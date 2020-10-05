Biden is scheduled Monday to head to the key battleground state of Florida to court Haitian and Latino voters and participate in a nationally televised town hall hosted by NBC News.

According to the campaign, Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will make afternoon stops in both Little Haiti and Little Havana in Miami. While in Little Havana, Biden plans to deliver remarks on “building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families.”

In the evening, Biden is scheduled to take part in an NBC town hall hosted by anchor Lester Holt that will be held outdoors with a socially distanced audience of undecided voters at an art museum in Miami.

Jill Biden, meanwhile, is also scheduled to hold a Women for Biden drive-in rally in Boca Raton.

The visit of the Bidens coincides with the final day in the state to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

In 2016, Trump narrowly carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden leading by one percentage point.