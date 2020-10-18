Trump will give Biden ‘a little bit more room to explain himself’ at next debate, adviser says
A Trump campaign official said Sunday that the president will give Biden “a little bit more room to explain himself” at the next presidential debate, scheduled for Thursday.
On “Fox News Sunday,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller suggested that Trump won’t interrupt Biden as frequently as he did during their first faceoff, which occurred last month, when the president repeatedly interjected and jeered at his competitor.
“When you talk about style and you talk about approach, I do think that President Trump is going to give Joe Biden a little bit more room to explain himself on some of these issues,” Miller said Sunday. He cited several topics, such as court-packing, the Biden family’s financial interests and U.S. foreign policy during Biden’s years as vice president and as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“I do think the president’s going to want to hear Joe Biden’s answer on some of these, and we’ll definitely give him all the time that Joe Biden wants to talk about packing the court,” Miller said.
Miller also defended Trump’s recent suggestion that there are “two stories” when it comes to the effectiveness of face masks at slowing the spread of covid-19. Public health experts have pushed back against Trump’s statement, noting that masks and social distancing have proved effective.
“The fact of the matter is, masks on their own, while very, very important, are not the cure-all,” Miller said. “So, for example, you take someone like President Trump, who frequently the people around him have — all have their masks on, they’ll be tested and somehow, he still got covid.”
Miller added: “If you want to defeat covid, vote for President Trump. If you want to live in your basement the rest of your life, well, Joe Biden’s a good option for you.”
Notwithstanding the assertion, Biden, like Trump, has been an active presence on the campaign trail amid the pandemic and is holding two events on Sunday.
New CBS poll shows Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin, virtually tied in Arizona
A new CBS News poll shows Biden leading Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, while the race in Arizona is neck and neck.
Trump won Wisconsin by a razor-thin margin in 2016 and cruised to victory in Arizona; the campaigns are working to woo voters in both states with Election Day a little over two weeks away.
Biden wins the support of 51 percent of likely voters in Wisconsin, according to the new survey, while Trump is backed by 46 percent. In Arizona, Biden takes 50 percent among likely voters compared with 47 percent for Trump.
The surveys were conducted Oct. 13-16 and have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for the Wisconsin results and 4.1 percentage points for Arizona.
Notably, while Trump and his campaign have been driving home the message that he is best poised to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the survey shows that a majority of likely voters in both states believe Biden would do a better job handling the crisis.
Trailing in the polls and in fundraising, Trump clings to one marker as a sign of success: Crowd size
Trump is trailing Biden in the polls, lagging badly in fundraising and losing out on the endorsements of some prominent Republicans and even former aides.
But there remains one marker by which Trump believes his campaign is showing its true vitality in the home stretch and demonstrating why he can win again Nov. 3: crowd size.
Trump has returned to the campaign trail with gusto after battling the novel coronavirus, holding daily rallies with thousands of supporters at airport hangars, including events in recent days in Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. In doing so, the president is again flouting warnings from doctors — including Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious-disease expert — about the potential health risks of large groups gathering with little social distancing and many eschewing masks.
Lara Trump defends ‘Lock her up!’ chants directed at Whitmer
On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and a senior adviser to his campaign, defended the “Lock her up!” chants directed at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) during Trump rallies on Saturday.
The rally came a little more than a week after authorities said they had thwarted a plot to kidnap Whitmer. Trump has repeatedly condemned Whitmer’s pandemic response as overly strict, and Whitmer has said that his rhetoric helped put her in danger.
“No one should ever feel threatened. … Thank goodness for the Department of Justice, that thwarted this attack,” Lara Trump said.
But the rallies reflect the frustrations of people who want to return to a normal life, she said. “He wasn’t doing anything, I don’t think, to provoke people to threaten this woman at all. He was having fun at a Trump rally,” Lara Trump said. “It’s a fun, light atmosphere.”
Asked whether Trump should tone down his rhetoric, Lara Trump said, “Well, gosh, I’d like to show people my social media and the threats against me, the threats against my children.”
Trump is ‘incapable’ of handling coronavirus pandemic, Buttigieg says
Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) said Sunday that it’s time to “turn the page” from Trump, telling “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace that the president has failed at combating the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn that has accompanied it.
“Well, what I know is we definitely need to turn the page even more now than when I was running for president a year ago, and what we need to turn the page from is a president who is incapable of handling a public health crisis that has now cost almost a quarter of a million American lives, thrown our economy into a total wreckage and has clearly no plan to do anything about it,” Buttigieg said.
“So, yeah, let’s turn the page, and we have a very clear choice between two very different futures for this country and any differences that we have,” he added.
Buttigieg, who dropped his presidential bid and endorsed Biden earlier this year, also did not say “no” when asked whether he would like to join a potential Biden administration.
“I will go wherever I’m useful,” he said. “And, right now, I know for the next 16 days, I can be useful here in Michigan and other swing states doing everything in my power because America can’t go on like this.”
Biden tries to hold down Trump’s margin among rural voters
CRESTON, Iowa — Re Nae Fulton was willing to take a chance on Trump after she voted for Barack Obama twice and saw little change in her small rural community in southwest Iowa. Trump was “something new,” she said, a political outsider who might stick up for “regular Americans” like her. Maybe he could finally spark some reinvestment and change.
“Silly us!” Fulton, 58, a beautician who manages a hotel in the nearby town of Corning, now says. “He had everything handed to him. . . . Everything had to be about him — me, me, me, why aren’t you bowing down to me?”
Fulton grew tired of his boorish behavior and bullying early on. She has seen firsthand the impact of his administration’s punitive tariffs and other actions, with skyrocketing lumber prices hurting her husband’s contracting business. And she has been appalled by Trump’s handling of a deadly coronavirus pandemic that has sickened 105,000 people in Iowa and killed more than 1,500 in the state.
Trump says there is ‘something very beautiful’ about people getting ‘pushed around’ at Minneapolis protests
Trump told supporters Saturday that there was “something very beautiful” about “watching everybody get pushed around” in Minneapolis as National Guard troops responded to the upheaval after George Floyd’s death.
“Wasn’t that beautiful?” Trump said at an evening campaign rally in Michigan. “In Minneapolis‚ they came in, these soldiers. … And they had their tear gas, and they had their pepper spray, which the other side doesn’t want you to use, because it’s not nice.”
“They can throw cans at you,” he said. “They can throw rocks and stones and hurt your police, but you’re not allowed to guard yourself with tear gas, pepper spray.”
Video of Floyd going limp in May as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck sparked mass protests and a nationwide reckoning over racism and police violence. Trump has been campaigning on a “law and order” message, urging crackdowns on the persistent demonstrations, which have sometimes turned violent, and accusing “Democrat-run cities and states” of failing to quell unrest.
On Saturday, Trump spoke approvingly of the use of force in Minneapolis.
The forces “marched forward,” the president said, “and the whole thing was over.”
The rally crowd cheered.
“There’s something about that,” Trump said, “when you’re watching everybody getting pushed around. There’s something very beautiful about it.”
He said the statement was “not politically correct” but told his supporters, “You people get it; you get it probably better than I do even.”