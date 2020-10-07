Ahead of the next planned debate between Trump and Biden in Miami on Oct. 15, Trump has an “obligation” to prove he is not contagious, Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said Wednesday.

She added, however, that the Biden campaign has “every expectation” that Trump will do that and that Biden will attend the event, which is planned as a town hall format, with voters asking questions.

Her comments came a day after Biden told reporters that if the president still has the coronavirus next week, the debate should not go forward. Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday and signaled Tuesday that he plans to attend.

“I think if he still has covid, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said.