Who has tested positive for coronavirus among Trump’s advisers, allies and others in his orbit?
Nearly a dozen of Trump’s allies and other people connected to him have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since last week, and many others may have been exposed.
“Given the nature of the interactions, there are a potentially large number of people who are going to meet the exposure definition,” said Lisa Maragakis, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University.
Here are the people known to have the coronavirus so far:
Trump: Announced around 1 a.m. Friday that he had tested positive.
First lady Melania Trump: Announced by the president when he revealed his diagnosis.
White House adviser Hope Hicks: Tested positive Thursday morning.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah): Tested positive Thursday.
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.): Announced diagnosis Friday night.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.): Announced Saturday morning that he had tested positive.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Tested positive on Wednesday, but it was revealed Friday.
The Rev. John I. Jenkins, University of Notre Dame president: Tested positive last week.
Former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway: Said she tested positive Friday evening.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: Tested positive late Friday.
Trump debate adviser Chris Christie: Announced his diagnosis Saturday morning.
Trump’s personal assistant Nick Luna: A White House official confirmed his positive test Saturday night.
Decision on whether to discharge Trump will come after late-morning meeting with doctors, Meadows says
A decision about whether to discharge President Trump from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., will be made later Monday after he meets with his medical team later in the morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said.
“That determination has not been made yet,” Meadows said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” when asked whether Trump would be discharged Monday. “The doctors will actually have an evaluation sometime late morning. We’re still optimistic based on his unbelievable progress … that he will be released, but that decision won’t be made until later today.”
For his part, Trump is eager to return to work, Meadows said.
“The president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule,” he said.
Meadows acknowledged that there was some “real concern” about Trump’s condition on Friday that led to the decision to transport him to Walter Reed, where he said the treatment has been “outstanding.”
Meadows also played down the risk of exposure that he and Secret Service agents have faced in being around Trump, particularly during his trip Sunday to wave to supporters from a motorcade.
“A number of folks are trying to make a big deal of that,” Meadows said, arguing that “precautions” were taken.
Trump fires off spate of morning tweets listing reasons to vote for him
Trump fired off early morning tweets Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., urging his supporters to vote next month and reminding them of registration deadlines.
The tweets, most in all-capital letters, ticked off what he contends are reasons for him to be reelected, including “MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS,” “PRO LIFE,” “SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT” and “SPACE FORCE.” The latter referred to the new branch of the military launched by Trump.
The president also asserted that he would offer better health care than would Biden, although Trump still has to release a comprehensive plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. And he took aim at what he characterized as the “CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” suggesting that was another reason to vote for him.
Trump’s tweets appeared to be a rejoinder to a Biden tweet Sunday, in which the Democratic nominee wrote: “The economy. Climate change. Health care. Civil rights. Racial justice. The U.S. Supreme Court. Our democracy. They’re all on the line. Vote.”
Campaign optimistic Trump will be discharged from Walter Reed today, spokeswoman says
The Trump campaign is optimistic that Trump will be discharged Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and campaign manager Bill Stepien remains “at the helm” despite his coronavirus diagnosis, campaign spokeswoman Mercedes Schlapp said.
Schlapp, appearing Monday on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” sought to put a positive spin on the status of the campaign in the wake of the positive coronavirus tests of several key GOP players, including Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
Schlapp cited an assessment from Trump’s medical team on Sunday that he could be discharged as early as Monday and said she had been texting with Stepien prior to her television interview.
“Bill Stepien is still at the helm. He’s staying in very close contact with us,” Schlapp said.
She also noted that Vice President Pence is still campaigning. He has an event scheduled in Arizona on Thursday following his planned debate in Utah on Wednesday with Kamala D. Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee.
“We’re ready to continue this fight,” Schlapp said, adding: “The momentum is on our side.”
Analysis: Legal battles in swing states could reshape the election
A crush of lawsuits in key swing states is boosting uncertainty as Election Day approaches and as absentee and early votes are already being cast in some states.
The lawsuits in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin and elsewhere are raising the chances of last-minute changes that could confuse voters and poll workers and damage confidence in the election’s outcome.
They are also ramping up tension as Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis elevates concerns that foreign adversaries will be emboldened to interfere in the election.
Biden heading to key battleground state of Florida
Biden is scheduled Monday to head to the key battleground state of Florida to court Haitian and Latino voters and participate in a nationally televised town hall hosted by NBC News.
According to the campaign, Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will make afternoon stops in both Little Haiti and Little Havana in Miami. While in Little Havana, Biden plans to deliver remarks on “building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families.”
In the evening, Biden is scheduled to take part in an NBC town hall hosted by anchor Lester Holt that will be held outdoors with a socially distanced audience of undecided voters at an art museum in Miami.
Jill Biden, meanwhile, is also scheduled to hold a Women for Biden drive-in rally in Boca Raton.
The visit of the Bidens coincides with the final day in the state to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
In 2016, Trump narrowly carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden leading by one percentage point.
Both Trump and Biden have been making overtures to Latino voters in Florida, which is widely considered a must-win state for Trump to prevail in the electoral college this year.
Analysis: Just how sick is Trump? Washington eager for details amid conflicting messages from White House.
Medical professionals reacted with horror Sunday to Trump’s decision to leave the hospital in an SUV for an impromptu tour, calling the move irresponsible and saying others in the car were risking their lives for “political theater.”
Among the critics: a doctor affiliated with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump is receiving treatment.
“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” tweeted James P. Phillips, who is also a professor at George Washington University. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”
Phillips said that the risk of viral transmission inside the car is “as high as it gets outside of medical procedures.”
Prospect of Trump’s early hospital discharge mystifies doctors
The assertion by Trump’s doctors that he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday astonished outside infectious-disease experts, who said he remains in a dangerous period of vulnerability when some covid-19 patients decline precipitously and require urgent intervention.
During a midday briefing Sunday on the president’s medical condition and treatment, White House physician Sean Conley and his team twice referred to planning to release Trump as early as the next day “if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today.”
The talk of the president’s release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center came as Conley and two other physicians treating Trump gave an upbeat but incomplete characterization of his condition. Outside doctors said they were mystified by what they described as an inconsistent portrayal of the president’s illness as relatively mild despite the aggressive mix of treatments he is getting.
Positive tests for senators raise doubts about fast-track confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court choice
From the start, Senate Republican leaders have known their ambitious timeline to get Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett confirmed before Election Day offered little room for error.
But that tightly crafted schedule has now been thrown into uncertainty with the coronavirus diagnoses of at least two Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee and the fear that other senators could test positive in the coming days. A handful of other GOP senators, on and off the committee, are also quarantining themselves as a precaution after being exposed to infected colleagues.
Sensing an opportunity to delay, Democrats are cranking up their push to postpone the Oct. 12 confirmation hearings, citing the safety of members, aides and Barrett herself — waging a public pressure campaign because they have no powers on their own to stop the proceedings.
Trump’s illness halts campaign just when it needs an October boost
For Trump’s reelection campaign, October was supposed to be the turnaround month. After trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden all year, Trump thought this past week would be his slingshot to securing a second term by disqualifying his opponent at their first debate together, expanding his coalition of voters, raising more money and staging bigger rallies.
It has not worked out the way he envisioned.
The past seven days have dealt the incumbent one setback after another — the extraordinary revelation in the New York Times that he had paid little to no federal income taxes in recent years; a belligerent debate performance that risked turning off many voters; the arrest of his recently demoted campaign manager in Florida; and finally the president’s hospitalization for covid-19 because of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in a White House that has made a mockery of public health guidelines and offered contradictory accounts of Trump’s health.
Journalists criticize White House’s lack of transparency on Trump’s health and whereabouts
Journalists covering the president’s stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is recovering from the coronavirus, thought they were done for the day Sunday afternoon.
At 3 p.m., the White House called “a lid,” indicating there would be no further updates for the day, according to the reporter assigned to serve as the representative of the broader press corps, or “press pooler.”
Then, some two hours later, the president rolled by the facility during an impromptu drive to thank his supporters, who have been camped outside the medical center in Bethesda, Md.