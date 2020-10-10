Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is campaigning Saturday in Erie, Pa., the northwestern corner of the important battleground state. The Obama-Biden ticket in 2012 won Erie County by 16 points, but it flipped in 2016, going to Trump by two points.
White House offers $1.8 trillion covid relief bill after Trump walked away from talks
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made a $1.8 trillion-plus offer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday in a renewed search for an economic relief deal, but agreement remained elusive as Pelosi said her terms still weren’t met.
“Of special concern, is the absence of an agreement on a strategic plan to crush the virus,” Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said on Twitter after Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for 30 minutes Friday afternoon. “For this and other provisions, we are still awaiting language from the administration as negotiations on the overall funding amount continue.”
The negotiations took place just three days after the president declared talks over. Trump has now reversed himself and is urgently seeking a deal with weeks to go before the election — even though some congressional Republicans appear far less enthused over the prospect of a massive new spending bill.