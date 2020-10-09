Biden seeking to shore up support in Nevada
Biden is seeking Friday to shore up support in Nevada, a state Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly carried over Trump in 2016.
Biden’s campaign has advertised two campaign events in the Las Vegas area on Friday: a “community stop” in the morning and a “drive-in” event in the afternoon.
A poll released this week by the New York Times and Siena College showed Biden leading Trump in the state, 48 percent to 42 percent. In 2016, Clinton prevailed over Trump by less than three percentage points.
Trump’s campaign views the state as an opportunity to pick up one that it didn’t win in 2016. Vice President Pence campaigned in the state on Thursday.
Trump to ‘rally’ with Rush Limbaugh listeners
Trump plans to “rally” over the airwaves Friday with listeners of talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh as he continues his outreach to voters through conservative media while being confined to the White House during his recovery from the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Limbaugh announced he is handing over his show to Trump for the “largest virtual rally in radio history” on the nationally syndicated program. Listeners are encouraged to send questions for the president to answer during the show.
“It will be a great honor to speak with President Donald Trump live for the Largest Radio Rally in history!” Limbaugh said on his website. “Do you have a special question for our Commander-in-Chief? I can’t promise that your question will be selected, but you never know. This audience is filled with the most informed listeners and patriots of all time. I know you will flood this inbox with sheer brilliance!”
“Looking forward to speaking with the Great Rush and guests!” Trump tweeted.
In February, Trump bestowed the Medal of Freedom on Limbaugh, who is battling lung cancer, during his State of the Union address.
Friday’s plans follow extended interviews on Thursday with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network and Sean Hannity on Fox News.
Analysis: Republicans increasingly worried about Trump’s reelection after a wild week in Washington
Vice President Pence declared to voters at this week’s debate that he thinks Trump will win this election. But many Republicans are privately — and some publicly — say they’re less sure of that.
The last seven days since Trump disclosed his coronavirus test have been marked by chaos and conflicting messages: Trump, who was hospitalized just last Friday and displayed concerning symptoms, returned home Monday to rip off his mask and urge Americans not to worry about the pandemic that has killed over 210,000 people in the country. The likely still-contagious president returned to the Oval Office; erroneously called the therapeutic drugs he received a “cure”; declared he would end stimulus talks before backpedaling to seek piecemeal relief as the stock market went into a tailspin; and pulled out of next week’s presidential debate with Biden. Now he’s insisting on holding rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania this weekend, even though he declined to tell Fox News host Sean Hannity last night whether he’s had a negative coronavirus test yet.
Biden, Harris won’t say whether they would ‘pack’ the court, drawing Republican criticism
Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) are facing growing pressure to say whether they would “pack” the Supreme Court if the Republican-led Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the court.
Over the past few days, the question — from Republicans, debate moderators and reporters — has dogged the pair.
It came up again Thursday, when Biden was asked at a campaign stop in Phoenix if he would support expanding the Supreme Court beyond nine justices. Once again, Biden declined to answer.
Trump wants to hold rally on Saturday, declines to say whether he’s tested negative
Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that he’s hoping to hold a campaign rally on Saturday, and dodged questions about whether he’s tested negative for the coronavirus since his positive diagnosis and hospitalization.
“I just saw the doctor, I’m in great shape,” Trump said during Thursday night’s call-in interview.
The president said he would like to hold a rally Saturday night in Florida and then one in Pennsylvania, two states crucial to his reelection.
Pressed again on the coronavirus test question, Trump seemed to say he hadn’t taken one yet, but said he would probably get one on Friday. “Well, what we’re doing, probably the test will be tomorrow, the actual test,” Trump said, adding that he has “very little infection or virus.”
Throughout the 20-minute interview, the president at times sounded hoarse and at one point paused while speaking.
Citing 25th Amendment, Pelosi, Raskin move to create panel that could rule on president’s fitness for office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) plan to introduce legislation Friday that would create a commission to “help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership” in the presidency.
The panel would be called the Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office, “the body and process called for in the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” the offices of Pelosi and Raskin said in a statement announcing the move.
The 25th Amendment formalizes that the vice president takes over the duties of the presidency in the event of a president’s death, inability to perform his duties or resignation from office. It also lays out a process by which a sitting president may be removed from office. Congress’s role in this, however, is limited.
Isolated in the White House, Trump struggles to project a sense of normalcy after canceled debate
Trailing in the polls, stricken with the novel coronavirus and stuck in isolation at the White House, Trump has tried to project an image of strength and normalcy that belies his troubled circumstances.
On Thursday, he spent an hour phoning into a television interview, released two video messages aimed at key voting groups, began planning rallies for next week and promised senior citizens free access to the experimental drug he falsely claimed was “a cure” for covid-19.
“I want you to get the same care that I got,” Trump said in a video message to senior citizens released Thursday afternoon on Twitter. “You’re going to get the same medicine. You’re going to get it free, no charge.”