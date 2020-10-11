After Trump scuttled stimulus talks, Kudlow says White House may ‘actually go beyond’ Democrats’ offer
Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin might offer a stimulus package bigger than the $2.2 trillion one that Democrats have put forth as negotiations continue.
Trump “would actually go beyond what some of the Democratic numbers are,” Kudlow said. “He might not do it for the entire package but for those key targeted areas that would truly help the recovery, by the way: get kids back to school and reopen businesses. I think if we can get this thing settled on the Democrat side, we can get it settled on the Republican side.”
Pressed on the resistance that Republicans expressed over the weekend to additional spending, Kudlow claimed that GOP senators would support an agreement if one can be reached between Democrats and the White House. But he claimed that the U.S. economic recovery is not dependent on passing an additional stimulus bill.
Jaime Harrison raised record-breaking $57 million in third quarter, campaign says
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison said Sunday that it had raised a record-breaking $57 million in the past three months in his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Lindsey O. Graham of South Carolina.
The single-quarter haul for Harrison from July through September smashes the $38.1 million that Beto O’Rourke raised in the third quarter of 2018. At the time, O’Rourke’s haul broke the record for the largest quarterly fundraising total in a Senate race, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
“This campaign is making history, because we’re focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina,” campaign spokesman Guy King said in a statement.
Trump returns to public campaigning, falsely claiming that the virus that infected him is ‘disappearing’
Trump on Saturday held his first public event since contracting the coronavirus, gathering a crowd of hundreds of supporters at the White House despite providing no evidence that he was no longer infectious.
It marked the beginning of what aides have described as a triumphant return to campaigning for reelection after his hospitalization — and a sign that the virus that rocked Trump’s campaign and infected much of the West Wing has not changed his combative and defiant approach to governing.
How Amy Coney Barrett played a role in Bush v. Gore — and helped the Republican Party defend mail ballots
Barrett was just three years out of law school, a 28-year-old associate at a boutique Washington law firm, when she was dispatched to Florida to help George W. Bush’s legal team rescue thousands of Republican absentee ballots.
The litigation was a sidebar to the central drama of the 2000 presidential contest, but a loss in the case could have cost Bush the presidency.
At issue were thousands of absentee ballot request forms in Martin County — just north of Palm Beach County, home of the notorious “butterfly ballot” — that had missing voter registration information.
Pennsylvania emerges as ‘tipping-point’ battleground for Biden and Trump — before and after Election Day
Both parties are increasingly focused on the pivotal — and potentially messy — role that Pennsylvania could play in deciding the outcome of the presidential race.
Trump’s campaign in recent days has redirected ad spending there from other northern battlegrounds, while Biden’s campaign and supportive groups are increasing their spending in the state, which between its rolling rural expanses and major metropolitan hubs is seen as a classic political bellwether.
Both sides now see Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral college votes, as a must-win prize on the path to the 270 needed to win the White House, according to Democratic and Republican strategists.