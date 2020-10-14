Hours after wrapping up a second day of questioning with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) sat for one of her lengthiest television interviews since being named to the Democratic ticket in August.

Appearing on the “Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC, she reiterated her claims that the Trump administration’s failure to handle the covid-19 pandemic is one of the greatest failures of any administration in history. She also reiterated something she told the Senate Judiciary Committee in hearings on Tuesday: That she believes the confirmation process is illegitimate because it is occurring while voters are voting in the presidential election.

Asked what she would say to voters scared about the limits a Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority after the addition of Barrett could implement on civil rights, Harris acknowledged the danger.

“The only point that I can make to hopefully relieve some of that righteous fear is we have an election coming up, and it’s not only about the White House, it’s about the Senate. I’ve been in the United States Senate now for three years,” Harris said. “The Senate makes decisions about who will be in these lifetime positions on these courts. And it’s there that these decisions will ultimately be made.”

But as she encouraged voting as a remedy to those concerns, Harris also acknowledged what she called “obstacles” being thrown in front of voters in “many states.”

In keeping with the theme of voter suppression, Maddow listed a variety of contingency plans being put into place by legal associations around the country, including the American Bar Association’s offer of legal counsel to Justice Department members who could be ordered to do things that interfere with the election and military lawyers’ similar offer to members of the military who may be directed to take action against protesters with whom they do not agree.

She then asked Harris whether the Biden campaign was working on similar “contingency plans” ahead of the election.