Senate Democrats are invoking the personal stories of their constituents to warn about the implications for the future of the Affordable Care Act if Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said Barrett’s ascension to the high court would be “catastrophic” for those who rely on the health-care program to pay for medication and other services. Holding up a photo of a Vermont nurse who is in a wheelchair because of a rare neurological disease, Leahy said she is worried about losing insurance coverage that helps pay for in-home care.

The Supreme Court will take up a challenge to the law the week after the November election, and Leahy said Barrett’s writings about the health-care program make it “unequivocally clear” she considers it unconstitutional. And while Barrett may not “personally desire to devastate the lives of” Americans who could lose access to insurance, “these are nonetheless the consequences of her stated views.”

Leahy appeared remotely through a video feed and said Senate Republicans are “wearing blinders to the grim realities” of coronavirus by pressing ahead with the hearings instead of focusing on passing a covid-19 relief package. Leahy, the longest-serving active senator, turned 80 this year and has talked about being careful to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) also shared the story and photo of a constituent with a kidney condition whose insurance premiums and medical specialists would be unaffordable without the health care law. He characterized Barrett as a “judicial torpedo” being fired by President Trump and Senate Republicans at the Affordable Care Act.

Barrett, he said, has signaled through her writings in “the judicial equivalent of all caps that she believes the ACA must go.”