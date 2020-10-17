WALPOLE, Mass. — As a cold rain knocked yellow and crimson leaves out of the trees, voters in this town south of Boston headed out first thing Saturday morning to line up at the start of early voting in Massachusetts.

Hours varied at polling places across the state: Some opened as early as 8 a.m., while others will open at noon.

In Walpole, a town of about 25,000, a socially distanced line of masked voters threaded from the voting room as the polls opened.

“I’m a nurse, and I work on Election Day, 12 hours,” Kim Donna, a Trump supporter, said as she waited in line to vote.

A majority of Walpole voters went for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but it and surrounding communities have a conservative streak — former senator Scott Brown (R) was from nearby Wrentham — and support for Trump is stronger here than in many parts of the state.

Donna and others in line said Trump was doing a good job, especially in the face of what they characterized as a media onslaught against him. She said no one could have done anything about the coronavirus pandemic and credited the president for trying to keep the economy going and the stock market rising.

“My retirement is still doing okay,” she said.

Donna said she thinks Massachusetts does a good job administering elections, but said “media hype” surrounding the election made her worry. “I have faith it’ll be administered well, not confidence. I’ll put it that way,” she said.

The line at Walpole Town Hall lessened like the morning rain, but people continued to trickle in.

Massachusetts extended its early voting calendar over the summer to give people more options for voting amid the smoldering coronavirus pandemic, which is starting to intensify here for the first time since early spring.

Voters now have two weeks of early voting, and can request absentee ballots, to be mailed or hand delivered, without needing an excuse.

Walpole Town Clerk Elizabeth Gaffey said voters usually trickled in at a regular pace through early voting, culminating in a crush on the last day, but the line first thing on the first day was unusual.