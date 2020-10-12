If confirmed, Barrett would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.
Sen. Mike Lee, who tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago, speaks at hearing without a mask
When Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) removed his mask to speak at Barrett’s hearing, it was that act — more than his words — that resonated across the room.
Lee announced 10 days ago that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and although he had said he has been cleared by a doctor, he still has not produced a negative coronavirus test.
Lee’s presence was all the more striking because of the room’s absences. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) appeared remotely — because he self-quarantined after being exposed to Lee. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day as Lee, also tuned in to the hearing via video from home.
How widely the coronavirus has affected the Republican ranks of the Judiciary Committee is an open question. Judiciary Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) has refused to take a coronavirus test, arguing that he doesn’t have to because he was cleared by the attending physician of the Capitol, Brian P. Monahan, despite his exposure to Lee within days of that senator’s positive diagnosis.
Lee’s letter from Monahan said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t recommend repeat testing in the absence of a fever.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) expressed panel Democrats’ alarm about the situation Monday morning.
“I do not know who has been tested, who should be tested, who is a danger, what contact tracing has been done on infected and exposed senators and staff,” Whitehouse said. “Nothing. The whole thing, just like Trump, is an irresponsible botch.”
Graham offered only a passing quip about Lee’s health.
“Senator Lee’s enthusiasm for the dormant Commerce Clause convinces me you’ve made a full recovery,” he said after Lee’s opening statement.
Trump complains Democrats are getting too much time for opening statements
The president complained Monday that Democrats are being given too much time for opening statements at the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, urging Republicans to move the nomination more quickly and turn their attention to coronavirus economic relief legislation.
“The Republicans are giving the Democrats a great deal of time, which is not mandated, to make their self serving statements relative to our great new future Supreme Court Justice,” Trump tweeted. “Personally, I would pull back, approve, and go for STIMULUS for the people!!!”
The format of the hearing, which provides members 10 minutes for opening statements, is the same as previous hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. Democrats have argued that the entire hearing is being rushed, as Trump seeks confirmation of Barrett before the election.
The White House has altered course several times in recent weeks in stimulus negotiations.
In another pivot Sunday, the president’s aides pushed for immediate action on a narrow measure after the administration’s $1.8 trillion proposal was rebuffed by members of both parties.
Biden says Barrett’s faith should not be an issue, that senators should focus on health care
In a brief exchange with reporters Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Barrett’s Catholic faith should not be an issue at her confirmation hearing and that senators should focus on the potential that she would derail the Affordable Care Act, echoing arguments of Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee.
“No, faith should not be considered,” Biden told reporters before boarding his plane in Delaware en route to Florida. “No one’s faith should be questioned.”
“But I’ll tell you what. We’re already in the midst of a real fight here,” Biden said, arguing that Trump is intent on using the court to dismantle President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law.
“This nominee said she wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said. “The president wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Let’s keep our eye on the ball.”
The court is set to a hear oral arguments on a major case on the fate of the Affordable Care Act on Nov. 10.
No Democrat on the committee said anything about Barrett’s religion, but that didn’t stop some Republicans from accusing Democrats of establishing a religious test and showing bias against Catholics.
"When you tell somebody that they’re too Catholic to be on the bench, when you tell them they’re going to be a Catholic judge, not an American judge, that’s bigotry,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).
He added: “She is a Catholic. Sixty-five million Americans are Catholic.”
Biden is Catholic.
Protesters arrested in D.C. outside Barrett hearing
More than a dozen protesters calling on senators to reject Barrett’s confirmation were arrested Monday morning moments before the hearing began.
Unlike in past years, the public was not allowed to watch the proceedings in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrators instead took their dissent to the entrances of Senate office buildings and the marble steps of the Supreme Court.
About 8:45 a.m., anti-Barrett protesters were handcuffed and removed from the doorway of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, where a sit-in was underway.
Sen. Cruz defends Barrett, GOP’s decision to move quickly to confirm her
Sen. Ted Cruz, a former Supreme Court litigator, defended Barrett and the GOP’s move to quickly confirm her, arguing that the situations between 2016 and now are completely different.
While Democrats have lambasted Trump and the GOP for moving to confirm Barrett amid an election year, Cruz (R-Tex.) noted that Democrats have said little about their nominee’s credentials.
“As Sherlock Holmes famously observed, ‘What speaks the loudest is the dog that didn’t bark,’ ” he said, noting that Barrett has received stellar marks from the American Bar Association.
Cruz also took umbrage with Democrats calling the GOP hypocritical for advancing her while refusing to give President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, a hearing in 2016. He said that of the 29 times that there has been a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year, a president has always nominated someone. And of the 19 that occurred while the Senate and the White House were controlled by the same party, 17 were confirmed that year.
In the remaining 10 instances, where the White House and the Senate were controlled by different parties, he said, only two were confirmed.
“History is clear,” he said, pushing back against the Democrats’ charge of hypocrisy. “The framers of the Constitution deliberately set up a system of checks and balances so that nobody can become a Supreme Court nominee without both the president and the Senate. Each was assigned to check the other. That system of checks and balances limits power ultimately and protects the voters. And indeed, the voters made a clear choice.”
Klobuchar criticizes Trump for refusing to say he will accept election results
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) criticized Trump for refusing to say he will accept the results of the upcoming presidential contest. The short timeline to confirm Barrett, she said, was designed to get Trump’s nominee on the Supreme Court ahead of the election.
Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power, Klobuchar said.
“Every president does that,” she said. “Not this guy.”
Klobuchar warned that Trump’s push to quickly confirm Barrett is “putting the court in place to look at the ballot.”
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) went further, calling on Barrett not to participate in potential cases before the Supreme Court involving the presidential election.
“Your participation in any case involving Donald Trump’s election would immediately do explosive, enduring harm to the court’s legitimacy and your own credibility,” Blumenthal said. “You must recuse yourself.”
Even as Klobuchar conceded that Democrats are unlikely to be able to block Barrett’s confirmation, she urged Americans watching the hearings to use their political power to pressure Republicans.
“This isn’t Donald Trump’s country. It is yours,” she said. “This shouldn’t be Donald Trump’s judge; it should be yours.”
Sen. Durbin highlights McConnell’s reversal in confirming Supreme Court nominees in an election year
Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the GOP for contradicting their own positions on confirming Supreme Court justices during an election year.
Hoisting a poster board that read “The McConnell Rule,” Durbin quote the leader’s own words in February 2016, when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore the vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
McConnell then refused to hold a hearing for President Barack Obama’s pick to replace Scalia, Merrick Garland, holding the seat open for more than 400 days, saying it was too close to the election.
Now, however, after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s September death, McConnell is seeking to replace her with Amy Coney Barrett before the year’s end — 46 days before an election and as people have already begun casting votes, Durbin said.
“In 2016, Senator McConnell said, ‘Give them a voice,' ” the Democratic senator said. “Now, he says, ‘Don’t give them a voice.’ It is a shameless, self-serving, venal reversal. Why are Senate Republicans so afraid to give the American people a voice about the future of the Supreme Court?”
Because they think Trump will lose reelection, Durbin added.
Coronavirus protections take center stage at Barrett hearing opening
The proceedings in the Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off Monday morning with little of the buzz and bustle that usually surrounds Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
With coronavirus precautions in full effect, only a small number of congressional aides, photographers, reporters and observers were allowed in the Hart Senate Office meeting room.
It was an austere scene, compared with previous hearings, including the raucous confirmation of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in 2018. The chamber was sparse, with chairs spaced out several feet to allow attendees to maintain physical distance. Bottles of hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes were on the desks.
“As to the hearing room, I doubt if there’s any room in the country that’s been given more attention and detail to make sure it’s CDC compliant,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said in his opening, referring to safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Senators, aides and other attendees wore face coverings, some of them donning blue surgical masks, others wearing thicker cloth masks. Graham, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and others removed theirs when giving their opening remarks.
Barrett appeared in a black mask, and was seated at small desk with a group of family and friends behind her.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who announced less than two weeks ago he tested positive for the coronavirus, arrived at the hearing just before the start wearing a mask after reportedly being cleared by his doctor to return to work.
“I feel great!” he told reporters but didn’t respond when asked if he was tested today. Lee took off his mask when he spoke at the hearing.
Sen. Pat Leahy (D-Vt.) appeared via video feed. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) was also expected to appear via video after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.
Democrats warn of personal consequences for Affordable Care Act recipients if Barrett is confirmed
Senate Democrats are invoking the personal stories of their constituents to warn about the implications for the future of the Affordable Care Act if Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said Barrett’s ascension to the high court would be “catastrophic” for those who rely on the health-care program to pay for medication and other services. Holding up a photo of a Vermont nurse who is in a wheelchair because of a rare neurological disease, Leahy said she is worried about losing insurance coverage that helps pay for in-home care.
The Supreme Court will take up a challenge to the law the week after the November election, and Leahy said Barrett’s writings about the health-care program make it “unequivocally clear” she considers it unconstitutional. And while Barrett may not “personally desire to devastate the lives of” Americans who could lose access to insurance, “these are nonetheless the consequences of her stated views.”
Leahy appeared remotely through a video feed and said Senate Republicans are “wearing blinders to the grim realities” of coronavirus by pressing ahead with the hearings instead of focusing on passing a covid-19 relief package. Leahy, the longest-serving active senator, turned 80 this year and has talked about being careful to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) also shared the story and photo of a constituent with a kidney condition whose insurance premiums and medical specialists would be unaffordable without the health care law. He characterized Barrett as a “judicial torpedo” being fired by President Trump and Senate Republicans at the Affordable Care Act.
Barrett, he said, has signaled through her writings in “the judicial equivalent of all caps that she believes the ACA must go.”
Whitehouse criticized Republicans for moving too quickly to confirm Barrett and said Americans view the timing as a “political power grab and they know what it means for their health care in the midst of a pandemic.”
Grassley invokes Ginsburg’s words to argue against her dying wish
Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), the former chairman of the Judiciary Committee, invoked Ginsburg’s 2016 eulogy for the late Justice Antonin Scalia to make the case that Senate Democrats should vote to confirm Barrett, despite their ideological differences with her.
“A good judge understands … it’s not his or her place to let policy, personal or moral principles dictate the outcome of a case,” he said, adding that Barrett “clearly reflects this standard.”
Ginsburg and Scalia, who was Barrett’s mentor, were as politically far apart as two justices could get on the Supreme Court, but they had a close friendship that Ginsburg credited to their common “reverence for the Court and its place in the U.S. system of governance” when she spoke at Scalia’s funeral.
But Ginsburg’s own dying wish was that her seat on the committee would not be filled until a new president was installed, according to her granddaughter. Grassley did not address that.
“Unfortunately, I expect the minority will try to rustle up baseless claims and scare tactics … anything to derail the confirmation of a Republican nominee,” he said. He added that he expected Barrett would “follow the example of Justice Ginsburg” and be “unbiased, fiercely independent, faithful to the rule of law and a steadfast defender of the Constitution.”
American Bar Association rates Barrett as ‘well qualified’
The American Bar Association late Sunday rated Barrett as “well qualified” to sit on the Supreme Court amid criticism about her relatively short experience on the bench, compared with that of some of her predecessors.
A “substantial majority” of the ABA’s standing committee that evaluates the qualifications of judicial nominees said Barrett was “well qualified,” while a minority of the committee said she was “qualified.”
Barrett has faced mild criticism for her limited tenure on the bench. She was confirmed to her seat on the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017.
Trump’s two previous nominees to the Supreme Court, Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, were both unanimously rated “well qualified.”
Feinstein highlights potential risk to Obamacare in Barrett nomination
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, wasted no time painting the GOP’s move to quickly confirm Barrett as an attempt to upend the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people with preexisting medical conditions.
Democrats over the past several days have agreed to hammer the health-care issue over and over during the Barrett hearings, convinced they could turn voters away from the GOP and Trump simultaneously.
“Health-care coverage for millions of Americans is at stake in this nomination,” the Democrat from California said, noting that the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the constitutionality of Obamacare in mid-November.
Democrats have insisted that Barrett recuse herself from the case, arguing that she cannot rule impartially on a law that the president who nominated her has said he wants axed.
Trump, Feinstein pointed out, said eliminating Obamacare would be “a big win for the USA.” And she noted that Barrett previously criticized Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. for how he ruled to uphold the health-care law, saying he “pushed the [ACA] beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute.”
“I hope you will clarify that in this hearing,” Feinstein said.
Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘The world is watching’
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) opened Barrett’s confirmation hearing by acknowledging that the proceedings will surely be contentious but urging senators to hold a respectful process, saying: “Let’s remember, the world is watching.”
Graham, the committee’s chairman, also paid tribute to the woman whose seat Barrett would fill, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and noted that she was confirmed nearly unanimously in 1993 despite a legal resume of fighting for liberal causes.
“There was a time in this country where someone like Ruth Bader Ginsburg was seen by almost everybody as qualified for the position … understanding that she would have a different philosophy than many of the Republicans who voted for her,” Graham said.
He also defended working on a Supreme Court confirmation so close to an election, acknowledging that it has never been done beyond July of an election year but that a president is elected for four years.
“This is a vacancy that has occurred through the tragic loss of a great woman, and we’re going to fill that vacancy with another great woman,” Graham said.
What you need to know about Amy Coney Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearing
The Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday, with Barrett and senators on the Judiciary Committee set to spend the day delivering opening statements.
This will be the second time Barrett has faced confirmation since 2017, when the Senate approved her for a federal appeals court position. And ever since she became the favorite for this nomination, her 2017 clash with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has been front-and-center; specifically, Feinstein told Barrett the “dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern." It’s something Barrett’s supporters have used to suggest her critics applied an unconstitutional religious test to Barrett, and one of the major subplots this week is how much Democrats go down a similar path, particularly with regard to Roe v. Wade.
But that exchange is hardly the only one from Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearing that could be at issue this week — nor is it the only interesting one from that hearing.