Biden announced Wednesday on Twitter that his campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $383 million in September, a massive sum that leaves him flush with cash in the final weeks before the election.

The amount raised in one month beat the Democrats’ record-shattering haul in August of $364.5 million.

The former vice president on Wednesday tweeted a video of him calling a grass-roots donor named Trimicka, a special-education teacher, to personally thank her and tell her first about the sum raised.

“I want you to know, nobody knows this, you know how much money we raised in the month of September? $380 million,” he tells her as she cheers. “That’s more money than I’ve ever raised in my whole life; 5.5 million donors, like you. I’m really humbled by it.”

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, tweeted that $203 million of September’s money came from online donors. Going into the last month of campaigning, the Biden campaign has $432 million on hand, she said.