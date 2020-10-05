Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is heading to the key battleground state of Florida on Monday while President Trump remains sidelined following a coronavirus diagnosis that has yielded limited and contradictory statements from the White House about the seriousness of his condition.

Doctors said Sunday that Trump had begun a steroid treatment after twice suffering bouts of low oxygen but also contended that he was doing well and could soon be discharged as early as Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

With 29 days until the election …
  • An infectious Trump briefly left the hospital on Sunday to wave to supporters from a motorcade as confusion continued over the status of his health.
  • Joe Biden tested negative for the third time since he was potentially exposed at Tuesday’s presidential debate, his campaign said Sunday night. The Democratic nominee is not yet in the clear, however, because most people incubate the virus for two to 14 days before testing positive or showing symptoms.
  • Candidates and debate organizers are pushing ahead with in-person events despite public health concerns. The vice-presidential candidates are still scheduled to convene in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.
  • Biden leads Trump by nine percentage points nationally, 51 percent to 42 percent, according to a Washington Post average of polls. Biden’s margin is smaller in key state: seven in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, five in Arizona and one in Florida.
October 5, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
Analysis: Legal battles in swing states could reshape the election

By Joseph Marks

A crush of lawsuits in key swing states is boosting uncertainty as Election Day approaches and as absentee and early votes are already being cast in some states.

The lawsuits in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin and elsewhere are raising the chances of last-minute changes that could confuse voters and poll workers and damage confidence in the election’s outcome.

They are also ramping up tension as Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis elevates concerns that foreign adversaries will be emboldened to interfere in the election.

October 5, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
Biden heading to key battleground state of Florida

By John Wagner

Biden is scheduled Monday to head to the key battleground state of Florida to court Haitian and Latino voters and participate in a nationally televised town hall hosted by NBC News.

According to the campaign, Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will make afternoon stops in both Little Haiti and Little Havana in Miami. While in Little Havana, Biden plans to deliver remarks on “building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families.”

In the evening, Biden is scheduled to take part in an NBC town hall hosted by anchor Lester Holt that will be held outdoors with a socially distanced audience of undecided voters at an art museum in Miami.

Jill Biden, meanwhile, is also scheduled to hold a Women for Biden drive-in rally in Boca Raton.

The visit of the Bidens coincides with the final day in the state to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

In 2016, Trump narrowly carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden leading by one percentage point.

Both Trump and Biden have been making overtures to Latino voters in Florida, which is widely considered a must-win state for Trump to prevail in the electoral college this year.

October 5, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT
Trump fires off spate of morning tweets listing reasons to vote for him

By John Wagner

Trump fired off a spate of early-morning tweets Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., urging his supporters to vote next month.

The tweets, most in all-capital letters, ticked off what he contends are reasons to be reelected, including “MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS,” “PRO LIFE” and “SPACE FORCE.” The latter referred to the new branch of the military launched by Trump.

Trump also asserted that he would offer better health care than Biden, although he has still to release a comprehensive plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. And he took aim at what he characterized as the “CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” suggesting that was another reason to vote for him.

October 5, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
Analysis: Just how sick is Trump? Washington eager for details amid conflicting messages from White House.

By Jacqueline Alemany

Medical professionals reacted with horror Sunday to Trump’s decision to leave the hospital in an SUV for an impromptu tour, calling the move irresponsible and saying others in the car were risking their lives for “political theater.”

Among the critics: a doctor affiliated with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump is receiving treatment.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” tweeted James P. Phillips, who is also a professor at George Washington University. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

Phillips said that the risk of viral transmission inside the car is “as high as it gets outside of medical procedures.”

October 5, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
Prospect of Trump’s early hospital discharge mystifies doctors

By Ariana Eunjung Cha and Amy Goldstein

The assertion by Trump’s doctors that he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday astonished outside infectious-disease experts, who said he remains in a dangerous period of vulnerability when some covid-19 patients decline precipitously and require urgent intervention.

During a midday briefing Sunday on the president’s medical condition and treatment, White House physician Sean Conley and his team twice referred to planning to release Trump as early as the next day “if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today.”

The talk of the president’s release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center came as Conley and two other physicians treating Trump gave an upbeat but incomplete characterization of his condition. Outside doctors said they were mystified by what they described as an inconsistent portrayal of the president’s illness as relatively mild despite the aggressive mix of treatments he is getting.

October 5, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT
Positive tests for senators raise doubts about fast-track confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court choice

By Seung Min Kim

From the start, Senate Republican leaders have known their ambitious timeline to get Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett confirmed before Election Day offered little room for error.

But that tightly crafted schedule has now been thrown into uncertainty with the coronavirus diagnoses of at least two Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee and the fear that other senators could test positive in the coming days. A handful of other GOP senators, on and off the committee, are also quarantining themselves as a precaution after being exposed to infected colleagues.

Sensing an opportunity to delay, Democrats are cranking up their push to postpone the Oct. 12 confirmation hearings, citing the safety of members, aides and Barrett herself — waging a public pressure campaign because they have no powers on their own to stop the proceedings.

October 5, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT
Trump’s illness halts campaign just when it needs an October boost

By Philip Rucker, Josh Dawsey and Annie Linskey

For Trump’s reelection campaign, October was supposed to be the turnaround month. After trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden all year, Trump thought this past week would be his slingshot to securing a second term by disqualifying his opponent at their first debate together, expanding his coalition of voters, raising more money and staging bigger rallies.

It has not worked out the way he envisioned.

The past seven days have dealt the incumbent one setback after another — the extraordinary revelation in the New York Times that he had paid little to no federal income taxes in recent years; a belligerent debate performance that risked turning off many voters; the arrest of his recently demoted campaign manager in Florida; and finally the president’s hospitalization for covid-19 because of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in a White House that has made a mockery of public health guidelines and offered contradictory accounts of Trump’s health.

October 5, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT
Journalists criticize White House’s lack of transparency on Trump’s health and whereabouts

By Jeremy Barr

Journalists covering the president’s stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is recovering from the coronavirus, thought they were done for the day Sunday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., the White House called “a lid,” indicating there would be no further updates for the day, according to the reporter assigned to serve as the representative of the broader press corps, or “press pooler.”

Then, some two hours later, the president rolled by the facility during an impromptu drive to thank his supporters, who have been camped outside the medical center in Bethesda, Md.