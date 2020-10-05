A decision about whether to discharge President Trump from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., will be made later Monday after he meets with his medical team later in the morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said.

“That determination has not been made yet,” Meadows said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” when asked whether Trump would be discharged Monday. “The doctors will actually have an evaluation sometime late morning. We’re still optimistic based on his unbelievable progress … that he will be released, but that decision won’t be made until later today.”

For his part, Trump is eager to return to work, Meadows said.

“The president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule,” he said.

Meadows acknowledged that there was some “real concern” about Trump’s condition on Friday that led to the decision to transport him to Walter Reed, where he said the treatment has been “outstanding.”

Meadows also played down the risk of exposure that he and Secret Service agents have faced in being around Trump, particularly during his trip Sunday to wave to supporters from a motorcade.