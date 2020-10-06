In a sweeping speech aimed equally at Democrats and Republicans, Biden stood on the fields of Gettysburg, Pa., on Tuesday afternoon and pleaded for the end of the political division that he said threatens to tear the country apart.

“There’s no more fitting place than here today in Gettysburg to talk about the cost of division,” Biden said. “And how much it has cost America, in the past, but how much it is costing us now. And about why I believe at this moment, we must come together as a nation.”

There was little subtlety in his choice of words or his location, on now-verdant rolling hills that were the site of the most casualties of any battle in the Civil War. Behind Biden, six American flags fluttered in a gentle breeze as he spoke of “this sacred ground” where “Abraham Lincoln reimagined America itself.” It was time for the country to engage in deep reflection again, he said.

“Today, once again, we are a house divided. That, my friends, can no longer be. We are facing too many crises. We have too much work to do,” Biden said. “We have too bright a future to leave it shipwrecked on the shoals of anger and hate and division.”

Biden spoke of being concerned, of a country where hope seemed elusive.

“Too many Americans see our public life not as an arena for the mediation of our differences. Rather, they see it as an occasion for total, unrelenting partisan warfare. Instead of treating the other party as the opposition, we treat them as the enemy. This must end,” he said. “We need to revive a spirit of bipartisanship in this country, a spirit of being able to work with one another.”

Partway through his speech, he focused on the coronavirus pandemic and how hyper-partisan divisions had politicized even basic science in the United States.