“Gettysburg has deep significance and symbolism for both the cost of division and the strength of American ideals,” said a Biden aide, who requested anonymity to preview the speech. “In his remarks, Biden will call on Americans to come together. He’ll highlight the need for people to work together and to reach across the aisle in order to address the crises we face. He’ll remind voters that we are in a battle for the soul of the nation — but it’s a battle that we’ve won again and again throughout American history, and that we can and will come together and win again.”