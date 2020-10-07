Facebook to temporarily halt all political ads in U.S. after polls close Nov. 3
Facebook said it plans to temporarily suspend all political and issue-based advertising after polls close Nov. 3, a move the company said was intended to limit confusion, misinformation and abuse of its services in the days after the presidential election.
The social media giant also said it would remove calls for people to watch the polls when those posts use militaristic or intimidating language. Executives said that the policy applies to anyone, including President Trump and other politicians. Trump has made calls for people to engage in poll-watching, and his son Donald Trump Jr. appeared in an ad last month urging people to “defend your ballot” and join an “army” to protect the polls.
Facebook executives said such language, including the words “army” and “battle” would be prohibited in the future, but the ad will not be removed retroactively.
Trump’s positive antibody test results likely tied to experimental drug he touted
In an upbeat assessment of President Trump’s health, White House physician Sean Conley specifically highlighted the new appearance of virus-fighting “IgG” antibodies in Trump’s blood Wednesday. But that positive test is almost certainly the test picking up the experimental antibody drug Trump received last week and touted in a Wednesday night video, not his immune system at work.
To aid his recovery, Trump received a powerful cocktail of two virus-fighting antibodies manufactured in a laboratory. The drug, made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, has been shown to help people whose immune systems have a slower or less robust response to the coronavirus.
“Given the volume of IgG antibodies delivered in our therapy, and the timing of these tests, it is likely that the second test is detecting REGN-COV2 antibodies,” said Hala Mirza, a spokeswoman for Regeneron.
In his note, Conley presented the appearance of the antibodies — which were not present when Trump fell ill initially — as a notable sign of Trump’s recovery. But outside experts said that it typically takes more than a week for those antibodies to appear on their own, and the far more likely explanation is that the test picked up the drug the president was given, which has a long half-life.
Regeneron has reported that its antibody drug remains at high levels in the blood for as long as a month after it’s administered.
“President Trump received a huge dose of the Regeneron cocktail,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University. Running a typical test that looks for antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein, “they would be almost certain to get a [positive] result and consequently, would have some good news to share about the president’s condition.”
Trump releases video in which he talks up experimental drug that is not yet widely available, calls it a cure
Trump posted a nearly five-minute video of him standing in front of the Oval Office, saying he feels “perfect” after taking an experimental drug made by the company Regeneron and promised it would be available free to all Americans who needed it. It was unclear how there would be enough of the medication or how it would be provided.
Trump called the drug, which he referred to by the name of the company that makes it, a “cure” and said it was “unbelievable” how good he felt.
“I view these, these weren’t therapeutic, they made me better, I call that a cure,” Trump said “I walked in, I didn’t feel good, a short 24 hours later I was feeling great. I wanted to get out of the hospital.”
“I want everybody to get the same treatment as your president, because I feel great, I feel like perfect,” Trump added.
An analysis conducted for The Washington Post by the BioProcess Technology Group at global accounting firm BDO, which advises the pharmaceutical industry, said that to create enough antibody medication to treat all the people diagnosed with covid-19 so far, the entire global capacity for making monoclonals would have to be switched over for a year.
The president suggested it was divine intervention that he caught the virus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected millions across the country.
“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it, this was a blessing in disguise,” Trump said, suggesting that now that he knows how well the drug worked on him he’s going to push for its widespread use.
“It did a fantastic job,” he said. “I want to get to you what I got, and it’s going to be free.”
New Justice Dept. election fraud guidance could allow boosting of Trump’s exaggerated claims, legal observers say
The Justice Department recently issued guidance giving federal prosecutors more leeway to take public action on suspected election fraud before ballots are in — a move that some legal analysts worry could foreshadow an effort to bolster Trump’s exaggerated claims of fraud via mail-in voting.
The guidance, which came in an email from a career official in the department’s public integrity section, detailed what it called an “exception to the general non-interference with elections policy,” which discourages prosecutors from taking overt steps in fraud investigations until all ballots are counted and certified.
Pence to hold campaign event at Florida’s Villages retirement community
Vice President Pence will hold an in-person campaign event at the Villages retirement community in central Florida on Saturday.
The vice president’s trip to the nation’s largest community for people age 55 and older follows a week of travel that includes tonight’s debate and campaign events in Nevada and Arizona on Thursday.
Pence has tested negative for the coronavirus in the days since Trump’s positive test, and the campaign has dispatched him to fill in the gaps where the president would otherwise be holding his rallies.
The Villages is a predominantly Republican area with strong support for Trump.
Ahead of that event, Pence will hold a “Latinos for Trump” event in Orlando.
Letter from CDC chief saying Pence was safe to debate prompts concern from experts
A letter sent by the top public health official attesting to Vice President Pence’s health and proclaiming him safe to debate Wednesday night is sparking outcry from public health experts.
The letter was released Tuesday evening by the White House. It was sent by Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff.
Ahead of debate, Sen. Coons mocks Pence’s leadership of coronavirus task force amid White House outbreak
Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) on Wednesday ridiculed Vice President Pence’s leadership of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force amid a covid-19 outbreak in the White House and on Capitol Hill.
Nearly a week after Trump announced his own positive diagnosis, and hours before the vice-presidential debate, Coons laughed while discussing the situation currently facing the White House.
“I suspect he’ll have difficulty explaining how it came about that the president, first lady and 18 members of the innermost circle of White House advisers, campaign leaders and senior staff have become infected in the last eight to 10 days,” Coons told reporters when asked about his expectations of Pence ahead of tonight’s debate.
Coons made the comments on a call with reporters after he held a virtual meeting with Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
The Rose Garden event where Trump announced Barrett’s nomination, Coons said, “was unfortunately an event at which a number of people have become infected.”
Coons said he wishes the president and all those who have contracted the disease a speedy recovery.
But he added: “I think [at] the debate tonight, Sen. Harris doesn’t need to have the probing, highly capable, sharp skill set that she has. Anyone could ask the opening question of the vice president.”
That question, Coons said, should be: So how do you feel you’re doing on the coronavirus response, given that the president and many of his top aides have become infected?
Coons noted that at his virtual meeting with Barrett, he said it was “ironic, bordering on the tragic,” that the Rose Garden event became a superspreader incident — and that the outbreak underscores “why we shouldn’t be proceeding” with her confirmation by the Senate.
What to know about tonight’s debate
The vice-presidential debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) is tonight. Pence has tested negative for the coronavirus after the outbreak at the White House, and his campaign says he plans to keep up a rigorous travel schedule, despite being first in line for the presidency should Trump be unable to perform his duties.
At the debate, the candidates and the moderator will be divided by plexiglass — a setup Pence’s team objected to. Anyone in the audience who isn’t wearing a mask will be told to leave.
Trump has tweeted nearly 50 times about a Russia conspiracy in 24 hours
As Trump continues his covid-19 recovery in the White House residence, he’s been hyper-fixated on the conspiracy theory that former president Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton were in on a scheme to undermine his candidacy by tying him to Russia, tweeting or retweeting about it nearly 50 times since Tuesday night.
“Wow!!! NOW DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS, THE BIGGEST OF ALL POLITICAL SCANDALS (IN HISTORY)!!! BIDEN, OBAMA AND CROOKED HILLARY LED THIS TREASONOUS PLOT!!! BIDEN SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO RUN - GOT CAUGHT!!!” Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon in sharing a conspiracy video tweeted in 2018 by @AMErikaNGIRLLL alleging that Obama’s intelligence agencies spied on Trump.
“They went for a Coup. Almost destroyed our Country. You had the right President at the right moment. Current Voters, REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE!” Trump tweeted a few hours earlier.
He elevated calls from supporters for Attorney General Bill Barr to prosecute Obama administration officials and demanded to know why no one had been arrested.
“Where are all of the arrests? Can you imagine if the roles were reversed? Long term sentences would have started two years ago. Shameful!” he tweeted earlier in the day.
“A Disgraceful Con Artist! Charges anyone?” Trump tweeted Tuesday night near the beginning of his 24-hours tear.
“Taking too long. Media is in on it. A true scandal!” he also tweeted.
The president has long been obsessed with the conspiracy theory that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election to benefit him was part of a coordinated effort by the “deep state” to undermine him. Senate Republicans are now accelerating their scrutiny of the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation ahead of the election. As part of that probe, they released unverified intelligence alleging that Clinton was behind “a campaign plan to stir up a scandal” against Trump, fueling the president’s conspiracy theories and those of his supporters.
Trump returns to the Oval Office
President Trump has returned to the Oval Office, White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Morgenstern said Trump was being briefed on the status of coronavirus relief talks — which the president had scuttled Tuesday — and on the progress of Hurricane Delta. A Marine was standing outside the West Wing on Wednesday afternoon, as is customary when the president is in the Oval Office.
In an exchange with reporters outside the White House, Morgenstern said Trump — who left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening after a positive coronavirus test last week — is eager to make public remarks but in the meantime has prepared a video, although he did not provide details on when it may be released.
“He wants to speak to the American people, and he will do so soon,” he said. “I don’t have an exact time or a definite way he’ll do that, but as you’ve seen, there have been Twitter videos that are [a] pretty easy and effective way for him to get out.”
Morgenstern also dodged questions from reporters on the timing of Trump’s last negative coronavirus test — information that the White House has repeatedly declined to release.
“I don’t know when he last tested negative. … We’re not asking to go back through a bunch of records and look backward,” he said. “We’re looking to contact-tracing processes to mitigate further spread of the disease.”
Asked about the health risks posed to White House staffers by Trump’s return to the Oval Office, Morgenstern replied: “Well, we can do it in a safe way. We can disinfect regularly. There’s certainly ways to do it without compromising anyone.”
New polls show Biden leading Trump in Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa
Joe Biden is leading President Trump in a trio of key states that Trump won four years ago, according to new polling released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University.
In Florida, Biden is leading Trump 51 percent to 40 percent among likely voters. That is a much wider lead than in early September, when Biden took 48 percent to Trump’s 45 percent. The shift has been driven mainly by independent voters, according to the poll.
Quinnipiac also shows Biden leading Trump 54 percent to 41 percent among likely voters in Pennsylvania. In September, Biden took 52 percent to Trump’s 44 percent. Most other post-debate polls have shown Biden with a seven-to-eight-point lead in the state.
In Iowa, Biden has a smaller lead, with 50 percent of likely voters polled by Quinnipiac supporting him and 45 percent backing Trump.
Quinnipiac began conducting the polls Thursday — one day before Trump announced his positive coronavirus test — and concluded them Monday. All three polls have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.
In Central Florida, Latino evangelicals could give Trump a boost
Tito Vazquez Jr. likes to say that perfect political candidates are like perfect churches: They do not exist. Sometimes, he said, you just have to find one that meets most of your needs and make peace with the gaps. So in November, he will cast a ballot to reelect President Trump.
Many of his fellow evangelical worshipers at a large Latino church in Central Florida will probably vote for Trump, too.
“When I think about politics overall, I’m always looking at things through my religious upbringing,” said Vazquez, 51, who lives in a suburb of Orlando. “And when I compare Trump to Biden, Trump is just closer to what I believe.”
“Trump has his flaws,” he added. “There are things he does that I do not agree with. But that’s politics.”
Sens. Schumer, Klobuchar introduce measure to ramp up coronavirus testing, mask use in Senate
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) introduced a resolution Wednesday that would increase coronavirus testing and mandate the universal use of face masks within the U.S. Capitol complex.
The path forward for the measure, S. Con. Res. 49, remains uncertain in the Republican-controlled chamber. Currently, face masks are mandatory for House members but voluntary for senators.
“The U.S. Senate has become a COVID-19 hotspot and we need to take immediate action, guided by the best science, to put in place additional protections to safeguard the health of the Senate complex workers, Senate staff, and Senators,” Schumer said in a statement. “Senate Republicans must join us here in reality and acknowledge that through their inaction, they are creating a truly dangerous situation.”
Klobuchar described the recommended steps as “common sense measures” that are “critical for continuity of government and our work on behalf of the American people.”
The resolution calls for universal mask-wearing, a “robust testing regime” and contact tracing for all those who work in the Capitol complex, and a “clear ban” on those who have tested positive from attending committee hearings or entering the Senate chamber until they have proved they are negative.
The measure also calls for quarantine restrictions on those who have had exposure to covid-19 patients; those who have tested positive themselves would be required to produce two negative tests on separate days to be allowed to return to the Capitol.
New polls show Biden leading in Nevada, in dead heat with Trump in Ohio
Biden maintains a lead over Trump in Nevada, and the two candidates are in a statistical dead heat in Ohio, another battleground state, according to new polls released Wednesday by the New York Times and Siena College.
The polls show Biden leading 48 percent to 42 percent among likely voters in Nevada. In Ohio, Biden draws the support of 45 percent of likely voters compared to 44 percent for Trump.
The Times said both polls were taken after Trump announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, and that most of the survey took place before he returned to the White House on Monday from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly carried Nevada over Trump, while Trump carried Ohio by more than eight percentage points.
About one-third of voters in each state said Trump took adequate precautions to protect himself from the coronavirus, while 62 percent in Nevada and 58 percent in Ohio said he did not.
Asked how politicians should campaign during the pandemic, 20 percent of Ohio voters and 28 percent of Nevadans said it is appropriate to appear in person before large crowds, as Trump had done.
Meanwhile, 65 percent of Ohioans and 58 percent of Nevada voters said candidates should campaign only in front of small, socially distanced groups.