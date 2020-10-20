On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it will mute Trump’s and Biden’s microphones during parts of the debate in a bid to ensure more orderly exchanges than in their first encounter.
Senate race in N.C. is tight, with partisan views and Trump outweighing Cunningham scandal, Post-ABC poll finds
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham are locked in a toss-up Senate race in North Carolina, where roughly a quarter of voters say the challenger’s extramarital affair is important in their vote but with far more saying control of the Senate and the incumbent’s support for Trump matter, a Washington Post-ABC News poll finds.
The Post-ABC poll shows that, among likely voters, Cunningham is at 49 percent and Tillis at 47 percent, a gap well within the survey’s 4.5-percentage-point margin of sampling error. More than 9 in 10 Democrats and Republicans support their party’s candidate, while independents split almost down the middle: 48 percent for Cunningham and 45 percent for Tillis.
Majority of Americans don’t trust Trump statements about his health, poll finds
A majority of Americans say they do not trust what Trump has said about his health after he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, a new NBC-SurveyMonkey poll finds.
In the poll, 52 percent of adults say they don’t trust what Trump has said, compared with 38 percent who say they do trust him.
Trump announced on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and subsequently spent three nights in the hospital. He and White House officials have given differing accounts of how severe his symptoms were.
The NBC-SurveyMonkey finding is similar to that in a Washington Post-ABC poll earlier this month that asked whether voters trust the Trump administration to provide complete and accurate information on the president’s health.
In that poll, 60 percent said they did not trust the administration, while 38 percent said they did.
In the NBC-SurveyMonkey poll, there was a major divide based on party affiliation.
Eighty-two percent of Republicans and Republican-leaners said they trust the president’s statements, while only 3 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaners do.
Trump returning to Pennsylvania, where polls show Biden leading
Trump is returning Tuesday to Pennsylvania, a state he narrowly carried four years and but where polls have shown Biden leading in the closing weeks of the campaign.
Trump plans to stage a “Make America Great Again” rally at the airport in Erie, Pa., the state’s fourth-largest city where manufacturing remains prominent. He is scheduled to be joined by first lady Melania Trump, who is making her first foray onto the campaign trail in months.
In 2016, Trump carried Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than a percentage point. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state shows Biden leading by eight percentage points.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by phone on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” and participate in a town hall event from the White House hosted by Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Vice President Pence has advertised no campaign events on Tuesday. He is scheduled to remain in Washington and lead a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force.
Biden remains off the trail; Harris to hold virtual rally in Wisconsin
Biden has advertised no public events on Tuesday, as he preps for his final debate with Trump on Thursday.
According to the campaign, his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), plans to participate in a virtual rally in Milwaukee to mark the first day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, has a full day of events scheduled in Michigan, another Midwestern battleground state.
Biden and Trump have taken different tacks when it comes to preparations for Thursday night’s debate in Nashville. Biden has largely stayed off the trail this week, while Trump is continuing a steady schedule of rallies.
Post-ABC poll: Trump and Biden are in a dead heat in North Carolina
Trump and Biden are running in a dead heat in North Carolina, with the economy buoying the president’s candidacy and the coronavirus pandemic boosting his challenger in one of the key electoral targets in November, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
The poll finds Biden at 49 percent and Trump at 48 percent among likely voters, with two third-party candidates — Green Party nominee Jo Jorgensen and Libertarian Party nominee Howie Hawkins — accounting for just 1 percent of the vote. Among registered voters, Biden is at 48 percent, Trump at 46 percent and the third-party candidates a combined 3 percent.
North Carolina is one of two Southern battlegrounds, along with Florida, that the president won in 2016 and that are crucial to his efforts to secure an electoral college majority in two weeks. Four years ago, he won North Carolina by four percentage points, and without its 15 electoral votes this year, his path to victory would become significantly more difficult.
Analysis: Why some Senate Republicans are tiptoeing away from Trump
Ages ago, at the beginning of 2020, the vote of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to impeach Trump made him the lonely exception that proved the most important political rule for a Republican senator: Unless you want to see yourself flagellated on Twitter, your electoral prospects dimmed and your clout with the Republican Party vastly diminished, avoid President Trump’s ire.
But the GOP’s do-no-harm-to-the-president rule is being disregarded with some regularity in the lead-up to the presidential election, in subtle and unsubtle ways.
A California ballot drop box was set ablaze. Authorities are investigating the ‘attempt to disenfranchise voters’ as arson.
Outside a public library in Baldwin Park, Calif., the smoke streaming from an intentional fire set inside an official ballot collection box made the deposit slot look like a chimney. Firefighters first tried to pry the sides of the metal container open with a crowbar and an ax. After a few minutes, they pulled out a saw and began cutting through the frame.
As a sheet of metal finally fell away from the box, a thick cloud of smoke billowed out.
“We’re going to save as many ballots as we can,” a firefighter said in a live stream of the incident posted to Facebook Sunday night.