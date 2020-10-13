Twenty-three candidates are competing for two at-large D.C. Council seats. Voters can pick two candidates, and the top two finishers will win. The Washington Post sent questionnaires to all the candidates; 19 responded. Here are answers about their campaigns and, lower down, their stated positions on key issues.
Who are the candidates?
Markus Batchelor
Independent
Age
25
Neighborhood
Congress Heights
Job
VP, D.C. State Board of Education; staffer at People for the American Way's Young Elected Officials Network
Self-described ideology
D.C. needs independent leadership fighting for all of us.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Julius Hobson
Endorsements
Washington Teachers' Union, United We Dream Action Fund, People for the American Way.
Joseph Bishop-Henchman
Libertarian
Age
39
Neighborhood
Eckington
Job
No answer
Self-described ideology
Hold agencies accountable, reduce red tape, more housing, spending watchdog.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Anita Bonds
Major endorsements
-
Mario Cristaldo
Independent
Age
58
Neighborhood
Adams Morgan
Job
Former executive director, Vida Senior Centers
Self-described ideology
Progressive Independent Democrat focusing on social and economic justice.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Frank Smith Jr.
Major endorsements
-
Franklin García
Independent
Age
51
Neighborhood
Woodridge
Job
Defense industry IT
Self-described ideology
Bring adequate government resources to the community to empower people.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Adrian Fenty
Major endorsements
Shadow senators Paul Strauss and Michael D. Brown, former shadow representative Charles Moreland.
Marcus Goodwin
Independent
Age
31
Neighborhood
Shepherd Park
Job
Real estate developer
Self-described ideology
A practical bridge builder focused on equitable economic growth.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Bill Lightfoot
Major endorsements
Teamsters Local 639; Washington Post editorial board; Emgage Action; council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7); former lawmakers Bill Lightfoot and Charlene Drew-Jarvis.
Calvin Gurley
Independent
Age
Declined to answer
Neighborhood
Takoma
Job
Accountant
Self-described ideology
Bill Moyers
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
David Clarke
Major endorsements
-
Christina Henderson
Independent
34
Age
Petworth
Neighborhood
U.S. Senate staffer
Job
Self-described ideology
Pragmatic progressive with an abiding commitment to equity.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Linda Cropp
Major endorsements
Washington Post editorial board; council member David Grosso (I-At Large); DC Women in Politics; D.C. State Board of Education members Jack Jacobson and Jessica Sutter.
Chander Jayaraman
Independent
50
Age
Hill East
Neighborhood
Job
Emergency response consultant; ANC commissioner
Self-described ideology
Protect families, safely reopen schools, support small businesses and workers.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Sharon Ambrose
Major endorsements
ANC Commissioners Chuck Elkins, Janice Ferebee, Monika Nemeth.
Ed Lazere
Independent
Age
56
Neighborhood
Brookland
Job
Co-founder, DC Fiscal Policy Institute
Self-described ideology
Working with communities to fight for a moral budget.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Hilda Mason
Major endorsements
Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D); council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Elissa Silverman (I-At Large); labor unions; Jews United for Justice Campaign Fund; DC for Democracy; Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America.
Jeanné Lewis
Independent
Age
40
Neighborhood
Fort Davis
Job
VP, National Committee for Responsive Philanthrophy
Self-described ideology
Our Home, Our Vision, Our Time.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Robert White
Major endorsements
-
Will Merrifield
Independent
Age
41
Neighborhood
Deanwood
Job
Former attorney, Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless
Self-described ideology
Quality housing, education and health care are human rights.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Declined to answer.
Major endorsements
-
Vincent Orange
Independent
Age
63
Neighborhood
Brookland
Job
Former CEO of DC Chamber of Commerce; council member 1999 to 2007 and 2011 to 2016
Self-described ideology
Service Above Self, and serving District of Columbia residents first.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Linda Cropp
Major endorsements
DC Association of Realtors; Capital News; Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington
Alexander Padro
Independent
Age
56
Neighborhood
Shaw
Job
Executive director, Shaw Main Streets; ANC commissioner
Self-described ideology
I want to help make all D.C. neighborhoods' dreams come true.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Linda Cropp
Major endorsements
LGBTQ Victory Fund
Mónica Palacio
Independent
Age
52
Neighborhood
Takoma
Job
Former director of D.C. Office of Human Rights
Self-described ideology
Racial justice, civil and human rights guide all my decision making.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Kenyan R. McDuffie
Major endorsements
-
Marya Pickering
Republican
74
Age
Neighborhood
American
University Park
Former director of
development, Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security
Job
Self-described ideology
Let's make D.C. a real two-party town.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
David Catania
Major endorsements
-
Eric Rogers
Independent
Age
46
Neighborhood
Hillcrest
Job
Former D.C. Council staffer and D.C. agency administrator
Self-described ideology
I'm D.C. resident focused
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Sharon Ambrose
Major endorsements
-
Michangelo Scruggs
Independent
Age
46
Neighborhood
Crestwood
Job
Podiatrist
Self-described ideology
Change starts with one person who inspires millions to act.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Marion Barry
Major endorsements
-
Robert White
Democrat
Age
38
Neighborhood
Shepherd Park
Job
Council member
(2016-present)
Self-described ideology
Progressive Democrat. Policy over politics. Making government work for people.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Sterling Tucker
Major endorsements
Labor unions; Democratic groups; council members Anita Bonds (D-At Large) and Elissa Silverman (I-At Large); DC Association of Realtors; Greater Greater Washington
Ann Wilcox
Statehood Green Party
Age
65
Neighborhood
Shepherd Park
Job
Public interest lawyer
Self-described ideology
The Statehood Green Party is D.C.'s historic, progressive party.
Past or present council member whom you see as a model
Charles Allen
Major endorsements
-
The Post did not receive answers from Keith Silver, Kathy Henderson, A’shia Howard and Claudia Barragan.
A 24th candidate, Rick Murphree, has dropped out of the race, although his name remains on the printed ballot.
[Streetcar, soda tax, football subsidies? D.C.’s at-large council candidates debate.]
Where the candidates stand on key issues
Does the District have too many police officers?
YES
BISHOP-HENCHMAN
CRISTALDO
BATCHELOR
GARCIA
LAZERE
LEWIS
MERRIFIELD
PALACIO
WHITE
WILCOX
NO
GOODWIN
GURLEY
HENDERSON
JAYARAMAN
ORANGE
PADRO
PICKERING
ROGERS
SCRUGGS
YES
NO
JAYARAMAN
BATCHELOR
BISHOP-HENCHMAN
CRISTALDO
GARCIA
GOOODWIN
GURLEY
HENDERSON
LAZERE
MERRIFIELD
PALACIO
LEWIS
ORANGE
PADRO
PICKERING
ROGERS
WHITE
WILCOX
SCRUGGS
Should the council increase the tax rate on incomes higher than $250,000?
Gurley declined to answer.
YES
BATCHELOR
CRISTALDO
GARCIA
MERRIFIELD
LAZERE
HENDERSON
WILCOX
WHITE
NO
BISHOP-HENCHMAN
GOODWIN
JAYARAMAN
PADRO
LEWIS
ORANGE
PALACIO
PICKERING
ROGERS
SCRUGGS
[Get your mailbox ready: 24 people are vying for one D.C. Council seat]
Should rent control be expanded to include buildings built before 2005?
YES
BATCHELOR
CRISTALDO
GARCIA
LAZERE
GURLEY
HENDERSON
MERRIFIELD
LEWIS
PADRO
PALACIO
SCRUGGS
ROGERS
WHITE
WILCOX
NO
BISHOP-HENCHMAN
GOODWIN
JAYARAMAN
PICKERING
ORANGE
Do you support congestion pricing downtown to reduce vehicular traffic during rush hour?
YES
BISHOP-HENCHMAN
CRISTALDO
GOODWIN
JAYARAMAN
LAZERE
HENDERSON
WHITE
PADRO
WILCOX
NO
BATCHELOR
GARCIA
GURLEY
MERRIFIELD
LEWIS
ORANGE
PALACIO
PICKERING
ROGERS
SCRUGGS
[Where Trump and Biden stand on the issues]
Should taxpayers subsidize construction or development to support a new Washington football stadium?
YES
ORANGE
PADRO
NO
BATCHELOR
BISHOP-HENCHMAN
CRISTALDO
GARCIA
GOODWIN
GURLEY
JAYARAMAN
LAZERE
HENDERSON
MERRIFIELD
PALACIO
LEWIS
SCRUGGS
PICKERING
ROGERS
WHITE
WILCOX
[Map: Where to vote early or drop your ballot off in the District, Maryland and Virginia]
Should the Council pass the Second Look Amendment Act, allowing prisoners who committed serious crimes before age 25 to petition for early release?
Gurley declined to answer. Jayaraman said he would support the legislation if it exempted violent crimes, which it currently does not.
YES
BATCHELOR
CRISTALDO
BISHOP-HENCHMAN
HENDERSON
GARCIA
GOOODWIN
LAZERE
MERRIFIELD
LEWIS
PALACIO
ORANGE
PADRO
PICKERING
ROGERS
SCRUGGS
WILCOX
WHITE
NO
JAYARAMAN
Do you support continued mayoral control of D.C. Public Schools?
[Meet the candidates for the D.C. State Board of Education]
YES
BISHOP-HENCHMAN
GOODWIN
HENDERSON
JAYARAMAN
PALACIO
ORANGE
ROGERS
NO
BATCHELOR
CRISTALDO
GARCIA
LAZERE
GURLEY
LEWIS
MERRIFIELD
PADRO
PICKERING
WHITE
SCRUGGS
WILCOX
Rate Mayor Muriel Bowser’s job performance on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 being the highest)
Gurley and Scruggs declined to answer.
[Spotlight grows on Mayor Bowser after her clash with President Trump]
3
MERRIFIELD
PICKERING
4
LAZERE
5
HENDERSON
6
LEWIS
BATCHELOR
CRISTALDO
WHITE
PADRO
7
JAYARAMAN
BISHOP-
HENCHMAN
WILCOX
8
GARCIA
GOODWIN
ORANGE
PALACIO
ROGERS
What agency or program do you see as ripest for budget cuts?
Some candidates mentioned more than one agency or project. Palacio declined to answer.
DDOT,
streetcar
HENDERSON
GURLEY
PADRO
JAYARAMAN
D.C. police
BATCHELOR
LAZERE
LEWIS
WILCOX
Consumer and regulatory affairs
GOODWIN
JAYARAMAN
BISHOP-HENCHMAN
Examine all
WHITE
GARCIA
Judicial
nomination
commission
20% pay cut
for mayor,
city council
SCRUGGS
PICKERING
Business and
workforce
development
McMillan
redevelopment
CRISTALDO
ROGERS
Events
DC
11th St.
bridge
GURLEY
MERRIFIELD
Office of
contracts and
procurement
ORANGE
Are you accepting public financing?
Cristaldo sought public financing but did not meet the requirements.
YES
BATCHELOR
CRISTALDO
GARCIA
JAYARAMAN
LAZERE
HENDERSON
MERRIFIELD
LEWIS
ORANGE
PALACIO
NO
BISHOP-HENCHMAN
GOODWIN
GURLEY
PADRO
ROGERS
PICKERING
WHITE
WILCOX
SCRUGGS
