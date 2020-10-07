Trump posted a nearly five-minute video of him standing in front of the Oval Office, saying he feels “perfect” after taking an experimental drug made by the company Regeneron and promised it would be available free to all Americans who needed it. It was unclear how there would be enough of the medication or how it would be provided.

Trump called the drug, which he referred to by the name of the company that makes it, a “cure” and said it was “unbelievable” how good he felt.

“I view these, these weren’t therapeutic, they made me better, I call that a cure,” Trump said “I walked in, I didn’t feel good, a short 24 hours later I was feeling great. I wanted to get out of the hospital.”

“I want everybody to get the same treatment as your president, because I feel great, I feel like perfect,” Trump added.

An analysis conducted for The Washington Post by the BioProcess Technology Group at global accounting firm BDO, which advises the pharmaceutical industry, said that to create enough antibody medication to treat all the people diagnosed with covid-19 so far, the entire global capacity for making monoclonals would have to be switched over for a year.

The president suggested it was divine intervention that he caught the virus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected millions across the country.

“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it, this was a blessing in disguise,” Trump said, suggesting that now that he knows how well the drug worked on him he’s going to push for its widespread use.