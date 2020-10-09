Trump takes aim at moderator for second debate, demanding a ‘Fix!!!’
Trump took aim Friday at Steve Scully, the longtime C-SPAN producer and editor who is scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate, calling him a “Never Trumper” and demanding a “Fix!!!”
The status of a second debate, which had been scheduled for Thursday, remains unclear. Trump announced that he would not participate after the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would take place virtually instead of in person as a health precaution.
“Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!!” Trump tweeted.
He was referring to “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace, who hosted the first debate between Trump and Biden. After that debate, Trump complained that Wallace and Biden teamed up on him.
Trump allies have sought to discredit Scully by noting that he briefly served as a mailroom intern in Biden’s Senate office in 1978 while in college.
A purported Twitter exchange between Scully and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who is now working against Trump’s reelection, has also generated controversy.
During a radio interview Friday, Frank Fahrenkopf, a co-chairman of the debate commission, said Scully’s account had been hacked and defended him as “a man of great integrity.”
Pelosi on Trump’s impaired judgement: ‘Clearly he is under medication.’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) weighed in on whether Trump’s coronavirus medications were impairing his judgment during a news conference introducing legislation that would create an independent commission of medical professionals that could recommend a president’s removal based on his physical or mental fitness to do the job.
Pelosi said she didn’t know if the president was in an altered state from his medication, but that “there are those who believe that taking certain medications can affect your judgment."
Pelosi claimed the legislation is “not about President Trump,” but that his experience with the coronavirus showed the need for some process for how to “ensure stability and continuity of government in times of crisis.”
Pressed on the suggestion that Trump might currently have mental impairment from his medications, Pelosi again wouldn’t say directly what she believed, but left open that it is possible.
“Clearly, he is under medication,” Pelosi said of Trump. “Any of us who is under medication of that seriousness is in an altered state. There are articles by medical professionals saying this could, as I said earlier, could have an impact on judgment."
The 25th Amendment formalizes that the vice president takes over the duties of the presidency in the event of a president’s death, inability to perform his duties or resignation from office. It also lays out a process by which a sitting president may be removed from office. Congress’s role in this, however, is limited.
Seeking to boost Black turnout, Biden campaign releases ad narrated by actor Samuel L. Jackson
In a bid to bolster turnout among Black voters, the Biden campaign on Friday debuted a new ad featuring actor Samuel L. Jackson urging people to “vote like your life depends on it” and suggesting Trump doesn’t want them to cast ballots.
The 60-second spot includes images from the civil rights movement as Jackson relays the history of voter suppression, including poll taxes and literacy tests, and says the country is now experiencing a “new day” with the “same old dirty tricks.”
“If your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t try so hard to take it from you. I’m exercising my right to vote, and you should, too,” Jackson says as the ad cuts to pictures of Trump. “Not because I want you to — but because he doesn’t.”
The Biden campaign said the ad will air on cable stations nationally and on stations in 16 states where the campaign has been targeting its advertising effort.
Buttigieg channels Pence, offers impression
Former Democratic White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg, who helped Sen. Kamala D. Harris prepare for this week’s vice-presidential debate, shared his impression of Vice President Pence during an interview on Washington Post Live on Friday and characterized him as a “deceptively effective debater.”
The two men know each other well. Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Pence served as governor and a congressman from the state.
“I was honored to be part of debate prep,” Buttigieg said, adding that he found himself “inhabiting the mind” of Pence, with whom he disagrees on most policy issues.
Slipping into his Pence impression, Buttigieg said this of Trump: “I couldn’t be prouder to be serving at the side of an American president who has acted to unleash free and fair trade, to bring back an American energy renaissance, and I got to tell you that this radical left agenda would stop that economic renaissance in its tracks. This president has acted decisively, provided that broad-shouldered leadership that we know the American people are looking for, and that is why I would be proud to serve at his side for four more years.”
Federal judge denies request to extend Florida voter registration
A federal judge in Florida on Friday rejected a request to extend the deadline for voter registration after the state’s online system crashed, effectively blocking thousands of potential voters who tried to register from taking part in the general election.
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said the state “failed its citizens” but that opening up registration again would create too much confusion because of the “already precarious — and perennially chaotic” elections system.
“Just shy of a month from election day, with earliest mail-in ballots beginning to be counted, Florida has done it again,” Walker wrote. “In the final hours of Florida’s voter registration period, during an election year coinciding with a prolonged and incredibly damaging public health emergency, Florida’s voter registration website crashed, preventing thousands of potential voters from safely registering to vote before the midnight deadline.”
Analysis: The Supreme Court could decide the fate of mail voting in two swing states
The fate of tens of thousands of mail ballots in two key swing states likely will rest in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Wisconsin Democrats probably will ask the high court to reinstate a plan scrapped Thursday by a federal appeals court to accept mail ballots for six days after the election. Under the current ruling from a federal appeals court, election officials are barred from counting any mail ballots that arrive after 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Pennsylvania Republicans, meanwhile, are already asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a ruling by the state’s highest court that allows ballots to be counted if they arrive up to three days later.
In both cases, the ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.
White House expresses optimism Trump can resume activities Saturday, says he won’t appear if he can transmit the virus
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany expressed optimism that Trump will be cleared to resume public activities on Saturday but said he will not make appearances if he can transmit the virus.
McEnany also said it could be logistically “tough” to hold the campaign rally that Trump wants to stage Saturday in Florida.
Appearing on Fox News, McEnany said that White House officials are hopeful that a prediction in a memo on Thursday by Trump’s physician, Sean P. Conley, will hold. Conley wrote that Trump could safely “return to public engagements” on Saturday, based on the date on which he tested positive for the coronavirus and his response to treatments.
McEnany declined to say what specific medical tests Trump would have to clear to resume activities, saying she would leave that to Conley.
“Rest assured, we will make sure that he’s in a good spot before he’s out there,” McEnany said. “He won’t be out there if he can transit the virus.”
In a television interview Thursday night, Trump said he would like to hold a rally Saturday night in Florida and then one in Pennsylvania, two states crucial to his reelection.
McEnany, who is in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, said she remains asymptomatic.
Poll finds large advantages for Biden on bringing the country closer together, handling coronavirus
By sizable margins, more voters are confident that Biden can bring the country closer together and handle the public health impact of the coronavirus, while Trump and Biden draw nearly identical marks on their ability to make good decisions about economic policy, new polling from the Pew Research Center shows.
Registered voters were asked about their confidence level regarding the two candidates on an array of issues.
On bringing the country closer together, 50 percent said they were very or somewhat confident in Biden, while 30 percent said the same about Trump. On handling the coronavirus, 57 percent expressed confidence in Biden compared to 40 percent for Trump.
On making good economic decisions, 52 percent expressed confidence in Trump compared to 51 percent for Biden.
On three other measures — effectively handling law enforcement issues, selecting good nominees for the Supreme Court and making good decisions about foreign policy — Biden also outperformed Trump.
The poll also asked about voters’ views of personal attributes of the candidates. Biden held large advantages on being compassionate (67 percent to 34 percent), a good role model (54 percent to 28 percent) and honesty (53 percent to 35 percent).
Trump’s largest advantage over Biden was on standing up for what he believes in (69 percent to 61 percent).
Analysis: The Senate seats most likely to flip parties in November
With less than a month until Election Day, Democrats are picking up momentum toward winning the Senate majority: Challengers are outraising Republican incumbents, and they are leading in polls. They’ve been helped along by Biden’s widening lead over Trump, and some Senate Republicans seeking to distance themselves at the last minute from Trump, after spending years backing him.
But anything could happen. Like this: The revelation of an affair involving the Democratic nominee in one of the most pivotal states, North Carolina, as many voters there are casting ballots. And an increase in mail voting carries with it the risk that voters who don’t fill out their ballots correctly won’t be able to vote at all.
Democrats need a net gain of at least four Senate seats to win the majority, or a Biden presidency and three net wins, which would give the vice president the deciding vote in any ties. Democrats have a chance in a dozen of the 14 races this election, but some are in solid Republican territory.
Trump to undergo ‘medical evaluation’ on Fox News, network says
Trump will undergo a remote “medical evaluation” Friday from a Fox News contributor as he makes his first on-camera interview appearance since testing positive for the coronavirus, the network announced.
Fox News said the interview will take place on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which airs at 8 p.m. The network said Marc Siegel, a physician and medical contributor to the network, “will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program.”
Siegel will appear from New York, while Trump will be on camera from the White House, according to Fox News.
The White House did not immediately confirm the appearance or respond to a request to elaborate on what will take place.
Biden seeking to shore up support in Nevada
Biden is seeking Friday to shore up support in Nevada, a state Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly carried over Trump in 2016.
Biden’s campaign has advertised two campaign events in the Las Vegas area on Friday: a “community stop” in the morning and a “drive-in” event in the afternoon.
A poll released this week by the New York Times and Siena College showed Biden leading Trump in the state, 48 percent to 42 percent. In 2016, Clinton prevailed over Trump by less than three percentage points.
Trump’s campaign views the state as an opportunity to pick up one that it didn’t win in 2016. Vice President Pence campaigned in the state on Thursday.
Trump to ‘rally’ with Rush Limbaugh listeners
Trump plans to “rally” over the airwaves Friday with listeners of talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh as he continues his outreach to voters through conservative media while being confined to the White House during his recovery from the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Limbaugh announced he is handing over his show to Trump for the “largest virtual rally in radio history” on the nationally syndicated program. Listeners are encouraged to send questions for the president to answer during the show.
“It will be a great honor to speak with President Donald Trump live for the Largest Radio Rally in history!” Limbaugh said on his website. “Do you have a special question for our Commander-in-Chief? I can’t promise that your question will be selected, but you never know. This audience is filled with the most informed listeners and patriots of all time. I know you will flood this inbox with sheer brilliance!”
“Looking forward to speaking with the Great Rush and guests!” Trump tweeted.
In February, Trump bestowed the Medal of Freedom on Limbaugh, who is battling lung cancer, during his State of the Union address.
Friday’s plans follow extended interviews on Thursday with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network and Sean Hannity on Fox News.
Analysis: Republicans increasingly worried about Trump’s reelection after a wild week in Washington
Vice President Pence declared to voters at this week’s debate that he thinks Trump will win this election. But many Republicans are privately — and some publicly — say they’re less sure of that.
The last seven days since Trump disclosed his coronavirus test have been marked by chaos and conflicting messages: Trump, who was hospitalized just last Friday and displayed concerning symptoms, returned home Monday to rip off his mask and urge Americans not to worry about the pandemic that has killed over 210,000 people in the country. The likely still-contagious president returned to the Oval Office; erroneously called the therapeutic drugs he received a “cure”; declared he would end stimulus talks before backpedaling to seek piecemeal relief as the stock market went into a tailspin; and pulled out of next week’s presidential debate with Biden. Now he’s insisting on holding rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania this weekend, even though he declined to tell Fox News host Sean Hannity last night whether he’s had a negative coronavirus test yet.
Biden, Harris won’t say whether they would ‘pack’ the court, drawing Republican criticism
Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) are facing growing pressure to say whether they would “pack” the Supreme Court if the Republican-led Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the court.
Over the past few days, the question — from Republicans, debate moderators and reporters — has dogged the pair.
It came up again Thursday, when Biden was asked at a campaign stop in Phoenix if he would support expanding the Supreme Court beyond nine justices. Once again, Biden declined to answer.