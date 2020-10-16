Trump launched an busy early morning stretch Friday on Twitter by sharing an article from a satirical website that said Twitter had shut down its entire social network to stop negative stories about Biden and his family from spreading.

“Wow, this has never been done in history,” Trump wrote in his own words, suggesting he didn’t realize the article was satire. “This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this.”

The tweet was quickly deleted and followed by a spate of other tweets and retweets, including one in which Trump again took aim at Biden’s performance at a town-hall event in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

“Sleepy Joe Biden had a very bad showing last night, despite the fact that @GStephanopoulos didn’t ask him any questions on his being a ‘corrupt politician,’” Trump wrote. “Big Tech & Lamestream Media are working hard to hide this corruption!!!”