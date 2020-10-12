A slight majority of American voters oppose the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that begin Monday, although opposition has eased since Trump announced his choice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll .

The national poll finds that 44 percent of registered voters say the Senate should hold hearings and vote on Barrett’s nomination, while 52 percent say filling this Supreme Court seat should be left to the winner of the presidential election and a Senate vote next year. Support for leaving the decision to the next president is down from 57 percent in a Post-ABC poll last month that asked whether the Senate should confirm Trump’s nominee, who had not yet been named.