Trump heading to Pennsylvania as he ramps up his campaign schedule
Trump plans to stage a rally Tuesday in the battleground state of Pennsylvania as he continues to ramp up his campaign schedule after being sidelined with the coronavirus.
According to the White House, Trump will address supporters at the airport in Johnstown, Pa., about 70 miles east of Pittsburgh.
The planned event follows a rally in Florida on Monday night that marked Trump’s return to the campaign trail following his hospitalization.
His campaign has announced additional rallies Wednesday in Iowa, Thursday in North Carolina and Friday in Florida and Georgia.
A Washington Post average of recent polls from Pennsylvania shows Biden leading by eight percentage points. In 2016, Trump carried the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point.
Biden heading to Florida with a focus on seniors
Biden plans Tuesday to head to the battleground state of Florida, where his agenda includes an appeal to senior citizens, a group that polling shows is less enthused about Trump than four years ago.
According to Biden’s campaign, he will deliver remarks Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke Pines, Fla., “on his vision for older Americans.”
Later, Biden plans to attend an event in Miramar to “encourage Floridians to make a plan to vote,” according to the campaign. Miramar has a large Black population, including Jamaican Americans.
Both municipalities are part of Broward County, which is home to Florida’s largest concentration of Democratic voters and where turnout will be a key to Biden’s fortunes.
In 2016, Trump narrowly carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden with a three-percentage-point lead over Trump.
Trump staged a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla., on Monday night, marking his return to the campaign trail. He plans to return to the state on Friday.
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan donate $100 million more to election administrators, despite conservative pushback
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, announced Tuesday an additional $100 million in donations to local governments to pay for polling place rentals, poll workers, personal protective equipment and other election-administration costs over the coming weeks.
The donation, which follows a previous gift of $300 million for state and local governments to help fund U.S. elections, comes in the face of a lawsuits from a conservative legal group seeking to block the use of private funds for the state and local administration of elections, an expense that has historically been paid by governments.
But Zuckerberg has been unmoved by legal threats, arguing in a Facebook post expected to go live Tuesday that his decision to fund election administration does not have a partisan political motive.
Biden is making strong pitch to moderates in final stretch of campaign
Biden is making an increasingly aggressive pitch to moderate voters, seeking to capitalize on anger at Trump and cement a broad base of support anchored in the center of the political spectrum.
The former vice president’s strategy was apparent on Tuesday as he campaigned in Ohio, a state Trump won decisively four years ago thanks to White working-class voters.
In the waning days of the campaign, Biden is trying to convince these swing voters that Trump let them down amid signs that the president’s support has eroded. Over the next three days, Biden will make a similar case in the crucial — and potentially decisive — battleground states of Florida and Pennsylvania, beginning with a speech aimed at seniors on Tuesday afternoon.
Trump vows again to spend his own money if necessary
Trump, who entered the final stretch of the race with less cash to spend than Biden, asserted again early Tuesday that he is willing to spend personal money on his campaign — a move that would be highly unusual for an incumbent seeking reelection.
“I keep reading Fake News stories that my campaign is running low on money. Not true, & if it were so, I would put up money myself,” Trump tweeted. He said he has more money to spend than he did four years ago in his race against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
“Much of the money we have spent is on our ground game, said to be the best ever put together,” Trump said. “I’ll let you know how good it is on November 3rd. Very expensive to do, but opportunity could be BIG! I will spend additional money if we are not spending enough!”
In 2016, Trump spent about $65 million of his own money on his campaign.
Biden says he’s ‘not a fan of court-packing’
Biden, who for weeks has avoided saying whether he supports expanding the Supreme Court, said Monday that he is “not a fan” of the idea that has gained steam in his party’s liberal wing.
“I’ve already spoken on — I’m not a fan of court-packing. But I’m not — I don’t want to get off on that whole issue,” Biden said in an interview with WKRC TV in Cincinnati. “I want to keep focused.”
Biden has faced growing questions from the news media about his position, and Republicans have criticized his refusal to take a public stance. His remarks went beyond what he has said in recent weeks, showing his skepticism, if not his clear opposition, toward an idea that has divided the Democratic Party.
Fact Checker: Biden’s claim that Trump is ‘pushing to slash Medicare benefits’
“Donald Trump is lying about Medicare and Social Security. Trump is pushing to slash Medicare benefits.”
— Voice-over in new Joe Biden campaign ad, released Oct. 9, 2020
We were a little surprised when we first saw this ad, as we were unaware of any Trump proposal or policy effort to cut Medicare benefits. There is no citation or explanation given for this claim in the ad, which further puzzled us. Normally, attack ads try to offer verisimilitude by citing news articles or reports.
The explanation from the Biden campaign was also surprising. So let’s explore this claim in detail. It’s an interesting and complex story.
White House doctor says Trump tested negative for coronavirus ‘on consecutive days’
Sean P. Conley, Trump’s doctor, said Monday that the president recently tested negative for the coronavirus on “consecutive days,” although he did not specify which days.
Conley added that the negative tests were among several factors contributing to the conclusion by Trump’s medical team that the president “is not infectious to others.”
“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley said in a letter shared on Twitter by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
“It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s current negative status,” Conley said.
The Abbott Laboratories test produces quick results but has a greater chance of a false negative than the more reliable polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.
McEnany’s release of the letter came as Trump headed to Florida for his first campaign rally post-diagnosis.
“It’s a bit frustrating to see the health information about the progress of the president’s covid-19 illness come out in drips and drabs, or with opaqueness around his testing and current status,” Peter Hotez, a professor of molecular virology and microbiology at the Baylor College of Medicine, said in an email.
“Presidential medicine can be problematic because it often has to thread the needle between what the American people need to know and patient-protected information,” Hotez added. But, he said, “the president is out and about in public on the campaign trail. It would be helpful to know if the president is asymptomatic for covid-19, and if after 10 days he now has two negative PCR tests spaced 24 hours apart.”
Hotez said that “in some hospital-based studies, severely ill patients shed virus for a median of 0-20 days,” according to the World Health Organization.
As Trump boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday afternoon, he was not wearing a mask. Footage of the crowd awaiting Trump at the rally site in Sanford, Fla., showed many of his supporters not wearing masks, either.