Christie, a close ally of Trump, was among those in the president’s orbit who disclosed over the past two weeks that they had contracted the virus. He was at the Rose Garden event to celebrate the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, which Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease doctor, has called a “superspreader event” after at least 11 people who attended contracted the virus. Christie was photographed at the event hugging and chatting closely with people, none of whom were wearing masks or socially distancing.