Analysis: Kamala Harris’s critics fell into the ‘Is she likable?’ trap
Be compassionate. Be strong but not tough. Be confident, but don’t take too much credit for your work. And above all, be likable, because otherwise voters won’t choose you.
The rules for women in politics, as studied by the nonpartisan Barbara Lee Family Foundation, are head-spinning in their complexity, and they are rules that research shows men in politics don’t have to play by or even think about.
Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate, the first one to feature a Black woman, was a textbook example of this gender disparity in politics. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) was going up against a White man, Vice President Pence, who because of his race and gender doesn’t have to consider whether he’s likable to get votes.
Trump says he won’t participate in a virtual debate; Biden accepts the commission’s offer
Trump said in a television interview Thursday that he would not participate in a virtual town hall with Biden, dismissing a format announced less than an hour earlier by the Commission on Presidential Debates.
Trump said he just learned of the decision that the second debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, would be virtual instead of in person in Miami.
“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about,” he said in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox Business Network.
Shortly afterward, Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said Biden welcomes the chance to participate in a virtual debate.
“Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump’s failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression,” she said in a statement.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien blasted the commission’s decision in a statement, saying Trump would “do a rally instead” of accepting what he characterized as a “pathetic” decision.
“Here are the facts: President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration,” Stepien said in a statement. “The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”
Second presidential debate will be virtual, commission announces
The second presidential debate will be virtual, with Trump and Biden appearing “from separate remote locations,” the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday morning.
The Oct. 15 town-hall-style debate had been planned for Miami with a live audience asking questions.
The commission announced the change six days after Trump announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. It said the change was being made “to protect the health and safety of all involved.”
Debate moderator Susan Page says it was frustrating that candidates dodged questions
Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief and moderator of the vice-presidential debate, said it was frustrating that Pence and Harris dodged several of her questions on Wednesday night. But, she said, that itself was telling.
“Everything about a debate tells voters something,” Page said in an interview with her publication. “So, with both candidates, and especially with Vice President Pence, they didn’t address the question I asked. That is frustrating to me because I spent a lot of time writing those questions. But, that is illuminating in its own way to voters, and that was the point.”
Page said that she also labored to ensure both candidates wound up with close to the same amount of speaking time.
“Early on, it was clear it required more aggressive moderation than I had planned to keep it about equal,” she said.
Democratic and Republican tickets to converge on Arizona; Pence also plans stop in Nevada
The Democratic and Republican tickets — minus Trump, who remains sidelined at the White House recovering from the coronavirus — will converge on the battleground state of Arizona on Thursday.
Biden and Harris plan to meet with Native American leaders in Phoenix before embarking on what the campaign is billing as a “Soul of the Nation” bus tour to meet with small-business owners in Phoenix and Tempe and encourage early voting in the state, where voting began Wednesday.
Pence, meanwhile, plans to stage a Make America Great Again event in Peoria, Ariz., after holding a similar event in Boulder City, Nev., earlier Thursday.
A Washington Post average of polls from Arizona since Sept. 15 shows Biden leading Trump by three percentage points. In 2016, Trump carried the state by more than three points over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
In 2016, Clinton carried Nevada by less than three percentage points. A poll released this week by the New York Times and Siena College showed Biden with a six-percentage-point lead over Trump.
The New England Journal of Medicine avoided politics for 208 years. Now it’s urging voters to oust Trump.
In more than two centuries of publishing, the New England Journal of Medicine has never weighed in on a U.S. presidential election. That changed this week.
On Wednesday, alongside its usual peer-reviewed scientific studies and analysis, the journal published a blistering editorial taking Trump and his administration to task over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The respected journal broke the nonpartisan position it has held since 1812 with an editorial titled “Dying in a Leadership Vacuum,” which urged voters to oust Trump over his administration’s failures.
“Our leaders have largely claimed immunity for their actions,” said the piece, which was signed by 34 of the journal’s editors. “But this election gives us the power to render judgment.”
Fly on Pence’s head creates post-debate buzz
Pence was in the middle of denying that America struggles with systemic racism when a black fly landed on his white hair, settling in for several minutes.
The vice president seemed unaware that a fly was resting atop his head. But it didn’t escape the notice of viewers, who welcomed the levity in an otherwise contentious political debate.
The fly instantly created buzz, and people on social media did what they do best in moments like this: make many, many bad puns. There were jokes about a “Saturday Night Live” cameo, a Netflix special. Several people created Twitter accounts for the fly. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested it was a “deep state” bug. Within 10 minutes, the Biden campaign was selling a fly swatter. Slogan: Truth over flies.
Of course, for every fly fan, there was a fly hater as well. They wished everyone would shut up about the fly and focus on the debate substance. Nothing divides the Internet like an overplayed joke.
But in this difficult year, with a relentless pandemic creating so much devastation, others begged, just let us have the fly.
Analysis: 4 takeaways from the vice-presidential debate
The only debate between the presidential nominees’ running mates, Pence and Harris, happened Wednesday night.
It was more in line with the traditional tone of these debates than last week’s chaotic presidential one. There were no massive moments that are likely to change the race, but there were some takeaways.
Fact-checking the vice-presidential debate between Pence and Harris
In the vice-presidential debate, Pence took a number of flimsy claims out of the Trump playbook, although he often delivered them more deftly. Harris also stretched the truth at times.
Here is a roundup of 15 suspect claims that were made.
At vice-presidential debate, questions were asked, but many were not answered
About two-thirds of the way through Wednesday evening’s vice-presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Pence leveled a charge at Harris that just as easily could have doubled as self-critique.
“I just want the record to reflect she never answered the question,” said Pence, summoning the sort of righteous indignation that can only come with having dodged even more questions than Harris (D-Calif.), the target of his accusation.
But not answering the questions, it seemed, was precisely the point.
Over 90 minutes Wednesday night, Susan Page, the debate moderator and USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, posed probing and important queries to Pence and Harris — on the health of their septuagenarian running mates, on court-packing and on a peaceful transition of power.
In VP debate, Trump is again the issue as Pence tries to change the focus
Pence had a difficult hand to play in Wednesday’s debate with Harris, and he did what he could with the case he wanted to make. But the more he tried, the clearer it became just how much Trump continues to undermine his own campaign.
In every debate, words matter. Attacks made and attacks countered matter. But what spoke as loudly as anything Wednesday night was the very staging of the debate. Pence and Harris sat widely separated from each other, with plexiglass barriers between them. The staging literally shouted “coronavirus,” the issue that most directly threatens Trump’s reelection.
Harris pounced early in the debate, condemning the president’s handling of the pandemic, pressing her arguments in the face of Pence’s insistence that the administration has marshaled an effective national effort against the virus. It was the tone-setting moment in a debate that ranged widely in topics and questions if not always in direct answers.