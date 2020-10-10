Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is campaigning Saturday in Erie, Pa., the northwestern corner of the important battleground state. The Obama-Biden ticket in 2012 won Erie County by 16 points, but it flipped in 2016, going to Trump by two points.
Rod Rosenstein, ex-deputy attorney general, says DOJ 'will ignore’ Trump’s threats against political foes
Former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein predicted that the Justice Department wouldn’t cow to demands from the president to go after his political enemies, saying the agency “will ignore” Trump.
Rosenstein was responding to Trump’s public pressure this week on Attorney General William P. Barr to release findings about the origins of the special counsel investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Trump and his allies allege that Democrats and other officials sought to tie him to Russia to discredit his candidacy, though evidence for this is scant.
“The Department of Justice will ignore the President’s threats against his political opponents, as it has in the past, because prosecutors who take an oath to support and defend the Constitution must uphold the rule of law,” Rosenstein tweeted.
Rosenstein played the role of hero and villain to Trump during his time as his deputy attorney general. Rosenstein angered Trump when he appointed special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to oversee the Russia investigation after Trump fired James B. Comey as FBI director. Yet, when the final Mueller report reached no conclusion on whether Trump should be charged with obstruction of justice based on the evidence, Rosenstein and Barr concluded that Trump had not committed a crime.
Rosenstein resurfaced in the news last week after the New York Times reported that during decision-making over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy — which led to the separation of parents and children — Rosenstein said it was a blanket policy and there weren’t going to be exceptions for families with young children, even infants.
A federal judge in Pennsylvania dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit on slew of voting issues
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign seeking to block the use of drop boxes as receptacles for mail ballots, require ballot signatures to match voter registration records and allow nonresident poll watchers at polling places, ruling that the president’s claims of potential fraud were “speculative.”
In a sharply worded opinion issued Saturday morning, U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan of the Western District of Pennsylvania ruled that the Trump campaign has no standing due to the lack of evidence of actual fraud.
“While Plaintiffs may not need to prove actual voter fraud, they must at least prove that such fraud is ‘certainly impending,’” Ranjan wrote. “They haven’t met that burden. At most, they have pieced together a sequence of uncertain assumptions.”
The decision reflects a big win for Democrats, who have been seeking to expand mail balloting and provide more options for voters who are anxious about voting in person because of the risk of coronavirus infection. Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s secretary of the commonwealth, argued for the use of drop boxes in the suit.
“We are very pleased with the opinion, which conclusively dismisses all of the claims brought by Trump,” said one of the Democratic lawyers on the case, Clifford Levine. “Hopefully it will allow this election to go forward without further interference with this type of litigation.”
Even if Trump’s legal team appeals the decision, constitutional scholars quickly concluded that such appeals have a “slim” chance of success.
“Arguments based upon the need for states to take more antifraud measures are losers because they are based on nothing more than speculation,” wrote Richard L. Hasen, professor of law and political science at the University of California at Irvine.
The state Supreme Court gave a green light to the use of drop boxes for voters who want to drop off their ballots rather than using the U.S. Postal Service, but the Trump campaign went to federal court in an attempt to raise constitutional issues. The campaign also challenged Boockvar’s guidance to county election officials that matching ballot signatures with voter registration records was not required.
Separately, Democrats argued that Republican effort to send nonresident poll watchers to polling places violated state law and was a blatant attempt to intimidate Black voters in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania is widely expected to be a close race between Trump and former vice president Joe Biden — as well as a potential ground zero for voting problems, in part because ballot processing may not begin until Election Day.
Biden releases new ad featuring Cindy McCain
First, Cindy McCain narrated a video at the Democratic National Convention. Then, the widow of a onetime Republican presidential nominee formally endorsed Biden. This week, she campaigned alongside the Democratic nominee, and now McCain has cut a television ad for him.
Cindy McCain, the widow of John McCain, the senator from Arizona, is going all in for Biden in the final stretch of the campaign. Arizona, a state long out of reach for Democrats, is in play this year, and Democrats think they can win it.
In the new ad, “Like John Did,” Cindy McCain reflects on her husband’s close friendship with Biden and says they always put “their friendship and their country” above their policy disagreements.
“Now more than ever, we need a president who will put service before self, a president who will lead with courage and compassion — not ego — respect the sacrifices made by our service members and their families, a president who’ll honor our fallen heroes and a president who will bring out the best in us, not the worst,” Cindy McCain said.
The ad will run statewide in Arizona beginning Saturday, nationally on Fox News on Sunday and during some NFL games later that day, according to the Biden campaign.
Hillary Clinton challenges Biden supporters to donate every time Trump team says ‘lock her up,’ ‘crooked’ and ‘emails’
With Trump causing some deja vu with a renewed interested in Hillary Clinton’s emails weeks before the election, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee is trying to flip the president’s focus on her to the Biden campaign’s advantage.
“Hillary Clinton, how does it feel to live rent free in Donald Trump’s head? I wish you the best of luck in your phantom 2020 campaign,” tweeted writer Wajahat Ali.
“It’s going great,” Clinton responded. She then suggested that everyone donate to the Biden campaign “every time they say ‘lock her up’ or ‘crooked’ or ‘emails.' I bet we can fund Biden-Harris straight through to November 3rd.”
Trump resurfaced this week the controversy around Clinton’s emails, which dogged her own campaign for president four years ago. The president claims there are emails in the State Department’s possession that he wants released before the election.
The president’s fixation on Clinton has never waned. He still refers to her as “crooked,” and her name still invokes chants of “lock her up” at Trump rallies.
Cory Booker slams Trump for calling Kamala Harris a ‘monster’
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) assailed Trump for calling Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) a “monster” in an interview earlier this week, calling the president’s slur racist and sexist.
“It is beyond appalling that the President saw fit to refer to my sister @KamalaHarris as a ‘monster,' ” Booker said. “These dehumanizing attacks against women of color from our nation’s highest officeholder can never be tolerated. The racism and misogyny directed at Kamala must stop now.”
Trump referred to Harris as a “monster” and “this monster” multiple times during a Thursday morning interview on Fox News, his first since contracting the coronavirus.
Booker is the latest to come to Harris’s defense over the slur, which Trump used to describe the Democratic vice-presidential nominee’s performance at Wednesday night’s debate with Vice President Pence. Trump often denigrates his political foes, but he reserves his most scornful and dehumanizing nicknames for women, particularly women of color.
Biden, asked about Trump’s attack earlier in the week, called the president “childish” and said it’s “obvious he has great difficulty dealing with strong women.”
Chris Christie, who has coronavirus, says he’s home from the hospital
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie announced on Twitter that he’d been discharged from the hospital after contracting the coronavirus and being admitted a week ago as a “precautionary measure."
Christie is 58, but he was considered at-risk due to a history of asthma and being overweight.
Christie, a close ally of Trump, was among those in the president’s orbit who disclosed over the past two weeks that they had contracted the virus. He was at the Rose Garden event to celebrate the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, which Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease doctor, has called a “superspreader event” after at least 11 people who attended contracted the virus. Christie was photographed at the event hugging and chatting closely with people, none of whom were wearing masks or socially distancing.
White House offers $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief bill after Trump walked away from talks
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made a $1.8 trillion-plus offer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday in a renewed search for an economic relief deal, but agreement remained elusive as Pelosi said her terms still weren’t met.
“Of special concern, is the absence of an agreement on a strategic plan to crush the virus,” Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said on Twitter after Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for 30 minutes Friday afternoon. “For this and other provisions, we are still awaiting language from the administration as negotiations on the overall funding amount continue.”
The negotiations took place just three days after the president declared talks over. Trump has now reversed himself and is urgently seeking a deal with weeks to go before the election — even though some congressional Republicans appear far less enthusiastic over the prospect of a massive new spending bill.