Biden, Pence heading to battleground state of Ohio
Both Biden and Pence plan Monday to hold events focused on jobs in Ohio, a state Trump carried comfortably in 2016 but that appears highly competitive this year.
Biden plans to deliver remarks in Toledo on “building back the economy better for working families” before appearing at a voter mobilization event in Cincinnati, according to his campaign.
Pence, meanwhile, plans to appear in Columbus, where he will tout the Trump administration’s “pro-growth policies,” according to his office.
In 2016, Trump carried Ohio over Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than eight percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden with a two-percentage-point lead.
Trump returning to campaign trail with trip to Florida
Trump is scheduled to return to the campaign trail on Monday, with an evening rally planned in Florida, a state vital to his reelection prospects.
The event, at an airport in Sanford, Fla., will be Trump’s first campaign rally since he disclosed Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Trump tweeted Sunday that he is “immune” to the coronavirus and “can’t give it,” even though the White House has not released any negative test results and immunity to the virus remains poorly understood.
The trip to Florida is part of what aides say will be a packed campaign schedule for the president in the final three weeks before Election Day. The White House has announced rallies in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Iowa on Wednesday.
Florida is widely considered a must-win state for Trump on Nov. 3. In 2016, he narrowly carried the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post average of recent polls from Florida shows Biden with a three-percentage-point advantage.
Harris to remain off trail for Barrett’s confirmation hearing
While others on the two presidential tickets hit the campaign trail Monday, Harris will remain in Washington, where she will be at the center of an explosive nomination battle over Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.
As she prepares to question Barrett, Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will be in the unprecedented role as a vice-presidential candidate participating in a divisive Supreme Court hearing just three weeks before Election Day.
As Biden’s running mate, she faces an especially delicate task: appearing tough enough to satisfy liberals upset with Barrett’s nomination but restrained enough to support Biden’s outreach to disillusioned Republicans.
A spokesman said Sunday that Harris will appear at the hearing virtually from her Senate office, accusing Republicans of refusing to take “common-sense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers and members of the media” from the coronavirus.
Harris’s background as a prosecutor was on display the last time the Judiciary Committee held hearings for a Supreme Court nominee: two years ago, when it weighed the fate of Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Analysis: Senate GOP prioritizes Supreme Court over Trump’s coronavirus relief gambit
Senate Republicans are betting big that pushing to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election is more important to their voters than approving a new stimulus package to take the economic edge off the pandemic that has killed at least 214,000 Americans.
Republicans in the upper chamber rejected the latest economic aid proposal from the Trump White House — a $1.8 trillion package to help small businesses, airlines and struggling Americans — as anathema to long-standing GOP priorities.
But they’re moving apace with Barrett’s nomination, even though the apparent superspreader event at the White House in which she was introduced is suspected to be the source of the coronavirus outbreak that infected Trump and at least 34 people in his orbit.
Slim majority of voters oppose Barrett hearings, but solid majority support upholding Roe v. Wade, poll finds
A slight majority of American voters oppose the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that begin Monday, although opposition has eased since Trump announced his choice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
The national poll finds that 44 percent of registered voters say the Senate should hold hearings and vote on Barrett’s nomination, while 52 percent say filling this Supreme Court seat should be left to the winner of the presidential election and a Senate vote next year. Support for leaving the decision to the next president is down from 57 percent in a Post-ABC poll last month that asked whether the Senate should confirm Trump’s nominee, who had not yet been named.
Voters hold more lopsided views on the court’s ruling in the 1973 landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, with 62 percent saying the Supreme Court should uphold the decision that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion, while 24 percent say it should be overturned and a sizable 14 percent have no opinion.
Court-packing question continues to dog Biden campaign
A top aide to Biden on Sunday refused to say whether the Democratic presidential nominee would “pack” the Supreme Court if elected, leading to intensifying attacks from Republican foes, including Trump.
On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield repeatedly dodged the question of whether he would add justices to the bench if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, saying Biden had probably answered the question 15 times over the past week.
“I am not going to play Donald Trump’s game,” Bedingfield told host Jake Tapper.
California GOP installed unofficial ballot drop-off boxes. State officials say they’re illegal.
The metal boxes have popped up around Southern California in recent weeks, from churches to gun stores to gyms. On the front, an authoritative-looking sign beckons to voters: “Official ballot drop-off box.”
The California GOP has pushed voters to pop their mail-in ballots inside. Social media posts have advertised their locations, and one regional field director posted a photo to Twitter on Friday showing him holding a ballot in front of one of the boxes.
“Doing my part and voting early,” Jordan Tygh wrote in the now-deleted tweet, which was reviewed by The Washington Post before it was removed. “DM me for convenient locations to drop your ballot off at!”
Fact Checker: Trump campaign twists Fauci comment to suggest praise of the president
In a Trump campaign ad released Oct. 10, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says in a misleading quote: “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”
Throughout 2020, the Trump campaign has offered a master class in how to snip and cut video in misleading ways. This new Trump ad is no exception.
The ad highlights the president’s bout with covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The deaths of more than 200,000 Americans from the disease have been a huge setback to the president’s election campaign. This ad tries to argue that he took forceful action against the coronavirus, despite his constant efforts to play down the pandemic in public.