Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin might offer a stimulus package bigger than the $2.2 trillion one that Democrats have put forth as negotiations continue.

Trump “would actually go beyond what some of the Democratic numbers are,” Kudlow said. “He might not do it for the entire package but for those key targeted areas that would truly help the recovery, by the way: get kids back to school and reopen businesses. I think if we can get this thing settled on the Democrat side, we can get it settled on the Republican side.”