The Trump campaign account on Twitter has been temporarily locked following an attempt to post a video that the platform said violated its policies on private information.

The video included material from a New York Post article publicizing correspondence and other private information purportedly involving Biden’s son. It was the latest salvo by Trump’s allies in a scorched-earth effort to produce damaging material about the former vice president — an effort that resulted in the president’s impeachment last year.

Trump pinned the same video to the top of his account, but it was subsequently deleted.

The campaign seized on the punitive measures to argue that Twitter, a private company, was engaged in censorship.

Both Facebook and Twitter took steps to curb the spread of the article. Their efforts, which drew intense partisan reactions, reflected how the major technology companies have endeavored, sometimes haltingly, to ward off disinformation four years after their platforms were manipulated by foreign actors in a bid to sway the 2016 campaign.

Explaining its moves in a series of posts on Wednesday evening, Twitter said, “The images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules.”

The technology giant also views materials in the article as violations of its rules about hacked materials, according to the posts. “Commentary on or discussion about hacked materials, such as articles that cover them but do not include or link to the materials themselves, aren’t a violation of this policy. Our policy only covers links to or images of hacked material themselves,” Twitter said.

Twitter has previously, and temporarily, locked the Trump campaign’s account for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. When Twitter locks an account, it typically provides a series of steps for the owner to regain access. Such a step is not the same as suspension, which permanently removes the account from the platform.