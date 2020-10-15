Trump campaign account temporarily locked for violating Twitter’s rules on posting private information
The Trump campaign account on Twitter has been temporarily locked following an attempt to post a video that the platform said violated its policies on private information.
The video included material from a New York Post article publicizing correspondence and other private information purportedly involving Biden’s son. It was the latest salvo by Trump’s allies in a scorched-earth effort to produce damaging material about the former vice president — an effort that resulted in the president’s impeachment last year.
Trump pinned the same video to the top of his account, but it was subsequently deleted.
The campaign seized on the punitive measures to argue that Twitter, a private company, was engaged in censorship.
Both Facebook and Twitter took steps to curb the spread of the article. Their efforts, which drew intense partisan reactions, reflected how the major technology companies have endeavored, sometimes haltingly, to ward off disinformation four years after their platforms were manipulated by foreign actors in a bid to sway the 2016 campaign.
Explaining its moves in a series of posts on Wednesday evening, Twitter said, “The images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules.”
The technology giant also views materials in the article as violations of its rules about hacked materials, according to the posts. “Commentary on or discussion about hacked materials, such as articles that cover them but do not include or link to the materials themselves, aren’t a violation of this policy. Our policy only covers links to or images of hacked material themselves,” Twitter said.
Twitter has previously, and temporarily, locked the Trump campaign’s account for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. When Twitter locks an account, it typically provides a series of steps for the owner to regain access. Such a step is not the same as suspension, which permanently removes the account from the platform.
Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, also said Wednesday that her personal account had been locked. The president’s reelection campaign produced an image showing that Twitter cited her for violating its rules against “distribution of hacked material.”
Sen. Graham to Democrats: ‘Y’all have a good chance at winning the White House’
During a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, the panel’s chairman, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), noted something that is becoming increasingly clear in polling: Biden has a good shot at becoming the next president.
“Y’all have a good chance at winning the White House,” Graham said to Democrats.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) responded: “Thank you for acknowledging that.”
The comments came as Graham was mounting a vigorous defense of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her qualifications to sit on the Supreme Court, and attacking Democrats for their line of questioning against the nominee this week.
“You’re trying to make her something she is not,” Graham said. “You’re asking her questions about what happens if the president pardons himself. What is she supposed to say?”
Harris cancels travel through weekend after two people involved with campaign test positive for coronavirus
The Biden campaign announced Friday that Harris has canceled travel through the weekend after two people involved with the campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement, the campaign identified the individuals as Liz Allen, Harris’s communications director, and a “non-staff flight crew member.”
“Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” Biden campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon said. “Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time.”
Harris was scheduled to make appearances in North Carolina on Thursday. While those stops are canceled, aides said Harris is expected to hold virtual fundraisers as planned for Thursday.
The campaign said Harris is expected to return to in-person campaigning Monday, and that Biden’s schedule would not be affected. He is scheduled to participate in a nationally televised town hall Thursday night from Philadelphia.
“The vice president is continuing on with this schedule today. He was not in close contact with either of these individuals,” O’Malley Dillon told reporters in a conference call.
O’Malley Dillon said Harris last tested negative for coronavirus Wednesday and would be tested again Thursday.
Jobless claims increase to 898,000, a sign the recovery could be stalling
The number of new unemployment claims jumped last week, a sign that the pandemic could be weighing on the economy in new ways with Election Day less than three weeks away.
States across the country processed 898,000 new unemployment claims, up more than 50,000 from the previous week, the largest increase in first-time jobless applications in recent weeks. The number of unemployment claims filed every week remains well above the pre-pandemic one-week record of 695,000.
Trump has made his stewardship of the economy a key argument for his reelection, telling a group of economic clubs on Wednesday that Americans face a “choice between historic prosperity under my pro-American policies, or crippling poverty and a steep depression under the radical left.”
Ice Cube once rapped about arresting Trump. Now he’s advising the president on policy plans.
The teaser video for “Arrest the President,” Ice Cube’s thumping 2018 rap anthem, makes no secret about its intended target. It leads with clips of Trump’s border wall, his friendly meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
“You got the evidence,” the former N.W.A. member raps, adding that Trump “is Russian intelligence. … Did you know the new white was orange?”
Safe to say, the rapper-actor seems to have a different approach to Trump these days.
After spending much of this year boosting his Contract With Black America, a policy plan for racial justice, Ice Cube confirmed Wednesday that the Trump campaign had been consulting with him on its own proposals aimed at winning over Black voters.
Analysis: Kamala Harris makes Amy Coney Barrett’s climate views a campaign issue
Questions about how the Supreme Court would rule on climate cases are now officially a campaign issue.
Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee for the high court, acknowledged during her confirmation hearing Wednesday that the novel coronavirus is infectious and that smoking causes cancer. But during a grilling from Sen. Harris, a former prosecutor who is now Biden’s running mate, Barrett refused to weigh in on whether the changing climate is a threat.
Calling the issue “very contentious,” Barrett said: “I will not express a view on a matter of public policy, especially when that is politically controversial.”
How the mask became a symbol of Biden’s campaign
It was a jarring image: a presidential candidate appearing on camera with a mask covering his nose and mouth, muffling his words as he strained to speak through a black face covering that looked like something from a dystopian movie.
America was just two months into the coronavirus pandemic — a time when masks were not routine, Zoom gatherings felt novel, stay-at-home orders had begun lifting and Americans were grappling with a new kind of life amid contagion. But Biden had been wearing a mask for weeks when he interacted with others in private, and he now decided it was time to go public.
Appearances such as that one on Memorial Day “did seem a little weird,” recalled Democratic pollster Fred Yang. He likened Biden to the neighbor who does everything by the book: “In the beginning you think, ‘Gee, what a noodge.’ And at the end, everyone’s doing it.”
Analysis: High voter turnout suggests enthusiasm and anxiety about ballots being counted
A record-breaking number of early ballots cast by mail and in person suggests Americans are eager to get their votes in as early as possible.
There are two key ways to look at the massive early turnout, which has already topped 14 million ballots cast and equals about 10 percent of total voter turnout in 2016.
The first is that voters are energized about casting their ballots after a grueling and ugly presidential campaign. And they are heeding election officials’ entreaties to cast those ballots as early as possible to help avoid a crush of Election Day activity that could overwhelm efforts to ensure the safety and security of voting during the pandemic.
The less optimistic spin: Voters are extremely concerned about possible election breakdowns, such as mail ballots that arrive too late to be counted or inexperienced poll workers who botch in-person voting — and they are moving as quickly as possible to avoid those outcomes.
Biden maintains double-digit lead nationally in NBC-Wall Street Journal poll
An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll is the latest survey to show Biden maintaining a double-digit lead nationally over Trump, while nearly 6 in 10 voters say the country is worse off than it was four years ago.
The poll finds Biden drawing the support of 53 percent of registered voters, compared to 42 percent for Trump, in a survey conducted after Trump returned to the White House from his hospitalization for the coronavirus.
The 11-percentage-point margin is smaller than the 14-point margin in an NBC-Journal poll conducted after the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, but the movement is within the poll’s margin of error.
“The president may have recovered from covid-19, but there is no experimental cocktail that can cure his standing with voters,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff and his colleagues at Public Opinion Strategies, told NBC and the Journal.
A Washington Post average of national polls since Oct. 1 shows Biden with a 12-percentage-point lead over Trump.
In the NBC-Journal poll, 58 percent of voters say they believe the country is worse off than it was four years ago, while 38 percent say it is better off.
Trump, Harris to converge on North Carolina; Pence heading to Florida
Both Trump and Harris plan to campaign Thursday in the battleground state of North Carolina, which Trump carried four years ago but which appears highly competitive heading into November.
Ahead of his NBC town hall in Miami, Trump is scheduled to hold an airport rally in Greenville, N.C., on the eastern side of the state.
Harris is scheduled to hold an early-voting event in Asheville, N.C., on the western side of the state, before traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina’s most populous city. While there, she will participate in a “campaign hub grand opening,” according to Biden’s campaign.
In 2016, Trump carried North Carolina over Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly four percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls this year shows Biden leading Trump there by two percentage points.
Pence, meanwhile, plans to campaign Thursday in Florida, another state Trump carried in 2016 but that appears highly competitive this year.
Biden has not advertised any public events ahead of his ABC town hall.
Trump, Biden to appear at dueling town halls
Trump and Biden are participating in dueling town halls on Thursday, nationally televised events that come on a night when they had been scheduled to face off in their second debate.
Trump is scheduled to appear in Miami at a town-hall-style event hosted by NBC News. According to the network, it will be moderated by “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.
Biden is scheduled to appear in Philadelphia at a town-hall-style event hosted by ABC News. According to the network, it will be moderated by chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.
Both events are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
Until last week, Trump and Biden had been scheduled to appear Thursday night at a town-hall-style debate in Miami. Trump pulled out after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the event would be held virtually rather than in person because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden campaign manager warns race is ‘far closer’ than many Twitter users think
Despite eye-popping fundraising last month and polls showing a double-digit lead nationally, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon is warning that the race against Trump is “far closer” than many Twitter users think.
“Early voting is already underway in many states,” she tweeted late Wednesday night. “Millions of voters have already cast their ballots. But there is still a long way to go in this campaign, and we think this race is far closer than folks on this website think. Like a lot closer.”
“The next few weeks are going to be hard,” O’Malley Dillon said in the same thread. “I tell our team every week that ‘we can do hard things.’”
‘There are no more guardrails’: Obama lashes out at Trump for spreading misinformation
As former president Barack Obama prepares to hit the campaign trail to boost Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, he lashed out at Trump on Wednesday. In an interview on the liberal “Pod Save America” podcast, Obama particularly blasted his successor for continuing to spread misinformation.
“Trump is a symptom of [misinformation] and an accelerant to it,” Obama said. “When you look at insane conspiracy theories like QAnon seeping into the mainstream of the Republican Party, what that tells you is that there are no more guardrails within that media ecosystem.”
The interview comes as Obama reportedly plots a swing through key battleground states such as Florida and Wisconsin to make a closing argument for his former vice president less than three weeks before the election. It also represents the latest instance when he has upped his rhetoric against Trump. Where Obama was once reticent to verbally spar with the president, in recent months he has used a fiery Democratic National Convention speech to issue dire warnings about Trump’s leadership and has slammed Trump in campaign ads.
Biden, Democrats raise record-busting $383 million in September
Biden announced Wednesday on Twitter that his campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $383 million in September, a massive sum that leaves him flush with cash in the final weeks before the election.
The amount raised in one month beat the Democrats’ record-shattering haul in August of $364.5 million.
The former vice president on Wednesday tweeted a video of him calling a grass-roots donor named Trimicka, a special-education teacher, to thank her and tell her first about the sum raised.
“I want you to know, nobody knows this, you know how much money we raised in the month of September? $380 million,” he tells her as she cheers. “That’s more money than I’ve ever raised in my whole life; 5.5 million donors, like you. I’m really humbled by it.”
Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, tweeted that $203 million of September’s money came from online donors. Going into the last month of campaigning, the Biden campaign has $432 million on hand, she said.
The Trump campaign has not shared its September fundraising numbers yet. In August, Trump’s team and the Republican National Committee raised $210 million, about $150 million less than Biden and the Democrats.