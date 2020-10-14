NBC confirms plans for town hall with Trump on Thursday after receiving assurance he’s not infectious
NBC said Wednesday that it is moving forward with plans to host a town-hall event with Trump in Miami on Thursday after receiving assurances that he is no longer infectious with the coronavirus.
The announcement sets up dueling events with Biden and Trump on a night when the two nominees were set to meet for their second debate. Trump pulled out of the debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it would be held virtually for health reasons.
ABC previously announced plans for a Thursday night town hall with Biden, hosted by George Stephanopoulos and held in Philadelphia, just like a Sept. 15 town hall the network hosted with the president.
Last week, NBC was said to be “in the works” on a town hall with Trump as it examined medical issues related to his coronavirus diagnosis.
On Wednesday, NBC said it has received a statement by Clifford Lane, clinical director at the National Institutes of Health, indicating that he and Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, have reviewed Trump’s recent medical data, including a PCR test collected and analyzed on Tuesday, and have concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that the president is “not shedding infectious virus.”
NBC said the town hall with Trump will be moderated by “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie and will take place outdoors in front of a socially distanced audience in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations.
NBC held a similarly formatted town hall on Oct. 5 with Biden in Miami that was moderated by Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.
Biden to focus on fundraising; Harris to remain in Washington for Barrett hearing
Biden has advertised no public events on Wednesday and plans to hold a virtual fundraiser, according to his campaign.
Meanwhile, Harris, his running mate, is scheduled to remain in Washington for the third day of Barrett’s confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on which Harris sits.
In her first round of questions to Barrett on Tuesday, Harris stuck mainly to inquiries about the judge’s views on the Affordable Care Act, which is scheduled to come before the Supreme Court once again next month.
Trump to campaign in Iowa, a state he won comfortably in 2016; Pence heading to Michigan
Trump on Wednesday is seeking to shore up support in Iowa, a state he won comfortably four years ago but that polls show to be in play this year.
The president plans to stage a rally at the Des Moines International Airport amid a flurry of travel this week to battleground states that he carried in 2016.
Local media coverage has highlighted that with the rally, Trump will be flouting White House guidance that social gatherings in central Iowa be limited to 25 people, given that the region is in the “yellow zone” for spread of the coronavirus.
In 2016, Trump carried Iowa over Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than nine percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls this year shows Biden leading Trump in the state by two percentage points.
Before heading to Des Moines on Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to the Economic Clubs of New York; Florida; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Pittsburgh; and Sheboygan, Wis. According to the White House, the event will take place in the Rose Garden at the White House and is closed to the press.
Pence, meanwhile, plans to hold an event in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Trump narrowly carried Michigan in 2016. A Post average of recent polls this year shows Biden leading there by seven percentage points.
Biden reaches out to Catholics like himself, embracing a key group in big 2020 states
Biden often crosses himself and looks toward the sky when saying something he jokingly might need to apologize for, regularly referring to the nuns who taught him during 12 years in Catholic school.
Now, several recent TV ads from Biden’s campaign show him standing with Pope Francis or huddled with a Jesuit priest. He’s reading from a pulpit, bowing his head in prayer, or standing solemnly in front of a church’s stained-glass window. And a radio spot includes a parishioner from Biden’s home church talking about how the Democratic presidential nominee is a regular at Sunday Mass.
“That’s Joe Biden, a man guided by faith,” she says.
In the final stretch of a campaign in which Catholic voters are seen by both parties as a decisive bloc in several battleground states, Biden’s campaign has increasingly highlighted his direct connection to the faith — and his potential to make history as the country’s second Catholic president, 60 years after John F. Kennedy became the first.
As he battles for seniors’ votes, Trump tweets a meme mocking Biden as elderly and disabled
Last week, Trump tweeted out a video in which he made a direct appeal to seniors, calling them “my favorite people in the world!”
That affectionate tone was nowhere to be found in his latest broadside against Biden. Trump on Tuesday night shared a meme of Biden who was Photoshopped in a wheelchair inside what appeared to be a nursing home, implicitly mocking him as elderly and disabled.
Trump shared the image as he and Biden wage a fierce battle for older voters, a demographic that Trump carried in 2016 but that recent polling suggests has moved away from the president. Biden, 77, has sought to capitalize on that trend, traveling to a senior center in Florida on Tuesday to argue that Trump, 74, has neglected older Americans.
Trump begs: ‘Suburban women, will you please like me?’
Trump lamented his souring support among suburban women voters, begging them during a Pennsylvania rally on Tuesday to like him.
“Suburban women, they should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended deregulation that destroyed your neighborhood. I ended the regulation that brought crime to the suburbs,” Trump said, referring to an Obama-era anti-segregation rule that his administration terminated.
“So can I ask you to do me a favor? Suburban women, will you please like me? I saved your damn neighborhood,” the president said.
Trump said he has heard that suburban women don’t like how he talks, but he said he doesn’t have time to be nice.
Early voting begins in Texas with high turnout, despite new legal developments on voting access
Early voting in Texas began Tuesday, with crowds of voters waiting in line for several hours in some places to cast their ballots, even as new legal developments sowed confusion and threatened to restrict options for voting ahead of Election Day.
As in other states, long lines formed outside voting locations as socially distanced voters sometimes turned up hours before early in-person voting began Tuesday morning. Many brought folding chairs, lunches and umbrellas to wait their turn.
Meanwhile, a federal panel of judges overturned a lower-court ruling in Texas that had allowed counties across the state to offer multiple locations for voters to drop off their absentee ballots in person. And elections officials contended with a new lawsuit from the Texas GOP seeking to block the Harris County clerk from allowing any registered voter to vote in person from his or her car or at the curb — options that appeared popular Tuesday amid coronavirus concerns.