The interview comes one day before confirmation hearings for Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett kick off on Capitol Hill. In her opening statement, released Sunday, Barrett pledged to “apply the law as written.”
Trump is also expected to hold a campaign rally Monday in Florida, while Biden holds events in Toledo and Cincinnati.
Trump says he has a ‘protective glow’ after contracting covid-19
In a phone interview on Fox News Channel on Sunday morning, Trump said he is no longer on any medication, is “in very good shape” and has a “protective glow” after testing positive for the coronavirus more than a week ago.
Trump told host Maria Bartiromo that he no longer has covid-19, even though the White House doctor has yet to reveal whether the president has tested negative since contracting the virus.
“Yes,” Trump said when asked whether he no longer has covid-19. “And not only that, it seems like I’m immune. So I can go way out of a basement. … So the president is in very good shape to fight the battles.”
Trump also dismissed concerns about Saturday’s event at the White House, arguing that the closest person to him was “probably a couple of hundred feet away.”
“Even yesterday, I knew I was free,” Trump said. “I beat this crazy, horrible China virus. … I passed the highest test, the highest standards.” He added: “The word ‘immunity’ means something; having a protective glow means something. … I’m not on any medication.”
Ben Sasse calls it ‘grotesque’ that Biden won’t say whether he would ‘pack’ the court
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said on “Fox News Sunday” that it is “grotesque” that Biden has not said whether he would “pack” the Supreme Court.
Biden and Harris have faced growing pressure to answer whether they would do so if the Republican-led Senate confirms Barrett to the court.
“It’s grotesque that Vice President Biden won’t answer that really basic question,” Sasse said. “It isn’t just one branch of government. What they’re really talking about, or refusing to talk about, is the suicide bombing of two branches of government. What they’re talking about is blowing up the deliberative structure of the U.S. Senate by abolishing the filibuster.”
He added: “They’re talking about doing that to pack the Supreme Court.”
In a separate interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) said the Senate Judiciary Committee should not move forward with confirmation hearings for Barrett given that two members recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We shouldn’t be having this hearing with two members of the committee infected with covid,” Coons said. “It’s rushed, it constitutes court-packing.”
Asked Thursday whether he would install additional justices on the Supreme Court, Biden said he will answer the question “when the election is over.”
“The moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that rather than focusing on what’s happening now,” Biden said. “This election has begun. There’s never been a court appointment once the election has begun.”
On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield repeatedly dodged the question.
She claimed that the Republican effort to confirm Barrett to the court ahead of the election is unconstitutional, without elaborating.
Bedingfield said Biden will not “play into Donald Trump’s game” by answering the policy question that Biden himself has called a “distraction.” He said Friday that voters “don’t deserve” to hear his opinion on court-packing ahead of the election.
In her opening statement, Amy Coney Barrett pledges to ‘apply the law as written’
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will pledge in her opening remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee that she will remove politics from her legal reasoning as a future justice, stressing that “policy decisions” need to be made by Congress and the White House, not the courts.
In her four-page opening statement, Barrett repeatedly emphasizes her view that the judicial branch is not the place for policymaking, but rather to enforce and apply the law. She also discusses how her former mentor, former Justice Antonin Scalia, shaped her judicial philosophy: “A judge must apply the law as written, not as the judge wishes it were. Sometimes that approach meant reaching results that he did not like.”
“The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.”Barrett will also say that “courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life.”
“I ask myself how would I view the decision if one of my children was the party I was ruling against: Even though I would not like the result, would I understand that the decision was fairly reasoned and grounded in the law?” Barrett will say in her opening remarks. “That is the standard I set for myself in every case, and it is the standard I will follow as long as I am a judge on any court.”
Her confirmation hearing begins Monday with opening statements and are expected to run through Thursday.
After Trump scuttled stimulus talks, Kudlow says White House may ‘actually go beyond’ Democrats’ offer
Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin might offer a stimulus package bigger than the $2.2 trillion one that Democrats have put forth as negotiations continue.
Trump “would actually go beyond what some of the Democratic numbers are,” Kudlow said. “He might not do it for the entire package but for those key targeted areas that would truly help the recovery, by the way: get kids back to school and reopen businesses. I think if we can get this thing settled on the Democrat side, we can get it settled on the Republican side.”
Pressed on the resistance that Republicans expressed over the weekend to additional spending, Kudlow claimed that GOP senators would support an agreement if one can be reached between Democrats and the White House. But he claimed that the U.S. economic recovery is not dependent on passing an additional stimulus bill.
Jaime Harrison raised record-breaking $57 million in third quarter, campaign says
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison said Sunday that it had raised a record-breaking $57 million in the past three months in his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Lindsey O. Graham of South Carolina.
The single-quarter haul for Harrison from July through September smashes the $38.1 million that Beto O’Rourke raised in the third quarter of 2018. At the time, O’Rourke’s haul broke the record for the largest quarterly fundraising total in a Senate race, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
“This campaign is making history, because we’re focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina,” campaign spokesman Guy King said in a statement.
Trump returns to public campaigning, falsely claiming that the virus that infected him is ‘disappearing’
Trump on Saturday held his first public event since contracting the coronavirus, gathering a crowd of hundreds of supporters at the White House despite providing no evidence that he was no longer infectious.
It marked the beginning of what aides have described as a triumphant return to campaigning for reelection after his hospitalization — and a sign that the virus that rocked Trump’s campaign and infected much of the West Wing has not changed his combative and defiant approach to governing.
How Amy Coney Barrett played a role in Bush v. Gore — and helped the Republican Party defend mail ballots
Barrett was just three years out of law school, a 28-year-old associate at a boutique Washington law firm, when she was dispatched to Florida to help George W. Bush’s legal team rescue thousands of Republican absentee ballots.
The litigation was a sidebar to the central drama of the 2000 presidential contest, but a loss in the case could have cost Bush the presidency.
At issue were thousands of absentee ballot request forms in Martin County — just north of Palm Beach County, home of the notorious “butterfly ballot” — that had missing voter registration information.
Pennsylvania emerges as ‘tipping-point’ battleground for Biden and Trump — before and after Election Day
Both parties are increasingly focused on the pivotal — and potentially messy — role that Pennsylvania could play in deciding the outcome of the presidential race.
Trump’s campaign in recent days has redirected ad spending there from other northern battlegrounds, while Biden’s campaign and supportive groups are increasing their spending in the state, which between its rolling rural expanses and major metropolitan hubs is seen as a classic political bellwether.
Both sides now see Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral college votes, as a must-win prize on the path to the 270 needed to win the White House, according to Democratic and Republican strategists.