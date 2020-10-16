Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to appear in Michigan with a focus on health care. His running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is staying off the campaign trail as a precaution after two people in her orbit tested positive this week for the coronavirus.
Turned off by Trump, Maryland’s GOP governor casts write-in vote for Ronald Reagan
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he “voted for Ronald Reagan” in this year’s election, writing in the name of the late president and conservative icon after concluding that he could support neither Trump nor Biden.
Hogan’s latest rejection of his party’s standard-bearer comes as he works to expand his political network nationwide ahead of a possible 2024 presidential bid, with a flurry of fundraisers this month for GOP candidates from Vermont to Nebraska who also cast themselves as pragmatic Republicans.
Many of the candidates Hogan is backing frequently come from centrist enclaves or suburban areas where the governor said he “could help a little bit and show Democrats the kind of Republican they can feel comfortable voting for.”
Trump, Biden and masculinity in the age of coronavirus
Trump boasted last week that he beat covid-19 because he is “a perfect physical specimen.” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) distributed a video of Trump at WrestleMania, tackling and beating up a man with a coronavirus particle superimposed over his head.
“President Trump won’t have to recover from COVID,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote on Twitter. “COVID will have to recover from President Trump.”
The president’s emergence from his bout with the novel coronavirus is being hailed by many allies as a sign of his physical strength — the latest chapter in the effort by Trump and his supporters to cast himself as the manliest of men, conflating masculinity and strength and engaging in a dispute of sorts with Joe Biden over the meaning of machismo.
Trump attacks Sen. Collins ahead of vote on his Supreme Court pick
Trump on Friday attacked Sen. Susan Collins, who has said she will vote against his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, saying the Republican senator from Maine is not “worth the work.”
“There is a nasty rumor out there that @SenatorCollins of Maine will not be supporting our great United States Supreme Court Nominee,” Trump tweeted. “Well, she didn’t support Healthcare or my opening up 5000 square miles of Ocean to Maine, so why should this be any different. Not worth the work!”
Collins voiced concerns before Barrett was nominated that Trump was moving to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg too close to the election.
Collins told a Maine television station this week that her planned vote against Barrett “is not a comment on her.”
“It is a comment on the process of rushing through a nomination in such a short time before a presidential election,” Collins told WGME.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) has voiced similar concerns about the process but has not specifically said whether her opposition to the proceedings would equal a “no” vote.
Collins is in the midst of a tough reelection fight in Maine that could help determine whether Republicans maintain control of the Senate next year.
Trump campaign touts recognition as ‘Man of the Year’ by law enforcement magazine
Trump, who this summer tried to turn the campaign into a referendum on law and order, on Friday touted his recognition as “Man of the Year” by Blue magazine, a publication that bills itself as “the independent voice of law enforcement.”
In an email blasted to reporters, the campaign pointed to the magazine’s cover story on Trump and claimed that “Biden and the radical left have turned their backs on America’s heroes in blue.”
The magazine includes an article by Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Trump.
“In my humble opinion, he has been Man of the Year since his inauguration, because from day one of him sitting in the Oval Office, he has supported law enforcement and first responders like no other president in my lifetime,” wrote Homan, who noted he has worked under six presidents.
Analysis: Where will all the Trump staffers go? Preparing for the worst, the GOP ponders life after Trump
Four years ago, some Republicans who said unsavory things during the campaign about the new president worried that such remarks might ruin their chances of redemption via employment in the Trump administration.
Today, some of those same Republicans are now quietly on the job hunt as Trump’s standing in the polls continues to slide against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, with decision time in just 18 days. But now, these GOPers are hoping the Trump presidency isn’t a disqualifying blemish on their resumes or Google footprint as the door revolves the other way and they seek to land, once again, in the private sector.
Gaining distance from Trump and some of his more incendiary statements is likely to be an easier task for some alumni than others.
Biden heading to Michigan with a focus on health care
Biden plans to head Friday to Michigan, a state that Trump carried narrowly four years ago.
According to his campaign, Biden will focus on “protecting and expanding access to affordable health care” during a speech in Southfield, Mich. A key case on the Affordable Care Act, the signature health-care achievement of President Barack Obama, is scheduled for arguments before the Supreme Court the week after the election.
Biden also plans a “virtual meeting” Friday with African American faith leaders, according to his campaign.
In 2016, Trump carried Michigan over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point. A Washington Post average of recent polls shows Biden with a seven percentage-point lead in the state.
Meanwhile, Harris remains off the trail on Friday as a precaution after two people connected to her campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump to campaign in Florida and Georgia; Pence heading to North Carolina
Trump is scheduled to campaign Friday in Florida and Georgia, two states he carried four years ago that appear competitive this year.
Trump plans an afternoon event in Fort Myers, Fla., that the White House has billed as “Remarks on Protecting America’s Seniors.” Recent polling has shown a slippage for Trump among that demographic, which plays an outsize role in Florida. Biden held an event aimed at Floridas older residents earlier this week.
Later in the day, Trump plans to stage airport rallies in Ocala, Fla., and Macon, Ga.
In 2016, Trump carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton by just over one percentage point. A Washington Post average of polls from the state this month shows Biden leading Trump by six percentage points.
In 2016, Trump carried Georgia over Clinton by about five percentage points. Recent polls from Georgia have shown a closer race this year.
Pence, meanwhile, is heading Friday to North Carolina, another state carried in 2016 by the Republican ticket. He has a rally planned in Selma, N.C.
Trump shares satirical article that said Twitter shut down to help Biden
Trump launched a busy early morning stretch Friday on Twitter by sharing an article from a satirical website that said Twitter had shut down its entire social network to stop negative stories about Biden and his family from spreading.
“Wow, this has never been done in history,” Trump wrote in his own words, suggesting he didn’t realize the article was satire. “This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this.”
The tweet was followed by a spate of other tweets and retweets, including one in which Trump again took aim at Biden’s performance at a town-hall event in Philadelphia on Thursday night.
“Sleepy Joe Biden had a very bad showing last night, despite the fact that @GStephanopoulos didn’t ask him any questions on his being a ‘corrupt politician,’” Trump wrote. “Big Tech & Lamestream Media are working hard to hide this corruption!!!”
In recent days, Trump and his allies have been complaining about how Twitter has treated a controversial New York Post story about the alleged emails of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
Analysis: Trump clings to unfounded ballot claims even when called out at NBC town hall
Trump refused to back off a series of exaggerated and outright false claims about the integrity of mail ballots during his NBC town hall last night — even as moderator Savannah Guthrie repeatedly called out his misleading statements and falsehoods.
The president insistently clung to unfounded claims including that “thousands” of ballots have been found “dumped in dumpsters” and that thousands more were “dumped in a garbage can and they happen to have my name on it.”
When the NBC “Today” show co-anchor noted that Trump’s own FBI director, Christopher A. Wray, has said there is no evidence of widespread mail ballot fraud, Trump just pivoted to attacking him. “Oh well, then he’s not doing a very good job,” the president said.
Biden signals he’ll take a position on Supreme Court expansion before the election
Biden for weeks has resisted answering a straightforward question: Does he support expanding the Supreme Court beyond its current nine seats?
On Thursday night, the Democratic presidential nominee signaled for the first time that he would take a position on that before the Nov. 3 election, and he showed in the clearest terms yet that he was open to the controversial proposal of adding more seats, as many liberal activists are urging.
Biden’s comments were not always clear, but he suggested that his views on expanding the Supreme Court would depend on whether Senate Republicans follow through on their plans to rapidly confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the court.
Trump entered October with a little over half of Biden’s cash on hand, new figures show
Trump’s campaign announced Thursday night that he entered October with $251.4 million in cash, trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by a $180.6 million — the biggest gap so far in the campaign.
Biden’s campaign announced Wednesday it had a staggering $432 million in the bank — widening the cash gap that Biden gained the month prior and marking a stunning reversal of resources from just a few months ago.
It is not yet clear how much of that amount is controlled directly by each campaign committee and can be spent directly on the presidential campaign, versus the money that is held by shared fundraising committees or the national party committees. Those figures will be made public next week.
The Trump campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and the two joint fundraising committees, raised $247.8 million in September, according to the campaign.
Meanwhile, Biden reported raising a record-breaking $383 million among his campaign committee, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees.
Fact-checking the dueling town halls of Trump and Biden
The town halls Thursday night — Trump on NBC and Biden on ABC — were a study in contrasts. Trump spun a web of falsehoods like a whirling dervish, while Biden talked in depth and at length on a range of policy issues, leaving us with a handful of claims to check.
Here’s a quick summary of eight Trump claims and four Biden claims that caught our attention. Many of Trump’s other claims were repeats we had fact-checked in the first presidential debate or in his Republican convention speech.
Trump’s shared tweets help shield him from Twitter’s bans
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter temporarily locked Trump’s reelection campaign account this week for posting a tweet that violated the social media company’s policies. Trump shared the same video but retained access to his account.
The tweet, which shared a video targeting Biden over a New York Post article, also appeared at first glance to be directly from Trump’s handle. But instead, he shared a link from the campaign account‘s video, probably by either using the company’s phone app or editing the code used to embed it. That technique is a loophole to a recognizable “retweet” tag most use to share others’ material.
The resulting tweet looks almost like an original post, save for a small tag at the bottom of the video that reads “From Team Trump.” Unlike a retweet or quote tweet, the original tweet’s format is lost when sharing this way, making it harder to spot that the content has been shared from another user.