Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to appear in Ohio with a focus on health care. His running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is staying off the campaign trail as a precaution after two people in her orbit tested positive this week for the coronavirus.
Biden plans to head Friday to Ohio, a state that Trump carried comfortably four years ago but that polling shows to be up for grabs this year.
According to his campaign, Biden will focus on “protecting and expanding access to affordable health care” during a speech in Southfield, Ohio. A key case on the Affordable Care Act, the signature health-care achievement of President Barack Obama, is scheduled for arguments before the Supreme Court the week after the election.
Biden also plans a “virtual meeting” Friday with African American faith leaders, according to his campaign.
Meanwhile, Harris remains off the trail on Friday as a precaution after two people connected to her campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump is scheduled to campaign Friday in Florida and Georgia, two states he carried four years ago that appear competitive this year.
Trump plans an afternoon event in Fort Myers, Fla., that the White House has billed as “remarks on Protecting America’s Seniors.” Recent polling has shown a slippage for Trump among that demographic, which plays an outsize role in Florida. Biden held an event aimed at Florida seniors earlier this week.
Later in the day, Trump plans to stage airport rallies in Ocala, Fla., and Macon, Ga.
In 2016, Trump carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton by just more than one percentage point. A Washington Post average of polls from the state this month shows Biden leading Trump by six percentage points.
In 2016, Trump carried Georgia over Clinton by about five percentage points. Recent polls from Georgia have shown a closer race this year.
Pence, meanwhile, is heading Friday to North Carolina, another state carried in 2016 by the Republican ticket. He has a rally planned in Selma, N.C.
Trump launched an busy early morning stretch Friday on Twitter by sharing an article from a satirical website that said Twitter had shut down its entire social network to stop negative stories about Biden and his family from spreading.
“Wow, this has never been done in history,” Trump wrote in his own words, suggesting he didn’t realize the article was satire. “This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this.”
The tweet was quickly deleted and followed by a spate of other tweets and retweets, including one in which Trump again took aim at Biden’s performance at a town-hall event in Philadelphia on Thursday night.
“Sleepy Joe Biden had a very bad showing last night, despite the fact that @GStephanopoulos didn’t ask him any questions on his being a ‘corrupt politician,’” Trump wrote. “Big Tech & Lamestream Media are working hard to hide this corruption!!!”
In recent days, Trump and his allies have been complaining about how Twitter has treated a controversial New York Post story about the alleged emails of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
Biden signals he’ll take a position on Supreme Court expansion before the election
Biden for weeks has resisted answering a straightforward question: Does he support expanding the Supreme Court beyond its current nine seats?
On Thursday night, the Democratic presidential nominee signaled for the first time that he would take a position on that before the Nov. 3 election, and he showed in the clearest terms yet that he was open to the controversial proposal of adding more seats, as many liberal activists are urging.
Biden’s comments were not always clear, but he suggested that his views on expanding the Supreme Court would depend on whether Senate Republicans follow through on their plans to rapidly confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the court.
Trump entered October with a little over half of Biden’s cash on hand, new figures show
Trump’s campaign announced Thursday night that he entered October with $251.4 million in cash, trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by a $180.6 million — the biggest gap so far in the campaign.
Biden’s campaign announced Wednesday it had a staggering $432 million in the bank — widening the cash gap that Biden gained the month prior and marking a stunning reversal of resources from just a few months ago.
It is not yet clear how much of that amount is controlled directly by each campaign committee and can be spent directly on the presidential campaign, versus the money that is held by shared fundraising committees or the national party committees. Those figures will be made public next week.
The Trump campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and the two joint fundraising committees, raised $247.8 million in September, according to the campaign.
Meanwhile, Biden reported raising a record-breaking $383 million among his campaign committee, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees.
Fact-checking the dueling town halls of Trump and Biden
The town halls Thursday night — Trump on NBC and Biden on ABC — were a study in contrasts. Trump spun a web of falsehoods like a whirling dervish, while Biden talked in depth and at length on a range of policy issues, leaving us with a handful of claims to check.
Here’s a quick summary of eight Trump claims and four Biden claims that caught our attention. Many of Trump’s other claims were repeats we had fact-checked in the first presidential debate or his Republican convention speech.
Trump’s shared tweets help shield him from Twitter’s bans
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter temporarily locked Trump’s reelection campaign account this week for posting a tweet that violated the social media company’s policies. Trump shared the same video but retained access to his account.
The tweet, which shared a video targeting Biden over a New York Post article, also appeared at first glance to be directly from Trump’s handle. But instead, he shared a link from the campaign account‘s video, probably by either using the company’s phone app or editing the code used to embed it. That technique is a loophole to a recognizable “retweet” tag most use to share others’ material.
The resulting tweet looks almost like an original post, save for a small tag at the bottom of the video that reads “From Team Trump.” Unlike a retweet or quote tweet, the original tweet’s format is lost when sharing this way, making it harder to spot that the content has been shared from another user.