Trump plans to “rally” over the airwaves Friday with listeners of talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh as he continues his outreach to voters through conservative media while being confined to the White House during his recovery from the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Limbaugh announced he is handing over his show to Trump for the “largest virtual rally in radio history” on the nationally syndicated program. Listeners are encouraged to send questions for the president to answer during the show.

“It will be a great honor to speak with President Donald Trump live for the Largest Radio Rally in history!” Limbaugh said on his website. “Do you have a special question for our Commander-in-Chief? I can’t promise that your question will be selected, but you never know. This audience is filled with the most informed listeners and patriots of all time. I know you will flood this inbox with sheer brilliance!”

“Looking forward to speaking with the Great Rush and guests!” Trump tweeted.

In February, Trump bestowed the Medal of Freedom on Limbaugh, who is battling lung cancer, during his State of the Union address.