage point. A Washington Post average of recent polls shows Biden leading Trump by 7 percentage points.
Clinton narrowly carried Nevada over Trump in 2016. There has been limited recent polling in the state.
Trump cancels fundraiser in Washington, rally in Florida
A fundraiser at Trump’s hotel in Washington and a rally in Florida became the first events to be scrapped Friday in the wake of his announcement that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a revised scheduled issued by the White House, Trump still plans to hold one previously announced White House event: “a phone call on covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors."
Following an afternoon fundraiser at his hotel, Trump had planned to fly to Sanford, Fla., for a rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. Supporters had already started lining up for the event when the announcement was made that it would not be held.
It remains unclear if and how Trump might campaign during the period he is in isolation at the White House.
Analysis: Trump’s positive coronavirus test upends campaign in final stretch
The announcement that the president and his wife, Melania Trump, have coronavirus came on Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. after news that Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest aides, had tested positive for the virus that has killed over 207,000 Americans.
News of the diagnosis comes after the president last night told a Catholic charity dinner in a recorded message “the end of the pandemic is in sight” and after he mocked rival Biden for his frequent use of masks at the debate on Tuesday.
With just 32 days until the election — and 13 days until the next presidential debate — the 74-year-old president will self-quarantine at home for an unspecified amount of time. White House physician Sean P. Conley said the president could continue to carry out his duties “without disruption while recovering” from the White House. It remains unclear just how far the infection may have spread among senior White House officials who are often seen without masks.
Britain’s Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier, wishes Trump a ‘speedy recovery’
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in the spring, wished President Trump and the first lady a “speedy recovery” on Friday.
Johnson tested positive for the virus in March and was later hospitalized. After his condition deteriorated, he was moved to an intensive care ward for oxygen treatment.
At the time, his diagnosis triggered questions about Britain’s government succession plan and who would run the country if Johnson, now 56, did not recover.
When he left the hospital, Johnson thanked British health-care workers and his nurses, adding that it “could have gone either way” for him.
Despite the British government’s fraught track record in curbing the virus’s spread, Johnson has appeared to take the threat posed by covid-19 seriously.
Meanwhile, Trump’s response to the coronavirus has drawn more comparisons to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who also tested positive for the virus in July.
The 65-year-old populist leader had often dismissed the severity of the virus, referring to the illness as “a little cold” earlier this year.
In 1918, the flu pandemic infected the White House. Even President Wilson got sick.
In the fall of 1918, as President Woodrow Wilson scrambled to end World War I, the flu pandemic began its lethal march across the country, killing at least 675,000 Americans over the next two years.
Churches were closed. Public dance halls were shuttered. No corner of the nation’s capital was spared — not even the White House.
On Friday, President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump have contracted the novel coronavirus, the deadliest pandemic since the 1918 flu.
Analysis: A fight over how Georgia votes comes to a head just weeks before Election Day
A federal judge could rule as early as Friday in a legal fight that might upend how Georgia runs November’s election.
The dispute centers on a last-minute software update that Georgia officials ordered on voting machines across the state. The update was prompted by a technical glitch that in some cases hid the names of some candidates in a 21-candidate special election for the U.S. Senate.
Plaintiffs in a long-running legal case say the last-minute change could create new hacking vulnerabilities — and argue there’s not enough time to test for other bugs that will make the machines malfunction during voting. They’re asking a judge to order the state to replace the machines with hand-marked paper ballots, which experts say are the most secure option and dramatically lower the chance of technical foul-ups.