Coronavirus and Fox News collide, and Chris Wallace is at the center of it
Fox News is home to some of President Trump’s biggest cheerleaders, which has paid off for the network in the form of exclusive interviews with the commander in chief and his aides who typically shun other networks. But Trump’s positive coronavirus test has turned any proximity into potential danger — particularly after Fox News had the honor this week of having one of its anchors moderate a presidential debate.
Anchor Chris Wallace sat 10 to 12 feet from a maskless Trump and Joe Biden in an enclosed space for the duration of the hour-and-a-half debate Tuesday — the most chaotic in modern history.
So when Trump revealed early Friday that he and his wife, Melania, had tested positive, Wallace became part of the story, but he also brought his trademark tough interrogation tactics and blunt truth-telling to the network’s coverage of the emerging story.
Trump receiving the experimental drug remdesivir, his doctor says
The president is receiving remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has shown modest benefits for some people, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and has “completed his first dose and is resting comfortably,” according to a late Friday statement from his physician.
Remdesivir was developed in partnership with government agencies and at least $70 million from U.S. taxpayers. For doctors and researchers, clinical studies have reinforced questions about the effectiveness of the drug and who is best suited to receive it. The most conclusive evidence shows it reduces hospital stays from 15 to 11 days but does not significantly reduce the odds of dying of the coronavirus.
Earlier Friday, Trump’s physician said the president had received an “antibody cocktail” and was “fatigued but in good spirits.” That update came shortly before the president was flown to Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution.”
The “cocktail” administered to Trump is an experimental treatment made by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron and is one of the most promising known. Experts say it could be the best bet for fighting the virus.
“Following PCR-confirmation of the president’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail,” White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement.
He said the president completed that treatment “without incident,” and that Trump was also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.
Regeneron manufactures the drug, a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies, from hamster ovary cells. It’s meant to reduce the virus’s lethality by boosting a patient’s immune defense. Early data from the drug’s trials are encouraging but preliminary. When it works, it can prevent an illness from progressing to the point where a person may need to be hospitalized or put on a ventilator.
In a statement, Regeneron confirmed that it provided the president with the treatment after his physicians filed a “compassionate use” request, a rare exception to the drug’s use, which at this point is mainly confined to clinical trials.
“In addition to the clinical trial supply and product being manufactured under an agreement with the U.S. government,” the statement read, “there is limited product available for compassionate use requests that have been approved under rare, exceptional circumstances on a case-by-case basis.”
A visual timeline of Trump’s movements before his positive test
Early Friday, Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. The president was treated during the day with an experimental “antibody cocktail” and is “fatigued but in good spirits,” according to a statement from his physician. He was taken by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was expected to remain for several days. The White House said the president has “mild symptoms” and the move to hospitalize him was “out of an abundance of caution.”
Numerous people have tested positive who have been in proximity to Trump, including presidential adviser Hope Hicks, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and University of Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins, who attended Trump’s Rose Garden event announcing Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.
Recent photos and videos show the president frequently flouted guidelines.
How the virus spread
The ceremony in the White House Rose Garden last Saturday was a triumphal flashback to the Before Times — before public health guidelines restricted mass gatherings, before people were urged to wear masks and socially distance. The president and first lady welcomed more than 150 guests as he formally introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee for the Supreme Court.
Spirits were high. Finally, Trump was steering the national discussion away from the coronavirus pandemic — which had already killed more than 200,000 people in the United States and was still raging — to more favorable terrain, a possible conservative realignment of the Supreme Court.
Attendees were so confident that the contagion would not invade their seemingly safe space at the White House that, according to University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, after guests tested negative that day they were instructed they no longer needed to cover their faces. The no-mask mantra applied indoors as well. Cabinet members, senators, Barrett family members and others mixed unencumbered at tightly packed, indoor receptions in the White House’s Diplomatic Room and Cabinet Room.
Five days later, that feeling of invincibility was cruelly punctured. On Thursday, counselor to the president Hope Hicks, who reported feeling symptoms during a trip with the president to Minnesota on Wednesday, tested positive for the virus. That evening, Trump announced that he and the first lady also had tested positive and began isolating inside the White House residence.
On Friday, Lee and Jenkins announced that they, too, had tested positive, as did Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who had recently spent time with the president, including at an indoor fundraiser last week. At least three journalists who had been at White House events in the past week also reported testing positive on Friday. And White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he was bracing for additional infections among administration officials.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien tests positive for coronavirus
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a campaign official, becoming the latest person in the president’s orbit to receive a diagnosis.
The news was first reported by Politico.
Stepien, 42, became campaign manager in July, replacing Brad Parscale. He was the field director for the 2016 campaign and has worked for the president since the election.
Trump seemed to defy the laws of science and disease. Then, the virus caught up with him.
President Trump contracted the coronavirus after months in which he and people around him — his aides, his children, even his golf-club members — avoided taking basic steps to prevent the virus’s spread, like wearing masks and avoiding large indoor crowds.
While the nation suffered through an unprecedented and fear-filled lockdown, there was a bubble at the top, where Trump’s actions seemed to flout the laws of disease, and to embolden — or coerce — those around him to try it, too.
Asked by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward earlier this year if he was afraid of catching the virus, he said he wasn’t. “I don’t know why I’m not,” he said, according to a recording of the interview. “I’m not.”
On Friday, the bubble burst.