By Fenit Nirappil and
Fenit Nirappil
Reporter covering D.C. government and politics
Chiqui Esteban
Chiqui Esteban
Graphics director

Twenty-three candidates are competing for two at-large D.C. Council seats. Voters can pick two candidates, and the top two finishers will win. The Washington Post sent questionnaires to all the candidates; 19 responded. Here are answers about their campaigns and, lower down, their stated positions on key issues.

Who are the candidates?

Markus Batchelor

Independent

Age

25

Neighborhood

Congress Heights

Job

VP, D.C. State Board of Education; staffer at People for the American Way's Young Elected Officials Network

Self-described ideology

D.C. needs independent leadership fighting for all of us.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Julius Hobson

Endorsements

Washington Teachers' Union, United We Dream Action Fund, People for the American Way.

Joseph Bishop-Henchman

Libertarian

Age

39

Neighborhood

Eckington

Job

No answer

Self-described ideology

Hold agencies accountable, reduce red tape, more housing, spending watchdog.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Anita Bonds

Major endorsements

-

Mario Cristaldo

Independent

Age

58

Neighborhood

Adams Morgan

Job

Former executive director, Vida Senior Centers

Self-described ideology

Progressive Independent Democrat focusing on social and economic justice.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Frank Smith Jr.

Major endorsements

-

Franklin García

Independent

Age

51

Neighborhood

Woodridge

Job

Defense industry IT

Self-described ideology

Bring adequate government resources to the community to empower people.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Adrian Fenty

Major endorsements

Shadow senators Paul Strauss and Michael D. Brown, former shadow representative Charles Moreland.

Marcus Goodwin

Independent

Age

31

Neighborhood

Shepherd Park

Job

Real estate developer

Self-described ideology

A practical bridge builder focused on equitable economic growth.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Bill Lightfoot

Major endorsements

Teamsters Local 639; Washington Post editorial board; Emgage Action; council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7); former lawmakers Bill Lightfoot and Charlene Drew-Jarvis.

Calvin Gurley

Independent

Age

Declined to answer

Neighborhood

Takoma

Job

Accountant

Self-described ideology

Bill Moyers

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

David Clarke

Major endorsements

-

Christina Henderson

Independent

34

Age

Petworth

Neighborhood

U.S. Senate staffer

Job

Self-described ideology

Pragmatic progressive with an abiding commitment to equity.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Linda Cropp

Major endorsements

Washington Post editorial board; council member David Grosso (I-At Large); DC Women in Politics; D.C. State Board of Education members Jack Jacobson and Jessica Sutter.

Chander Jayaraman

Independent

50

Age

Hill East

Neighborhood

Job

Emergency response consultant; ANC commissioner

Self-described ideology

Protect families, safely reopen schools, support small businesses and workers.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Sharon Ambrose

Major endorsements

ANC Commissioners Chuck Elkins, Janice Ferebee, Monika Nemeth.

Ed Lazere

Independent

Age

56

Neighborhood

Brookland

Job

Co-founder, DC Fiscal Policy Institute

Self-described ideology

Working with communities to fight for a moral budget.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Hilda Mason

Major endorsements

Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D); council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Elissa Silverman (I-At Large); labor unions; Jews United for Justice Campaign Fund; DC for Democracy; Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America.

Jeanné Lewis

Independent

Age

40

Neighborhood

Fort Davis

Job

VP, National Committee for Responsive Philanthrophy

Self-described ideology

Our Home, Our Vision, Our Time.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Robert White

Major endorsements

-

Will Merrifield

Independent

Age

41

Neighborhood

Deanwood

Job

Former attorney, Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless

Self-described ideology

Quality housing, education and health care are human rights.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Declined to answer.

Major endorsements

-

Vincent Orange

Independent

Age

63

Neighborhood

Brookland

Job

Former CEO of DC Chamber of Commerce; council member 1999 to 2007 and 2011 to 2016

Self-described ideology

Service Above Self, and serving District of Columbia residents first.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Linda Cropp

Major endorsements

DC Association of Realtors; Capital News; Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington

Alexander Padro

Independent

Age

56

Neighborhood

Shaw

Job

Executive director, Shaw Main Streets; ANC commissioner

Self-described ideology

I want to help make all D.C. neighborhoods' dreams come true.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Linda Cropp

Major endorsements

LGBTQ Victory Fund

Mónica Palacio

Independent

Age

52

Neighborhood

Takoma

Job

Former director of D.C. Office of Human Rights

Self-described ideology

Racial justice, civil and human rights guide all my decision making.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Kenyan R. McDuffie

Major endorsements

-

Marya Pickering

Republican

74

Age

Neighborhood

American

University Park

Former director of

development, Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security

Job

Self-described ideology

Let's make D.C. a real two-party town.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

David Catania

Major endorsements

-

Eric Rogers

Independent

Age

46

Neighborhood

Hillcrest

Job

Former D.C. Council staffer and D.C. agency administrator

Self-described ideology

I'm D.C. resident focused

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Sharon Ambrose

Major endorsements

-

Michangelo Scruggs

Independent

Age

46

Neighborhood

Crestwood

Job

Podiatrist

Self-described ideology

Change starts with one person who inspires millions to act.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Marion Barry

Major endorsements

-

Robert White

Democrat

Age

38

Neighborhood

Shepherd Park

Job

Council member

(2016-present)

Self-described ideology

Progressive Democrat. Policy over politics. Making government work for people.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Sterling Tucker

Major endorsements

Labor unions; Democratic groups; council members Anita Bonds (D-At Large) and Elissa Silverman (I-At Large); DC Association of Realtors; Greater Greater Washington

Ann Wilcox

Statehood Green Party

Age

65

Neighborhood

Shepherd Park

Job

Public interest lawyer

Self-described ideology

The Statehood Green Party is D.C.'s historic, progressive party.

Past or present council member whom you see as a model

Charles Allen

Major endorsements

-

The Post did not receive answers from Keith Silver, Kathy Henderson, A’shia Howard and Claudia Barragan.

A 24th candidate, Rick Murphree, has dropped out of the race, although his name remains on the printed ballot.

Where the candidates stand on key issues

Does the District have too many police officers?

YES

BISHOP-HENCHMAN

CRISTALDO

BATCHELOR

GARCIA

LAZERE

LEWIS

MERRIFIELD

PALACIO

WHITE

WILCOX

NO

GOODWIN

GURLEY

HENDERSON

JAYARAMAN

ORANGE

PADRO

PICKERING

ROGERS

SCRUGGS

Should the council increase the tax rate on incomes higher than $250,000?

Gurley declined to answer.

YES

BATCHELOR

CRISTALDO

GARCIA

MERRIFIELD

LAZERE

HENDERSON

WILCOX

WHITE

NO

BISHOP-HENCHMAN

GOODWIN

JAYARAMAN

PADRO

LEWIS

ORANGE

PALACIO

PICKERING

ROGERS

SCRUGGS

Should rent control be expanded to include buildings built before 2005?

YES

BATCHELOR

CRISTALDO

GARCIA

LAZERE

GURLEY

HENDERSON

MERRIFIELD

LEWIS

PADRO

PALACIO

SCRUGGS

ROGERS

WHITE

WILCOX

NO

BISHOP-HENCHMAN

GOODWIN

JAYARAMAN

PICKERING

ORANGE

Do you support congestion pricing downtown to reduce vehicular traffic during rush hour?

YES

BISHOP-HENCHMAN

CRISTALDO

GOODWIN

JAYARAMAN

LAZERE

HENDERSON

WHITE

PADRO

WILCOX

NO

BATCHELOR

GARCIA

GURLEY

MERRIFIELD

LEWIS

ORANGE

PALACIO

PICKERING

ROGERS

SCRUGGS

Should taxpayers subsidize construction or development to support a new Washington football stadium?

YES

ORANGE

PADRO

NO

BATCHELOR

BISHOP-HENCHMAN

CRISTALDO

GARCIA

GOODWIN

GURLEY

JAYARAMAN

LAZERE

HENDERSON

MERRIFIELD

PALACIO

LEWIS

SCRUGGS

PICKERING

ROGERS

WHITE

WILCOX

Should the Council pass the Second Look Amendment Act, allowing prisoners who committed serious crimes before age 25 to petition for early release?

Gurley declined to answer. Jayaraman said he would support the legislation if it exempted violent crimes, which it currently does not.

YES

BATCHELOR

CRISTALDO

BISHOP-HENCHMAN

HENDERSON

GARCIA

GOOODWIN

LAZERE

MERRIFIELD

LEWIS

PALACIO

ORANGE

PADRO

PICKERING

ROGERS

SCRUGGS

WILCOX

WHITE

NO

JAYARAMAN

NO

JAYARAMAN

Do you support continued mayoral control of D.C. Public Schools?

YES

BISHOP-HENCHMAN

GOODWIN

HENDERSON

JAYARAMAN

PALACIO

ORANGE

ROGERS

NO

BATCHELOR

CRISTALDO

GARCIA

LAZERE

GURLEY

LEWIS

MERRIFIELD

PADRO

PICKERING

WHITE

SCRUGGS

WILCOX

Rate Mayor Muriel Bowser’s job performance on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 being the highest)

Gurley and Scruggs declined to answer.

3

MERRIFIELD

PICKERING

4

LAZERE

5

HENDERSON

6

LEWIS

BATCHELOR

CRISTALDO

WHITE

PADRO

7

JAYARAMAN

BISHOP-

HENCHMAN

WILCOX

8

GARCIA

GOODWIN

ORANGE

PALACIO

ROGERS

What agency or program do you see as ripest for budget cuts?

Some candidates mentioned more than one agency or project. Palacio declined to answer.

DDOT,

streetcar

HENDERSON

GURLEY

PADRO

JAYARAMAN

D.C. police

BATCHELOR

LAZERE

LEWIS

WILCOX

Consumer and regulatory affairs

GOODWIN

JAYARAMAN

BISHOP-HENCHMAN

Examine all

WHITE

GARCIA

Judicial

nomination

commission

20% pay cut

for mayor,

city council

SCRUGGS

PICKERING

Business and

workforce

development

McMillan

redevelopment

CRISTALDO

ROGERS

Events

DC

11th St.

bridge

GURLEY

MERRIFIELD

Office of

contracts and

procurement

ORANGE

Are you accepting public financing?

Cristaldo sought public financing but did not meet the requirements.

YES

BATCHELOR

CRISTALDO

GARCIA

JAYARAMAN

LAZERE

HENDERSON

MERRIFIELD

LEWIS

ORANGE

PALACIO

NO

BISHOP-HENCHMAN

GOODWIN

GURLEY

PADRO

ROGERS

PICKERING

WHITE

WILCOX

SCRUGGS

