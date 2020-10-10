Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is campaigning Saturday in Erie, Pa., the northwestern corner of the important battleground state. The Obama-Biden ticket in 2012 won Erie County by 16 points, but it flipped in 2016, going to Trump by two points.
Cory Booker slams Trump for calling Kamala Harris a ‘monster’
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) assailed Trump for calling Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) a “monster” in an interview earlier this week, calling the president’s slur racist and sexist.
“It is beyond appalling that the President saw fit to refer to my sister @KamalaHarris as a ‘monster’,” Booker said. “These dehumanizing attacks against women of color from our nation’s highest officeholder can never be tolerated. The racism and misogyny directed at Kamala must stop now.”
Trump referred to Harris as a “monster” and “this monster” multiple times during a Thursday morning interview on Fox News, his first since contracting covid-19.
Booker is the latest to come to Harris’s defense over the slur, which Trump used to describe the Democratic vice-presidential nominee’s performance at Wednesday night’s debate with Vice President Pence. Trump often denigrates his political foes, but he reserves his most scornful and dehumanizing nicknames for women, particularly women of color.
Biden, asked about Trump’s attack earlier in the week, called the president “childish” and said it’s “obvious he has great difficulty dealing with strong women.”
Chris Christie, who has coronavirus, says he’s home from the hospital
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie announced on Twitter that he’d been discharged from the hospital after contracting the coronavirus and being admitted a week ago as a “precautionary measure."
Christie is 58, but he was considered at-risk due to a history of asthma and being overweight.
Christie, a close ally of Trump, was among those in the president’s orbit who disclosed over the past two weeks that they had contracted the virus. He was at the Rose Garden event to celebrate the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, which Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease doctor, has called a “superspreader event” after at least 11 people who attended contracted the virus. Christie was photographed at the event hugging and chatting closely with people, none of whom were wearing masks or socially distancing.
White House offers $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief bill after Trump walked away from talks
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made a $1.8 trillion-plus offer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday in a renewed search for an economic relief deal, but agreement remained elusive as Pelosi said her terms still weren’t met.
“Of special concern, is the absence of an agreement on a strategic plan to crush the virus,” Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said on Twitter after Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for 30 minutes Friday afternoon. “For this and other provisions, we are still awaiting language from the administration as negotiations on the overall funding amount continue.”
The negotiations took place just three days after the president declared talks over. Trump has now reversed himself and is urgently seeking a deal with weeks to go before the election — even though some congressional Republicans appear far less enthusiastic over the prospect of a massive new spending bill.