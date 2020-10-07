Analysis: A guide to how Pence and Harris debate
Trump had lost the first presidential debate. Democrats wanted the final weeks of the campaign to focus on the Republican nominee’s weaknesses. Mike Pence’s task was defending Trump, making a Democratic victory sound like a nightmare and disputing the Democrats’ central premise: that a Trump presidency would weaken and divide the country.
“If Donald Trump had said all of the things that you’ve said he said in the way you said he said them, he still wouldn’t have a fraction of the insults that Hillary Clinton leveled when she said that half of our supporters were a basket of deplorables,” Pence told Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Clinton’s running mate. “She said they were irredeemable, they were not American.” That went further than Clinton — she had said racists were “thankfully” not representative of America. But Pence landed the blow, and Kaine didn’t respond.
By acclamation, it was the best moment for Pence in a 2016 debate that he won decisively. His mission Wednesday night: Do it again, with a new opponent, under wildly different conditions.
Trump has ‘obligation’ to prove he isn’t contagious before next debate, Biden spokeswoman says
Ahead of the next planned debate between Trump and Biden in Miami on Oct. 15, Trump has an “obligation” to prove he is not contagious, Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said Wednesday.
She added, however, that the Biden campaign has “every expectation” that Trump will do that and that Biden will attend the event, which is planned as a town hall format, with voters asking questions.
Her comments came a day after Biden told reporters that if the president still has the coronavirus next week, the debate should not go forward. Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday and signaled Tuesday that he plans to attend.
“I think if he still has covid, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said.
“I think what the vice president said last night is a very common-sense statement,” Bedingfield said during an appearance on CNN. “Vice President Biden has every expectation that he will debate in Miami at the town hall. He’s looking forward to it. But it is a town hall format. There will be real people, there’ll be citizens there asking questions, so the obligation is on Donald Trump to prove that he is not contagious. … We have every expectation that he’ll do that, and when he does, we’re looking forward to being there to debate.”
Pence, Harris set to square off in first and only scheduled vice-presidential debate
Pence and Harris are set to square off Wednesday in the first and only scheduled vice-presidential debate at 9 p.m. Eastern time, live from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
The 90-minute debate, with no commercial breaks, is being moderated by Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief of USA Today, who will guide the candidates through nine segments of 10 minutes each.
In the wake of Trump’s hospitalization, the novel coronavirus is expected to be a key focus of the evening. Biden advisers said they expect Harris to press Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, on the administration’s response to the pandemic.
But the men on the top of the ticket are likely to get most of the attention.
Harris’s primary focus, aides say, will be casting Biden as a more capable and empathetic leader when it comes to the coronavirus and other issues, including the economy and racial justice. Pence, meanwhile, is expected to tout Trump’s record on the economy and suggest that Biden is beholden to the left wing of his party.
Fact Checker: Trump campaign promotes false claim that Biden would end fracking
More than six months after Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, the Trump campaign still acts as if it is running against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Sanders had an unequivocal position during the Democratic primaries — he wants a nationwide ban on fracking. Biden disagreed, saying he did not support a national ban but would support an end to additional permits for drilling on federal lands.
That’s a big difference, given about 90 percent of 982,000 wells in the United States are on private lands, subject to state and local regulation, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Pence team agrees to plexiglass barrier on his side of debate stage
The Commission on Presidential Debates said Tuesday night that Pence has dropped his objections to a plexiglass barrier on his side of the stage for Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate after viewing the setup during a walk-through of the debate hall.
The disclosure, by commission co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf Jr., came after a long day of posturing between the Trump and Biden campaigns over whether the barriers were needed to protect the participants from the coronavirus. Advisers to Pence maintained there was no need for a barrier on his side of the stage.
But at that point, the stage was already being built with two clear dividers, one next to each of the tables where the candidates will sit. Fahrenkopf said he had multiple talks with representatives of the Pence campaign after they saw the layout of the stage.
A covid-19 diagnosis, texts suggesting infidelity roil pivotal N.C. Senate race
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday night, Sen. Thom Tillis (R) and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham bumped elbows at their final debate in the contentious North Carolina race that could determine which party controls the Senate.
Not 24 hours later, both candidates’ lives — and possibly the fate of the upper chamber — were upended, as Tillis tested positive for the novel coronavirus and Cunningham acknowledged sending illicit texts to a woman who is not his wife.
Now, both men are in their homes, one self-isolating and the other dodging reporters asking about those texts, including messages that emerged late Tuesday suggesting an intimate encounter. In Washington, both parties are seeking to capitalize on the 11th-hour drama to boost their candidate’s political fortunes.
White House signals stronger coronavirus precautions, but Trump continues to resist
The White House offered an informal nod to coronavirus best practices Tuesday, with mask-wearing prevalent after months of flouting public health recommendations and new internal guidelines for interacting with President Trump, who tested positive for the virus late last week.
But the biggest source of resistance appeared to be Trump himself. Despite having just come home from a three-night hospitalization, he was defiant — lobbying to return immediately to work in the Oval Office, discussing an address to the nation as early as Tuesday evening and clamoring to get back on the campaign trail in the coming days.
At least nine White House employees have now tested positive for the virus, including senior adviser Stephen Miller, who got his result late Tuesday, a senior administration official said. Trump’s aides, allies and advisers find themselves grappling with how to implement more safety measures and precautions without displeasing their boss. Trump continues to say, as he did in a tweet Monday: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”
Amy Coney Barrett served as a ‘handmaid’ in Christian group People of Praise
While Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has faced questions about how her Catholic faith might influence her jurisprudence, she has not spoken publicly about her involvement in People of Praise, a small Christian group founded in the 1970s and based in South Bend, Ind.
Barrett, a federal appellate judge, has disclosed serving on the board of a network of private Christian schools affiliated with the group. The organization, however, has declined to confirm she is a member. In recent years, it removed from its website editions of a People of Praise magazine — first those that included her name and photograph and then all archives of the magazine itself.
Barrett has had an active role in the organization, as have her parents, according to documents and interviews that help fill out a picture of her involvement with a group that keeps its teachings and gatherings private.
She’s voted in every election since 1940. A pandemic wasn’t going to stop her this year.
Even behind the hazmat-style hood that partially covered her face, Beatrice Lumpkin was grinning.
In a photo shared by the Chicago Teachers Union last week, the 102-year-old is gripping her ballot with gloved hands, wearing personal protective gear she said was designed by her grandson. She voted by mail in what she calls the “most important election of my life.”
But first, amid an ongoing pandemic in which federal health officials have advised that adults 85 and older are among those at the greatest risk for severe illness, she needed to suit up.