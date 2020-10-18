Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) said Sunday that it’s time to “turn the page” from Trump, telling “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace that the president has failed at combating the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn that has accompanied it.

“Well, what I know is we definitely need to turn the page even more now than when I was running for president a year ago, and what we need to turn the page from is a president who is incapable of handling a public health crisis that has now cost almost a quarter of a million American lives, thrown our economy into a total wreckage and has clearly no plan to do anything about it,” Buttigieg said.

“So, yeah, let’s turn the page, and we have a very clear choice between two very different futures for this country and any differences that we have,” he added.

Buttigieg, who dropped his presidential bid and endorsed Biden earlier this year, also did not say “no” when asked whether he would like to join a potential Biden administration.