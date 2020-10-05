Analysis: Legal battles in swing states could reshape the election
A crush of lawsuits in key swing states is boosting uncertainty as Election Day approaches and as absentee and early votes are already being cast in some states.
The lawsuits in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin and elsewhere are raising the chances of last-minute changes that could confuse voters and poll workers and damage confidence in the election’s outcome.
They are also ramping up tension as Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis elevates concerns that foreign adversaries will be emboldened to interfere in the election.
Biden heading to key battleground state of Florida
Biden is scheduled Monday to head to the key battleground state of Florida to court Haitian and Latino voters and participate in a nationally televised town hall hosted by NBC News.
According to the campaign, Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will make afternoon stops in both Little Haiti and Little Havana in Miami. While in Little Havana, Biden plans to deliver remarks on “building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families.”
In the evening, Biden is scheduled to take part in an NBC town hall hosted by anchor Lester Holt that will be held outdoors with a socially distanced audience of undecided voters at an art museum in Miami.
Jill Biden, meanwhile, is also scheduled to hold a Women for Biden drive-in rally in Boca Raton.
The visit of the Bidens coincides with the final day in the state to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
In 2016, Trump narrowly carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden leading by one percentage point.
Both Trump and Biden have been making overtures to Latino voters in Florida, which is widely considered a must-win state for Trump to prevail in the electoral college this year.
Trump fires off spate of morning tweets listing reasons to vote for him
Trump fired off a spate of early-morning tweets Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., urging his supporters to vote next month.
The tweets, most in all-capital letters, ticked off what he contends are reasons to be reelected, including “MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS,” “PRO LIFE” and “SPACE FORCE.” The latter referred to the new branch of the military launched by Trump.
Trump also asserted that he would offer better health care than Biden, although he has still to release a comprehensive plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. And he took aim at what he characterized as the “CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” suggesting that was another reason to vote for him.
Analysis: Just how sick is Trump? Washington eager for details amid conflicting messages from White House.
Medical professionals reacted with horror Sunday to Trump’s decision to leave the hospital in an SUV for an impromptu tour, calling the move irresponsible and saying others in the car were risking their lives for “political theater.”
Among the critics: a doctor affiliated with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump is receiving treatment.
“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” tweeted James P. Phillips, who is also a professor at George Washington University. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”
Phillips said that the risk of viral transmission inside the car is “as high as it gets outside of medical procedures.”
Prospect of Trump’s early hospital discharge mystifies doctors
The assertion by Trump’s doctors that he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday astonished outside infectious-disease experts, who said he remains in a dangerous period of vulnerability when some covid-19 patients decline precipitously and require urgent intervention.
During a midday briefing Sunday on the president’s medical condition and treatment, White House physician Sean Conley and his team twice referred to planning to release Trump as early as the next day “if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today.”
The talk of the president’s release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center came as Conley and two other physicians treating Trump gave an upbeat but incomplete characterization of his condition. Outside doctors said they were mystified by what they described as an inconsistent portrayal of the president’s illness as relatively mild despite the aggressive mix of treatments he is getting.
Positive tests for senators raise doubts about fast-track confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court choice
From the start, Senate Republican leaders have known their ambitious timeline to get Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett confirmed before Election Day offered little room for error.
But that tightly crafted schedule has now been thrown into uncertainty with the coronavirus diagnoses of at least two Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee and the fear that other senators could test positive in the coming days. A handful of other GOP senators, on and off the committee, are also quarantining themselves as a precaution after being exposed to infected colleagues.
Sensing an opportunity to delay, Democrats are cranking up their push to postpone the Oct. 12 confirmation hearings, citing the safety of members, aides and Barrett herself — waging a public pressure campaign because they have no powers on their own to stop the proceedings.
Trump’s illness halts campaign just when it needs an October boost
For Trump’s reelection campaign, October was supposed to be the turnaround month. After trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden all year, Trump thought this past week would be his slingshot to securing a second term by disqualifying his opponent at their first debate together, expanding his coalition of voters, raising more money and staging bigger rallies.
It has not worked out the way he envisioned.
The past seven days have dealt the incumbent one setback after another — the extraordinary revelation in the New York Times that he had paid little to no federal income taxes in recent years; a belligerent debate performance that risked turning off many voters; the arrest of his recently demoted campaign manager in Florida; and finally the president’s hospitalization for covid-19 because of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in a White House that has made a mockery of public health guidelines and offered contradictory accounts of Trump’s health.
Journalists criticize White House’s lack of transparency on Trump’s health and whereabouts
Journalists covering the president’s stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is recovering from the coronavirus, thought they were done for the day Sunday afternoon.
At 3 p.m., the White House called “a lid,” indicating there would be no further updates for the day, according to the reporter assigned to serve as the representative of the broader press corps, or “press pooler.”
Then, some two hours later, the president rolled by the facility during an impromptu drive to thank his supporters, who have been camped outside the medical center in Bethesda, Md.