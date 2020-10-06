The morning after being released from the hospital, Trump made a fresh comparison between the coronavirus and the flu, saying the United States will not “close down our Country” during the coming flu season and “we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid.”

In a tweet, Trump inflated the number of U.S. deaths attributed annually to the flu, saying it is “sometimes over 100,000.” Since 2010, the estimated number of U.S. deaths due to the flu has ranged from 12,000 to 61,000 and averaged about 37,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Flu season is coming up!” Trump tweeted. “Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

About 210,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the United States.

In his tweet, Trump made no mention of the value of getting a flu shot.