A Trump campaign official said Sunday that the president will give Biden “a little bit more room to explain himself” at the next presidential debate, scheduled for Thursday.

On “Fox News Sunday,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller suggested that Trump won’t interrupt Biden as frequently as he did during their first faceoff, which occurred last month, when the president repeatedly interjected and jeered at his competitor.

“When you talk about style and you talk about approach, I do think that President Trump is going to give Joe Biden a little bit more room to explain himself on some of these issues,” Miller said Sunday. He cited several topics, such as court-packing, the Biden family’s financial interests and U.S. foreign policy during Biden’s years as vice president and as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“I do think the president’s going to want to hear Joe Biden’s answer on some of these, and we’ll definitely give him all the time that Joe Biden wants to talk about packing the court,” Miller said.

Miller also defended Trump’s recent suggestion that there are “two stories” when it comes to the effectiveness of face masks at slowing the spread of covid-19. Public health experts have pushed back against Trump’s statement, noting that masks and social distancing have proved effective.

“The fact of the matter is, masks on their own, while very, very important, are not the cure-all,” Miller said. “So, for example, you take someone like President Trump, who frequently the people around him have — all have their masks on, they’ll be tested and somehow, he still got covid.”

Miller added: “If you want to defeat covid, vote for President Trump. If you want to live in your basement the rest of your life, well, Joe Biden’s a good option for you.”