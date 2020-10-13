Sean P. Conley, Trump’s doctor, said Monday that the president recently tested negative for the coronavirus on “consecutive days,” although he did not specify which days.

Conley added that the negative tests were among several factors contributing to the conclusion by Trump’s medical team that the president “is not infectious to others.”

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley said in a letter shared on Twitter by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s current negative status,” Conley said.

The Abbott Laboratories test produces quick results but has a greater chance of a false negative than the more reliable polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

McEnany’s release of the letter came as Trump headed to Florida for his first campaign rally post-diagnosis.

“It’s a bit frustrating to see the health information about the progress of the president’s covid-19 illness come out in drips and drabs, or with opaqueness around his testing and current status,” Peter Hotez, a professor of molecular virology and microbiology at the Baylor College of Medicine, said in an email.

“Presidential medicine can be problematic because it often has to thread the needle between what the American people need to know and patient-protected information,” Hotez added. But, he said, “the president is out and about in public on the campaign trail. It would be helpful to know if the president is asymptomatic for covid-19, and if after 10 days he now has two negative PCR tests spaced 24 hours apart.”

Hotez said that “in some hospital-based studies, severely ill patients shed virus for a median of 0-20 days,” according to the World Health Organization.