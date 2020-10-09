House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) weighed in on whether Trump’s coronavirus medications were impairing his judgment during a news conference introducing legislation that would create an independent commission of medical professionals that could recommend a president’s removal based on his physical or mental fitness to do the job.

Pelosi said she didn’t know if the president was in an altered state from his medication, but that “there are those who believe that taking certain medications can affect your judgment."

Pelosi claimed the legislation is “not about President Trump,” but that his experience with the coronavirus showed the need for some process for how to “ensure stability and continuity of government in times of crisis.”

Pressed on the suggestion that Trump might currently have mental impairment from his medications, Pelosi again wouldn’t say directly what she believed, but left open that it is possible.

“Clearly, he is under medication,” Pelosi said of Trump. “Any of us who is under medication of that seriousness is in an altered state. There are articles by medical professionals saying this could, as I said earlier, could have an impact on judgment."