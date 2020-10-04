The statements of optimism came after aides and doctors created a startling amount of confusion about Trump’s health status and the timeline of his treatment and diagnosis, injecting an extraordinary degree of uncertainty into the nation’s understanding of the president’s condition and who may have been exposed.
Rose Garden ceremony may be one of D.C.'s biggest spreader events in months, official says
A mostly maskless White House event last weekend, now suspected at the center of a coronavirus outbreak that has afflicted President Trump, was held in conflict with a D.C. government ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, alarming local officials and health experts who fear the potential of community spread.
The D.C. regulations do not cover federal property, meaning the White House was technically exempt; but the fallout has left city officials scrambling over how to respond. For now, they have deferred to the Trump administration for contact tracing efforts to contain the transmission of a disease that has killed more than 208,000 Americans.
Experts said contact tracing for an event with more than 150 people — who were on hand in the Rose Garden as Trump introduced his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett — would be extraordinarily difficult. At least seven people besides Trump who were there have tested positive in recent days: first lady Melania Trump, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins, Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and an unnamed journalist.
White House has not undertaken serious contact tracing effort
Hours before President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus and just one day before he was admitted to the hospital, he mingled with more than 200 people at his New Jersey golf club for a campaign fundraiser.
Less than a week before that, he welcomed 150 political allies and religious leaders — including several who are now infected — to the White House to meet the jurist he has nominated to the Supreme Court.
In between, the president met with dozens of aides without wearing a mask — even in close quarters and after top aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. He appeared before thousands at a rally in Minnesota. And he held a nationally televised debate with former vice president Joe Biden after holing up with debate preppers.
But there was little evidence Saturday that the White House or the campaign had reached out to these potentially exposed people, or even circulated guidance to the rattled staffers within the White House complex.
The president has access to care unavailable to just about everyone else
There was no missing the message when a phalanx of white-coated doctors and nurses stood in the bright sunshine outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a briefing on President Trump’s health Saturday, and White House physician Sean P. Conley ticked off 13 names on the president’s medical team.
Trump’s caregivers are sparing nothing in their attempt to treat his coronavirus infection.
From his team of providers to his helicopter flight to the hospital to the experimental drug that fewer than 10 others have received outside a clinical trial, Trump has access to care available to few of the other 7.3 million people in the United States infected so far by the coronavirus. Even with symptoms that Conley appeared to describe as moderate at worst, the 74-year-old president is the VIP of VIPs in his battle against covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
How Trump supporters view the coronavirus after Trump’s diagnosis
As President Trump was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, hundreds of maskless supporters gathered shoulder to shoulder for rallies on Staten Island and on the Mall. In Iowa, a bright red “Team Trump on Tour” bus traversed the state for events, including at least one indoor stop where few were masked.
On a weekend when it felt like so much had changed, Trump’s most fervid supporters across the country reacted to his illness with a fatalistic shrug about what that meant for him and for them.
“If the leader of the free world can get this, I think it’s kind of silly for the rest of us to pretend a $3 handkerchief from Walmart is going to protect us,” said Brian Westrate, the Wisconsin Republican Party treasurer who believes the coronavirus is a real threat and complies with a statewide mask mandate but is a “skeptic of the societal response.”
Trump’s blood oxygen level Friday had officials ‘very concerned,’ chief of staff says
The president’s health has shown “unbelievable improvement” since Friday morning, when his blood oxygen level “dropped rapidly” and left officials seriously concerned, Trump’s chief of staff said Saturday night on Fox News.
Echoing a Saturday evening letter from Trump’s physician, Mark Meadows expressed optimism but said the president is “not out of the woods.” He reiterated the importance of the coming days, saying, “the next 48 hours … with the history of this virus, we know can be tough.”
Earlier in the day, Meadows told reporters that “the president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care."
Speaking to Jeanine Pirro, Meadows shared more about staff’s fears Friday morning. He said that was “when I know a number of us, the doctor and I, were very concerned” about the president’s health.
Trump had a fever and plummeting oxygen levels, Meadows said. But he said the president was soon “up and walking around” even as experts recommended that he go to a hospital out of caution.
A senior administration official confirmed that Trump was given oxygen at the White House on Friday before going to Walter Reed.
Sen. Ron Johnson went to GOP fundraiser while awaiting positive test
Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin on Saturday defended his decision to attend a GOP fundraiser while awaiting the results of his coronavirus test, which came back positive.
Johnson is the third Republican senator to test positive for the virus in the two days since Trump became sick. He said he remains symptom-free.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying home while waiting on a coronavirus test. But Johnson said at a Saturday news conference that he felt it was fine to go to the Republican Party of Ozaukee County’s Oktoberfest dinner Friday night because he was not sick and took precautions. He wore a face mask, stayed more than the advised six feet from others and left quickly, he said.
“This was strictly a precautionary test, as I have done multiple times over the last few weeks — going to the White House, going to the Oval Office, being in Air Force One,” Johnson said. “This is the exact same thing. I’ve never quarantined after a test, there’s no reason to do so, because I’m not sick.”
He said he got his positive result on the way home from the dinner. At the news conference, he said he still opposes a statewide mask mandate.
Johnson had been quarantining in Wisconsin since Sept. 14 after he found out he’d been exposed to someone who tested positive, the senator’s spokesman Ben Voelkel said in a statement. He tested negative twice and returned to Washington on Tuesday.
Not long after, Voelkel said, Johnson was “exposed to an individual who has since tested positive” and got tested after learning of the exposure.
The statement did not reveal the identity of the person from whom Johnson thinks he contracted the virus. Two of Johnson’s Republican Senate colleagues, Mike Lee (Utah) and Thom Tillis (N.C.), tested positive this week.