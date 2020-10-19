Montana governor’s race epitomizes a state changing along with its politics
HELENA, Mont. — Mike Cooney has been on the grassy trail only a few minutes, his face partly obscured by an “I ♥ public lands” pandemic mask, when a couple approaches to tell him they have donated to his campaign and need him to win the race for governor.
“I swear I didn’t set that up,” he says with a laugh.
It’s a typical moment in Montana politics: People randomly recognize a candidate and walk up to wish him or her well. But this race, perhaps the clearest case in decades of ideological opposites running for the top job, is anything but typical.
Gallup poll: 77 percent of voters say this election matters more than previous ones
Seventy-seven percent of registered U.S. voters say the outcome of this year’s election matters more to them than prior elections — a record high in Gallup polling.
Only 2 percent of voters say the election matters less than in the past, while 21 percent say it matters about the same, according to the Gallup survey released Monday.
The share of voters who say this election matters more is up six percentage points from 2016 and is the highest since Gallup started asking the question in 1996.
The poll finds that Democrats (85 percent) are slightly more likely than Republicans (79 percent) to say the election matters more, while independents (69 percent) are less likely to hold that view.
The Democratic figure of 85 percent is up 16 points from 2016, Gallup finds.
Analysis: Black voters express deep skepticism election process will be fair
Black Americans are already turning out in striking numbers to vote early. One key reason: deep skepticism about the election process itself.
Hours-long lines and technical glitches at polling stations, skepticism about voting by mail, and a lack of trusted sources in politics or the media are all helping fuel a surge to vote, Black voters said in two focus groups last week conducted by an independent research firm.
The two focus groups of Black voters from battleground states — one comprised of men between the ages 35 and 55, the other of Millennial and Gen Z voters — unanimously agreed that this is an extraordinarily consequential election.
Trump plans pair of rallies in Arizona
Trump is seeking Monday to shore up support in Arizona, a state he carried four years ago but where polls show him trailing Biden two weeks before Election Day.
According to the White House, Trump has planned a pair of “Make America Great Again” rallies, in Prescott and Tucson.
In 2016, Trump carried Arizona over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 3½ percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state shows him trailing Biden by seven percentage points.
Trump plans to stay on the trail this week in advance of his final debate with Biden, scheduled Thursday. The president has announced rallies Tuesday in Pennsylvania and Wednesday in North Carolina.
Biden has announced no public events for Monday. He is meeting with advisers and preparing for the debate, according to a person with knowledge of his schedule who requested anonymity to speak candidly.
Harris returning to the trail with events in Florida, where in-person early voting begins today
Harris plans to return to the campaign trail Monday with events in Florida designed to boost Democratic turnout, as in-person early voting begins in the battleground state.
Harris had been sidelined in recent days as a precaution after two people in her orbit tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the Biden campaign, Harris will take part in events in Orlando in the morning and Jacksonville in the afternoon.
In 2016, Trump narrowly carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state shows Biden with a six-percentage-point lead.
Pence seeking to secure single electoral college vote in Maine
Pence is headed Monday to Maine, seeking to secure a single electoral college vote that could make the difference in a very close contest.
Maine is one of two states — Nebraska is the other — that does not award its electoral college votes on a winner-take-all basis. Maine awards two of its electoral votes to the statewide popular vote winner and the other two by congressional district.
Pence plans an event Monday in Hermon, in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which Trump carried in 2016. Statewide, Maine last voted Republican in 1988.
Later in the day, Pence is scheduled to head to Pennsylvania, a battleground state with 20 electoral college votes at stake.
Trump’s den of dissent: Inside the White House task force as coronavirus surges
As summer faded into autumn and the novel coronavirus continued to ravage the nation unabated, Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist whose commentary on Fox News led Trump to recruit him to the White House, consolidated his power over the government’s pandemic response.
Atlas shot down attempts to expand testing. He openly feuded with other doctors on the coronavirus task force and succeeded in largely sidelining them. He advanced fringe theories, such as that social distancing and mask-wearing were meaningless and would not have changed the course of the virus in several hard-hit areas. And he advocated allowing infections to spread naturally among most of the population while protecting the most vulnerable and those in nursing homes until the United States reaches herd immunity, which experts say would cause excess deaths, according to three current and former senior administration officials.
Atlas also cultivated Trump’s affection with his public assertions that the pandemic is nearly over, despite death and infection counts showing otherwise, and his willingness to tell the public that a vaccine could be developed before the Nov. 3 election, despite clear indications of a slower timetable.
Endangered Senate Republicans can’t win without Trump. Can they win with him?
Joni Ernst burst into national political stardom six years ago when she easily beat a cadre of more experienced rivals in a crowded Iowa Senate race by telling voters she grew up on a farm castrating hogs and would “make ’em squeal” when she got to Washington.
So it was a jarring scene when Sen. Ernst (R), now running for reelection, beamed into a virtual candidates’ debate last week from a studio a few blocks from the Capitol. Not only had the onetime Washington outsider established herself as a member of the GOP leadership and a frequent defender of the incumbent president, but this self-styled child of Iowa farm life appeared stumped when asked what many Iowa politicians consider a rite-of-passage question: the price of soybeans.
Democrats could not contain their glee.
Fact Checker: The Trump campaign’s bogus claims of a Biden ‘tax hike’ on the middle class
“Biden’s plan is a 14 percent tax hike on middle-class families; 82 percent of Americans would pay more.”
— Voice-over in a Trump campaign ad released Oct. 12
As an election nears, both political parties often return to favorite themes to attack their opponents. Democrats warn of Social Security cuts. And Republicans say that taxes will be raised.
Biden has sought to avoid the trap of being called a tax-raiser by pledging that he will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. Every substantive analysis of his plan shows that virtually all the revenue he seeks to raise would be gathered from the very wealthy or from corporations, with about half of the money coming from the top 0.1 percent and more than three-quarters from the top 1 percent of households.
Biden leads Trump. So did Hillary Clinton. For Democrats, it’s a worrisome campaign deja vu.
The polls are once again delivering feel-good boosts to Democrats: Biden beats President Trump by 10, 11 or 12 points nationally, depending on the day. His edge in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin averages eight. Propeller-heads promise better than 4 in 5 odds of a new president next year.
But then the partisans remember they have been here before, four years ago this week. The conflicting emotions can be overwhelming.
“I am feeling anxious and trapped between a sense of unbridled optimism and sheer dread,” said Abington Township, Pa., Commissioner Bill Bole, who like many Democrats never thought Trump could beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and was stunned when he did.