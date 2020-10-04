Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin on Saturday defended his decision to attend a GOP fundraiser while awaiting the results of his coronavirus test, which came back positive.

Johnson is the third Republican senator to test positive for the virus in the two days since Trump became sick. He said he remains symptom-free.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying home while waiting on a coronavirus test. But Johnson said at a Saturday news conference that he felt it was fine to go to the Republican Party of Ozaukee County’s Oktoberfest dinner Friday night because he was not sick and took precautions. He wore a face mask, stayed more than the advised six feet from others and left quickly, he said.

“This was strictly a precautionary test, as I have done multiple times over the last few weeks — going to the White House, going to the Oval Office, being in Air Force One,” Johnson said. “This is the exact same thing. I’ve never quarantined after a test, there’s no reason to do so, because I’m not sick.”

He said he got his positive result on the way home from the dinner. At the news conference, he said he still opposes a statewide mask mandate.

Johnson had been quarantining in Wisconsin since Sept. 14 after he found out he’d been exposed to someone who tested positive, the senator’s spokesman Ben Voelkel said in a statement. He tested negative twice and returned to Washington on Tuesday.

Not long after, Voelkel said, Johnson was “exposed to an individual who has since tested positive” and got tested after learning of the exposure.