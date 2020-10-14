NBC said Wednesday that it is moving forward with plans to host a town-hall event with Trump in Miami on Thursday after receiving assurances that he is no longer infectious with the coronavirus.

The announcement sets up dueling events with Biden and Trump on a night when the two nominees were set to meet for their second debate. Trump pulled out of the debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it would be held virtually for health reasons.

ABC previously announced plans for a Thursday night town hall with Biden, hosted by George Stephanopoulos and held in Philadelphia, just like a Sept. 15 town hall the network hosted with the president.

Last week, NBC was said to be “in the works” on a town hall with Trump as it examined medical issues related to his coronavirus diagnosis.

On Wednesday, NBC said it has received a statement by Clifford Lane, clinical director at the National Institutes of Health, indicating that he and Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, have reviewed Trump’s recent medical data, including a PCR test collected and analyzed on Tuesday, and have concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that the president is “not shedding infectious virus.”

NBC said the town hall with Trump will be moderated by “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie and will take place outdoors in front of a socially distanced audience in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations.