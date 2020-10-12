The Senate Judiciary Committee is beginning four days of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s third nominee to the Supreme Court. The hearings come 22 days before the election, with Senate Republicans intent on installing the conservative judge on the court.

The proceedings take place amid the coronavirus pandemic: Two members of the committee have tested positive for the deadly disease, and several senators are expected to participate remotely.

If confirmed, Barrett would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.

Here are some significant developments:
  • Barrett is expected to pledge in her opening remarks that she will remove politics from her legal reasoning as a future justice, stressing that “policy decisions” need to be made by Congress and the White House, not the courts.
  • A slight majority of American voters oppose holding confirmation hearings now, although opposition has eased since Trump announced his choice to replace Ginsburg, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
  • Democratic senators are preparing to grill Barrett with questions about the legality of the Affordable Care Act and tell stories of constituents who have benefited from President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law, according to Democratic aides.
  • As she prepares to question Barrett, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) will be in the unprecedented role as a vice-presidential candidate participating in a divisive Supreme Court hearing just three weeks before Election Day.
October 12, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT
What you need to know about Amy Coney Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearing

By Aaron Blake

The Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday, with Barrett and senators on the Judiciary Committee set to spend the day delivering opening statements.

This will be the second time Barrett has faced confirmation since 2017, when the Senate approved her for a federal appeals court position. And ever since she became the favorite for this nomination, her 2017 clash with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has been front-and-center; specifically, Feinstein told Barrett the “dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern." It’s something Barrett’s supporters have used to suggest her critics applied an unconstitutional religious test to Barrett, and one of the major subplots this week is how much Democrats go down a similar path, particularly with regard to Roe v. Wade.

But that exchange is hardly the only one from Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearing that could be at issue this week — nor is it the only interesting one from that hearing.

October 12, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
Day 1 of hearings: Opening statements from Barrett, senators

By Seung Min Kim

The first day of confirmation hearings will be dominated by opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Barrett.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the committee chairman, will deliver remarks, followed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the top Democrat on the panel. Then the 20 other committee members will get 10 minutes for opening statements.

Barrett’s two home state senators — Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) — will introduce her.

She will then deliver her statement.

In a copy of her prepared statement obtained by The Washington Post, Barrett will echo the philosophy of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, and tell the committee that the “courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life.”

“The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people,” Barrett will say. “The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.”

October 12, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
Kamala Harris will be in an unprecedented role

By John Wagner and Chelsea Janes

While others on the two presidential tickets hit the campaign trail Monday, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) will remain in Washington, where she will be at the center of an explosive nomination battle over Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

As she prepares to question Barrett, Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will be in the unprecedented role as a vice-presidential candidate participating in a divisive Supreme Court hearing just three weeks before Election Day.

As Biden’s running mate, she faces an especially delicate task: appearing tough enough to satisfy liberals upset with Barrett’s nomination but restrained enough to support Biden’s outreach to disillusioned Republicans.

A spokesman said Sunday that Harris will appear at the hearing virtually from her Senate office, accusing Republicans of refusing to take “common-sense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers and members of the media” from the coronavirus.

Harris’s background as a prosecutor was on display the last time the Judiciary Committee held hearings for a Supreme Court nominee: two years ago, when it weighed the fate of Brett M. Kavanaugh.

October 12, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT
How Amy Coney Barrett played a role in Bush v. Gore — and helped the Republican Party defend mail ballots

By Beth Reinhard and Tom Hamburger

Barrett was just three years out of law school, a 28-year-old associate at a boutique Washington law firm, when she was dispatched to Florida to help George W. Bush’s legal team rescue thousands of Republican absentee ballots.

The litigation was a sidebar to the central drama of the 2000 presidential contest, but a loss in the case could have cost Bush the presidency.

At issue were thousands of absentee ballot request forms in Martin County — just north of Palm Beach County, home of the notorious “butterfly ballot” — that had missing voter registration information.

After county officials allowed the GOP to take the forms back and fill in the missing information, a Democratic voter sued, saying ballots cast by those voters should be tossed out. The county canvassing board, the Florida Republican Party and the Bush campaign argued that the votes should still count.

Barrett’s work on the case serves as a reminder of how aggressively the Republican Party has sought to harness mail voting for years, in contrast to Trump’s relentless attacks on the practice.

October 12, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT
Post-ABC poll: Slim majority of voters oppose Barrett hearings; consistent majority supports high court upholding Roe v. Wade

By Scott Clement and Emily Guskin

A slight majority of American voters oppose the Senate holding confirmation hearings for Barrett that begin Monday, though opposition has eased since Trump announced his choice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The national poll finds 44 percent of registered voters say the U.S. Senate should hold hearings and vote on Barrett’s nomination, while 52 percent say filling this Supreme Court seat should be left to the winner of the presidential election and a Senate vote next year. Support for leaving the decision to the next president is down from 57 percent in a Post-ABC poll last month two weeks ago that asked whether the Senate should confirm Trump’s nominee, who had not yet been named.

Voters hold more lopsided views on the court’s ruling in the 1973 landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, with 62 percent saying the Supreme Court should uphold the decision that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion, while 24 percent say it should be overturned and a sizable 14 percent have no opinion.

October 12, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT
Barrett Supreme Court hearing expected to focus on health care, with the pandemic looming over the proceeding

By Seung Min Kim

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings this week offer President Trump and Senate Republicans one of their final chances before the election to shift the fall agenda away from the coronavirus pandemic and toward an issue they believe is more politically beneficial: solidifying a conservative majority on the nation’s high court.

But reminders of covid-19 will be inescapable.

The mere circumstances of the confirmation hearing — usually a packed affair on Capitol Hill that draws hundreds of supporters, protesters and observers — will be bare-bones, with rigorous social distancing guidelines in place to prevent any transmission among the few allowed inside the Hart Senate Office meeting room. At least two members of the Judiciary Committee will participate in the proceedings remotely, after being diagnosed with the coronavirus or to protect themselves from the virus.

And Democratic senators, realizing that their most potent weapon against Barrett is a sustained attack on how the appeals court judge may rule on the Affordable Care Act, have crafted a strategy narrowly centered on health care and efforts to paint Republicans as recklessly rushing to confirm Barrett as the pandemic continues to consume the nation.