Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said on “Fox News Sunday” that it is “grotesque” that Biden has not said whether he would “pack” the Supreme Court.

Biden and Harris have faced growing pressure to answer whether they would do so if the Republican-led Senate confirms Barrett to the court.

“It’s grotesque that Vice President Biden won’t answer that really basic question,” Sasse said. “It isn’t just one branch of government. What they’re really talking about, or refusing to talk about, is the suicide bombing of two branches of government. What they’re talking about is blowing up the deliberative structure of the U.S. Senate by abolishing the filibuster.”

He added: “They’re talking about doing that to pack the Supreme Court.”

In a separate interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) said the Senate Judiciary Committee should not move forward with confirmation hearings for Barrett given that two members recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We shouldn’t be having this hearing with two members of the committee infected with covid,” Coons said. “It’s rushed, it constitutes court-packing.”

Asked Thursday whether he would install additional justices on the Supreme Court, Biden said he will answer the question “when the election is over.”

“The moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that rather than focusing on what’s happening now,” Biden said. “This election has begun. There’s never been a court appointment once the election has begun.”

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield repeatedly dodged the question.

She claimed that the Republican effort to confirm Barrett to the court ahead of the election is unconstitutional, without elaborating.