President Trump will speak to supporters at the White House on Saturday afternoon, his first public event since being diagnosed with covid-19 a little more than a week ago. The president won’t reveal if he’s yet tested negative for the coronavirus that causes the disease, but he has a planned campaign rally on Monday in Florida.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is campaigning Saturday in Erie, Pa., the northwestern corner of the important battleground state. The Obama-Biden ticket in 2012 won Erie County by 16 points, but it flipped in 2016, going to Trump by two points.

With 24 days until the election …
  • The second presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 15 was officially canceled, after the Trump refused to participate if it was held virtually. As of now, the Oct. 22 debate is still on.
  • President Trump is publicly pressuring Attorney General William P. Barr to target political adversaries ahead of the election.
  • Biden leads Trump by 11 percentage points nationally, 53 percent to 42 percent, according to an average of national polls since Sept. 16. Biden’s margin is smaller in key states: eight points in Pennsylvania, seven in Wisconsin and Michigan, and three in Arizona and Florida.
October 10, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT
link

White House offers $1.8 trillion covid relief bill after Trump walked away from talks

By Jeff Stein, Erica Werner and Josh Dawsey

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made a $1.8 trillion-plus offer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday in a renewed search for an economic relief deal, but agreement remained elusive as Pelosi said her terms still weren’t met.

“Of special concern, is the absence of an agreement on a strategic plan to crush the virus,” Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said on Twitter after Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for 30 minutes Friday afternoon. “For this and other provisions, we are still awaiting language from the administration as negotiations on the overall funding amount continue.”

The negotiations took place just three days after the president declared talks over. Trump has now reversed himself and is urgently seeking a deal with weeks to go before the election — even though some congressional Republicans appear far less enthused over the prospect of a massive new spending bill.