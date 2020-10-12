Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday publicly urged the Trump campaign to take down a TV ad that uses his words out of context and without permission, emphasizing that he does not wish to get involved in politics.

The Trump campaign ad, released Saturday, includes a clip of Fauci speaking during an interview with conservative Fox News host Mark Levin in late March. In the interview, Levin asked Fauci about the administration’s coordinated coronavirus response.

In his answer, Fauci noted that he is “one of many people on a team” and spoke at length about the long hours that he and others in the administration have been putting in to fight the pandemic. “There’s a whole group of us that are doing that,” Fauci said. “It’s every single day. So I can’t imagine that under any circumstances, that anybody could be doing more.”

Even though Fauci did not mention Trump in his answer, the Trump campaign clip is edited to make it appear as if the nation’s top infectious-disease expert is praising the president’s leadership during the crisis.

Fauci said in a statement to CNN on Sunday that “the comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context.” During Monday’s interview, host Jake Tapper asked Fauci whether he thinks the Trump campaign should take down the ad.

“You know, I think so, Jake,” Fauci replied. “I think it’s really unfortunate, really disappointing that they did that. It’s so clear that I’m not a political person. And I have never — either directly or indirectly — endorsed a political candidate. And to take a completely out-of-context statement and put it in [what] is obviously a political campaign ad, I thought, was really very disappointing.”

Tapper then asked Fauci what he would do if the Trump campaign released another ad featuring him.

“You know, that would be terrible,” Fauci said. “I mean, that would be outrageous if they do that. In fact, that might actually come back to backfire on them. I hope they don’t do that, because that would be kind of playing a game that we don’t want to play. So, I hope they reconsider that — if, in fact, they are indeed considering doing that.”

A Trump campaign spokeswoman did not reply when asked whether the campaign plans to take down the ad. But in a statement, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh defended the use of the Fauci clip.