Both campaigns also plan a focus Thursday on the battleground state of North Carolina, where Trump and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate, are scheduled to make stops. Vice President Pence is heading to Florida.
Biden maintains double-digit lead nationally in NBC-Wall Street Journal poll
An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll is the latest survey to show Biden maintaining a double-digit lead nationally over Trump, while nearly 6 in 10 voters say the country is worse off than it was four years ago.
The poll finds Biden drawing the support of 53 percent of registered voters, compared to 42 percent for Trump, in a survey conducted after Trump returned to the White House from his hospitalization for the coronavirus.
The 11-percentage-point margin is smaller than the 14-point margin in an NBC-Journal poll conducted after the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, but the movement is within the poll’s margin of error.
“The president may have recovered from covid-19, but there is no experimental cocktail that can cure his standing with voters,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff and his colleagues at Public Opinion Strategies, told NBC and the Journal.
A Washington Post average of national polls since Oct. 1 shows Biden with a 12-percentage-point lead over Trump.
In the NBC-Journal poll, 58 percent of voters say they believe the country is worse off than it was four years ago, while 38 percent say it is better off.
Trump, Harris to converge on North Carolina; Pence heading to Florida
Both Trump and Harris plan to campaign Thursday in the battleground state of North Carolina, which Trump carried four years ago but which appears highly competitive heading into November.
Ahead of his NBC town hall in Miami, Trump is scheduled to hold an airport rally in Greenville, N.C., on the eastern side of the state.
Harris is scheduled to hold an early-voting event in Asheville, N.C., on the western side of the state, before traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina’s most populous city. While there, she will participate in a “campaign hub grand opening,” according to Biden’s campaign.
In 2016, Trump carried North Carolina over Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly four percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls this year shows Biden leading Trump there by two percentage points.
Pence, meanwhile, plans to campaign Thursday in Florida, another state Trump carried in 2016 but that appears highly competitive this year.
Biden has not advertised any public events ahead of his ABC town hall.
Trump, Biden to appear at dueling town halls
Trump and Biden are participating in dueling town halls on Thursday, nationally televised events that come on a night when they had been scheduled to face off in their second debate.
Trump is scheduled to appear in Miami at a town-hall-style event hosted by NBC News. According to the network, it will be moderated by “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.
Biden is scheduled to appear in Philadelphia at a town-hall-style event hosted by ABC News. According to the network, it will be moderated by chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.
Both events are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
Until last week, Trump and Biden had been scheduled to appear Thursday night at a town-hall-style debate in Miami. Trump pulled out after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the event would be held virtually rather than in person because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
‘There are no more guardrails’: Obama lashes out at Trump for spreading misinformation
As former president Barack Obama prepares to hit the campaign trail to boost Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, he lashed out at Trump on Wednesday. In an interview on the liberal “Pod Save America” podcast, Obama particularly blasted his successor for continuing to spread misinformation.
“Trump is a symptom of [misinformation] and an accelerant to it,” Obama said. “When you look at insane conspiracy theories like QAnon seeping into the mainstream of the Republican Party, what that tells you is that there are no more guardrails within that media ecosystem.”
The interview comes as Obama reportedly plots a swing through key battleground states such as Florida and Wisconsin to make a closing argument for his former vice president less than three weeks from the election. It also represents the latest instance when he has upped his rhetoric against Trump. Where Obama was once reticent to verbally spar with the president, in recent months he has used fiery a Democratic National Convention speech to issue dire warnings about Trump’s leadership and has slammed Trump in campaign ads.
Biden, Democrats raise record-busting $383 million in September
Biden announced Wednesday on Twitter that his campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $383 million in September, a massive sum that leaves him flush with cash in the final weeks before the election.
The amount raised in one month beat the Democrats’ record-shattering haul in August of $364.5 million.
The former vice president on Wednesday tweeted a video of him calling a grass-roots donor named Trimicka, a special-education teacher, to personally thank her and tell her first about the sum raised.
“I want you to know, nobody knows this, you know how much money we raised in the month of September? $380 million,” he tells her as she cheers. “That’s more money than I’ve ever raised in my whole life; 5.5 million donors, like you. I’m really humbled by it.”
Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, tweeted that $203 million of September’s money came from online donors. Going into the last month of campaigning, the Biden campaign has $432 million on hand, she said.
The Trump campaign has not shared its September fundraising numbers yet. In August, Trump’s team and the Republican National Committee raised $210 million, about $150 million less than Biden and the Democrats.
Three weeks before Election Day, Trump allies go after Hunter — and Joe — Biden
Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and his former top adviser Stephen K. Bannon, who have attracted the scrutiny of U.S. authorities for their political dealings in recent months, helped make public private materials purported to belong to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son in an attempt to swing support to the struggling incumbent.
The Washington Post was unable to verify the authenticity of the alleged emails and other correspondence that the New York Post published Wednesday — materials that the paper said came from the younger Biden’s computer and hard drive.
Neither Giuliani nor Bannon responded to multiple requests to review the hard drive and other materials for verification. Nor did they respond to phone calls and emails on Wednesday seeking interviews.
An attorney for Giuliani responded to an email on which he was copied to ask what outlet the reporter represented. There were no further replies.