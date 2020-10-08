Pence was in the middle of denying that America struggles with systemic racism when a black fly landed on his white hair, settling in for several minutes.

The vice president seemed unaware that a fly was resting atop his head. But it didn’t escape the notice of viewers, who welcomed the levity in an otherwise contentious political debate.

The fly instantly created buzz, and people on social media did what they do best in moments like this: make many, many bad puns. There were jokes about a “Saturday Night Live” cameo, a Netflix special. Several people created Twitter accounts for the fly. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested it was a “deep state” bug. Within 10 minutes, the Biden campaign was selling a fly swatter. Slogan: Truth over flies.

Of course, for every fly fan, there was a fly hater as well. They wished everyone would shut up about the fly and focus on the debate substance. Nothing divides the Internet like an overplayed joke.