Responses from world leaders began pouring in early Friday after Trump and the first lady said they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just one month before the Nov. 3 election in the United States.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to respond Friday, writing on Twitter: “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health.”

A senior member of the British government, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, wished them “a speedy recovery.”

“Setting aside politics, we all want to see him and his wife get better soon,” Jenrick said on Sky News.

The prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, also wished the couple a fast recovery, as did Polish President Andrzej Duda. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter that he and “millions of Israelis” were thinking of the president and first lady.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a note to Trump, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency. “I am confident that your vital energy, high spirits, and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus, the telegram reportedly read.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, added to the well-wishes, writing on Twitter that covid-19 “is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live.” Last week, Michel postponed a European Union summit and entered quarantine after a security guard he had close contact with tested positive for the coronavirus.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal wished the president a “swift recovery” but also struck a more critical note. Trump’s positive test result is “a sign that the virus spares no one, including those who are the most skeptical about its reality and gravity,” Attal said.