Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) condemned Trump after a crowd at his Muskegon, Mich., campaign rally the previous day targeted her with chants of “Lock her up!”

After the president went after Whitmer over her pandemic response — “You have got to get your governor to open up your state, okay,” he said — the crowd cheered and began to chant for Whitmer to be imprisoned.

In an interview Sunday on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Whitmer decried the rhetoric, which comes days after authorities said they foiled an extremist plot to kidnap her. Those involved in the plot were allegedly motivated in part by anger over coronavirus-related restrictions Whitmer imposed in the state.

Trump has been repeatedly critical of Michigan leaders for state-imposed measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s incredibly disturbing that the president of the United States, 10 days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial and execute me — 10 days after that was uncovered — the president is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism,” she said. “It is wrong. It’s got to end. It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans.”

Whitmer tweeted Saturday that the chants were “exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger.”

“Lock ’em all up,” the president told his supporters amid the chants.

In response to a question about the fatigue that people in her state may be feeling amid pandemic restrictions, Whitmer turned to Trump’s comments and noted that her state’s stay-at-home orders were lifted in the late spring.