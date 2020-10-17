Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) have no public events scheduled today.
Trump attacks ‘Little Ben Sasse’ over senator’s sharp criticism of the president
Trump began his Saturday tweeting angrily about Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who this week made headlines for brutal assessments he made about the president on a phone call with constituents.
The president, borrowing a nickname he used for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during the 2016 GOP primary, called the senator “Little Ben Sasse,” “obnoxious” and an “embarrassment” in a two-tweet character attack.
“The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a State which I have gladly done so much to help. @SenSasse was as nice as a RINO can be until he recently won the Republican …
“ … Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!”
Earlier this week, Sasse held little back when asked by a constituent why he’d been so critical of Trump. The senator, one of a handful of GOP lawmakers who have occasionally opposed the president’s behavior, went on a long screed, accusing the president of cozying up to dictators, mistreating women, flirting with white supremacists, irresponsibly handling the coronavirus pandemic and allowing his family to treat the presidency “like a business opportunity.”
Sasse spokesman James Wegmann responded on Twitter to Trump’s tweets, saying the senator wasn’t going to engage.
“Ben said the same thing to Nebraskans that he has repeatedly said to the President directly in the Oval Office,” Wegmann wrote. “Ben is focused on defending the Republican Senate majority, and he’s not going to waste a single minute on tweets.”
Sen. Perdue called out for mocking Sen. Kamala Harris’s first name, echoing Trump
Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Friday drew the condemnation of his opponent and other Democrats after mispronouncing the first name of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the senator’s colleague of nearly four years.
“This kind of vile, race-baiting trash talk is what President Trump has unleashed from sitting Republican members in the Senate,” Democrat Jon Ossoff said in an interview with Joy Reid on MSNBC.
Speaking before the president arrived at a campaign rally in Macon, Ga., Perdue said, “Ka-MA-la, KA-ma-la, Kamala-mala-mala, I don’t know, whatever,” seeming to pause for a smattering of laughs. His campaign wrote in a statement that Perdue “simply mispronounced Senator Harris’s name, and he didn’t mean anything by it” — despite calls that the mix-up was purposeful.
Other Democratic colleagues weren’t buying it. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) tweeted: “He knows her name. There are only 100 of us. And he thinks he can get by with this. Georgia, show him he can’t.”
Biden vows more clarity on expanding the Supreme Court is coming soon
Biden said in a television interview that he plans to make his views on expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court known publicly “in the next several days,” and his comments will be pegged to a vote in the Senate on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.
“I’m going to make clear my position in the next several days when they vote on this nominee,” Biden told Fox 2 in Detroit on Friday. He added, “I will lay out exactly what my view is.”
Biden’s comments built on his remarks in a Thursday town hall hosted by ABC News, in which he signaled for the first time that he would take a position before the Nov. 3 election.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has set up an Oct. 22 vote on Barrett’s nomination, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he will begin full Senate consideration of her confirmation the following day. The schedule suggests a final vote on it could come Oct. 27.
For now, Biden said, the focus should be on Republican efforts to confirm Barrett on the eve of the election, a move Democrats roundly oppose.
The anger with the Republican strategy has prompted a renewed Democratic debate about whether party leaders should respond by adding more seats to the court and seek to fill them with liberal justices, should they have control of Congress and the White House next year.
Biden suggested that he might embrace other reforms aside from expanding the court, which he opposed in the primary. But he was vague and did not specify what alternatives he might embrace.
“I’ve not been a fan of packing the court. But what might happen is that we have to take a look at how this all works out to determine whether there’s other means by which we should take a look at how to make sure that this kind of thing doesn’t happen,” he said.
Dispatch from Massachusetts: Early voting begins with line in Walpole
WALPOLE, Mass. — As a cold rain knocked yellow and crimson leaves out of the trees, voters in this town south of Boston headed out first thing Saturday morning to line up at the start of early voting in Massachusetts.
Hours varied at polling places across the state: Some opened as early as 8 a.m., while others will open at noon.
In Walpole, a town of about 25,000, a socially distanced line of masked voters threaded from the voting room as the polls opened.
“I’m a nurse, and I work on Election Day, 12 hours,” Kim Donna, a Trump supporter, said as she waited in line to vote.
A majority of Walpole voters went for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but it and surrounding communities have a conservative streak — former senator Scott Brown (R) was from nearby Wrentham — and support for Trump is stronger here than in many parts of the state.
Donna and others in line said Trump was doing a good job, especially in the face of what they characterized as a media onslaught against him. She said no one could have done anything about the coronavirus pandemic and credited the president for trying to keep the economy going and the stock market rising.
“My retirement is still doing okay,” she said.
Donna said she thinks Massachusetts does a good job administering elections, but said “media hype” surrounding the election made her worry. “I have faith it’ll be administered well, not confidence. I’ll put it that way,” she said.
The line at Walpole Town Hall lessened like the morning rain, but people continued to trickle in.
Massachusetts extended its early voting calendar over the summer to give people more options for voting amid the smoldering coronavirus pandemic, which is starting to intensify here for the first time since early spring.
Voters now have two weeks of early voting, and can request absentee ballots, to be mailed or hand delivered, without needing an excuse.
Walpole Town Clerk Elizabeth Gaffey said voters usually trickled in at a regular pace through early voting, culminating in a crush on the last day, but the line first thing on the first day was unusual.
“This is the first time early in the morning they were champing at the bit,” she said.
Michigan appeals court reinstates Election Day deadline for mail ballots
A state appeals court in Michigan reinstated a rule that mail ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day to count, a victory for Republicans who have fought the extension of ballot deadlines during the coronavirus pandemic.
A panel from the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled 3 to 0 on Friday to reverse a lower court’s ruling that said ballots could be counted if they were postmarked before Election Day and received within 14 days. The extension would have made Michigan’s deadline one of the most generous in the country.
Friday’s ruling states that the pandemic and delays in delivery by the U.S. Postal Service do not significantly threaten the right to vote by mail. The three-judge panel also reinstated restrictions on third-party ballot collection in the days immediately preceding the election.
“We conclude that [the] restrictions are reasonable and nondiscriminatory and that the restrictions are warranted to further an important regulatory interest: protecting against voter fraud,” the ruling stated.
Michigan’s majority-Republican legislature brought the appeal with support from the Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party.
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel praised the decision in a tweet as “great news for election integrity,” adding that Republicans are “fighting back against Democrats — and winning!”
Plaintiffs in the case said they plan to appeal.
“We are disappointed by the Appeals Court decision and we are prepared to appeal,” said Richard Fiesta, executive director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, one of the groups that brought the case. “We continue to believe that all voters, especially seniors who need to stay in place, whose mail ballots are delayed for reasons beyond their control should have their ballots counted.”
Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, which funded the lawsuit, said the decision “runs contrary to the right of every American to make their voices heard in our elections.”
“It is shameful that Michigan Republicans continue to waste public resources on their attempts to prevent their own constituents from exercising their right to vote,” he said in a statement.