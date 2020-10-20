Please Note

President Trump on Tuesday returned to the battleground state of Pennsylvania, as he maintained a busy travel schedule ahead of his final debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. For his part, Biden stayed off the trail as he focused on preparations for the crucial faceoff in Nashville on Thursday.

With 14 days until Election Day …
  • Trump threatened to release his interview with “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl after he cut off their conversation at the White House on Tuesday because he didn’t like what he called the aggressive tone of her questions.
  • Trump and Biden are running in a dead heat in North Carolina, with the economy buoying the president’s candidacy and the pandemic boosting his challenger in one of the key electoral targets, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
  • Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Senate Republicans that he has warned the White House not to make a big stimulus deal before the election, according to two people familiar with his remarks.
  • Early voting in Florida bucked the trend so far in other battlegrounds, where Democrats have logged a sizable advantage. The United States has hit nearly 70 percent of total early voting in 2016.
  • Biden leads Trump by 11 percentage points nationally, 54 percent to 43 percent, according to an average of national polls since Oct. 4. Biden’s margin is smaller in key states: eight points in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan; seven in Arizona; and five in Florida.
October 20, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT
Supreme Court split in Pa. election case raises questions about how a Justice Barrett would rule

By Seung Min Kim and Robert Barnes

As Amy Coney Barrett prepares to become a Supreme Court justice in about a week, the judge is facing renewed scrutiny about the potentially decisive role she could play in election-related court challenges in the coming days and weeks.

The likely influence of the future Justice Barrett was highlighted late Monday when an evenly split Supreme Court, short one justice following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, denied a Republican request from Pennsylvania that cleared the way for the state’s election officials to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 elections.

The order was a temporary reprieve for Democrats who fought to ensure those ballots would be tallied. But the justices had split 4-to-4 on the stay request, with all of the Republican appointees on the court except Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. saying they would have sided with the GOP in Pennsylvania to grant the delay.

October 20, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
Trump, unhappy with questions by ’60 Minutes’ host, threatens to release interview himself

By Josh Dawsey, Colby Itkowitz and Jeremy Barr

Trump preemptively attacked “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl and threatened to release their interview after he cut off their conversation at the White House Tuesday because he didn’t like the aggressive tone of her questions.

The president posted a short clip of a maskless Stahl speaking to two mask-wearing men, and wrote, “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come."

A little more than an hour later, Trump threatened to post the interview before the news program is scheduled to air it Sunday night on CBS.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about,” Trump tweeted. “Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

The newsmagazine is airing an election show Sunday featuring separate interviews with Trump, Pence, Biden and Harris. Trump and Pence were meant to do a signature “60 Minutes” walk-and-talk portion of the interview together, but after cutting off his sit-down with Stahl, the president did not return for that segment.

A person at CBS familiar with the interview said the image of the maskless Stahl that Trump tweeted was taken “immediately following the interview with the CBS team (who had all been tested.) Lesley had a mask on leading into the interviews as appropriate.”

The person with CBS declined to comment more broadly on what happened during the interview but did confirm that Trump did not do the walk with Pence.

According to another person with knowledge of what happened, Trump was unhappy that Stahl asked him tough questions regarding his rhetoric about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), his rally crowd sizes, his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and why he fights with Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease doctor. She also told him during the interview that allegations about Hunter Biden were not verified.

When Trump first walked in, Stahl looked at him and said, 'Are you ready for a tough interview?” About half the interview was focused on the coronavirus. The president believes “60 Minutes” will cut the interview in an unflattering way and has been talking all afternoon about how to preempt the footage, said the person, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about what happened.

“The interview was not that bad,” a White House staffer said. “It wasn’t a bad interview. She just had a tone he didn’t like.”

After 45 minutes, Trump looked at staff and said, “I think we’re done, do you guys agree?” Stahl believed the walk with Pence was still going forward, but Trump didn’t show.

The person familiar with the interview said that there are no bombshell revelations but that Trump complained about it all day and wants to take the air out of it by releasing it early himself.

October 20, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court will affect election ‘in a very positive way,’ White House spokeswoman says

By Felicia Sonmez

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany predicted Tuesday that the Senate’s expected confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court will boost Trump’s chances in the November election.

“I think it will affect the election in a very positive way,” McEnany said in an interview on Fox News when asked about Barrett’s likely confirmation.

“Look, the American people care deeply about Supreme Court justices. … People know that their liberties are affected by the decision-making on the Supreme Court,” she added. “Their First Amendment rights, their Second Amendment, certainly, are at stake, if we don’t put the right judges on the court to protect the words of the Constitution as written.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier Tuesday that the Senate will vote on Barrett’s confirmation on Monday. McEnany said the date “falls in line with what we were anticipating.”

“I do see that happening. … Judge Barrett will become Justice Amy Coney Barrett,” McEnany said.

October 20, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
Dispatch from Wisconsin: ‘I haven’t voted in a long time, but Trump brought me out’

By Dan Simmons

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin voters headed to the polls in large numbers Tuesday for the start of early voting amid a spike in coronavirus cases that has turned the state into one of the country’s latest pandemic hot spots.

People began showing up at polling sites before sunrise, forming lines that stretched a block or more in some places. Pandemic precautions were on full display: Voters and election officials donned masks, workers wiped down booths with disinfectant, and those waiting kept roughly six feet apart as the lines crept forward.

“I haven’t voted in a long time, but Trump brought me out,” said Debra Mason, 66, who was one of two-dozen voters waiting outside a senior center before voting opened at 7 a.m. “He’s an embarrassment, period.”

The coronavirus pandemic made her more fired up to vote in person, not less, because of Trump’s response to it.

October 20, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
In last-minute push, DeSantis administration urges Florida election officials to remove felons who owe fines from voting rolls

By Beth Reinhard and Lori Rozsa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration delivered last-minute guidance to local election officials recommending measures that voting-rights advocates say could intimidate or confuse voters, the latest salvo in a pitched battle over who is able to cast ballots in a state crucial to President Trump’s reelection.

In a notice sent to local election officials last week, Division of Elections Director Maria Matthews urged them to remove from the voter rolls people with felony convictions who still owe court fines and fees, a move that local officials said is impossible to accomplish before Election Day.

A second memo from Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee’s general counsel recommended that election staff or law enforcement guard all mail ballot drop boxes, a step that local election officials say is not required under the law.

October 20, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
McConnell warns White House against making stimulus deal before election, sources say

By Jeff Stein and Erica Werner

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Senate Republicans on Tuesday that he has warned the White House not to make a big stimulus deal before the election, according to two people familiar with his remarks.

McConnell suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is not negotiating in good faith with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and any deal they reach could disrupt the Senate’s plans to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next week. In a Bloomberg interview on Tuesday, Pelosi adamantly denied that she was stringing the White House along and said she wouldn’t be negotiating with the White House if she didn’t want a deal.

But McConnell’s remarks, made in a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans, show the raw political calculations that both parties are dealing with two weeks before the November 3 elections. McConnell’s comments were confirmed by two people familiar with them who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss them.

October 20, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
Already facing grueling year, National Guard revs up for election and aftermath

By Paul Sonne

The National Guard, already facing one of its busiest years, is prepping for election-related missions that include cybersecurity for local electoral authorities, ballot counting in at least one state and backup for police if unrest erupts after the vote.

The preparations come as the United States heads into one of its most contentious presidential elections, taking place in the middle of a global pandemic and amid persistent suggestions by Trump that he might dispute the results if he loses.

Racial-justice protests throughout the country and environmental threats such as wildfires and hurricanes have further stretched a Guard already on the front lines responding to the pandemic.

October 20, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT
Ossoff, Perdue tied in Georgia Senate race, poll shows

By Paulina Firozi

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Democrat Jon Ossoff are deadlocked in the Senate race in Georgia, according to a New York Times-Siena College survey released Tuesday.

Both candidates in the regularly scheduled Senate election drew the support of 43 percent of likely Georgia voters.

Meanwhile, in the state’s crowded special Senate election, the poll found Democrat Raphael Warnock is supported by 32 percent of likely voters in Georgia, compared to 23 percent that support Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who currently holds the seat, and 17 percent for Republican Rep. Douglas A. Collins.

A Washington Post average of Georgia polls from mid-September finds Warnock drawing 27 percent of support, compared to Loeffler at 22 percent and Collins at 21 percent.

The latest New York Times-Siena survey has a 4.1 percent margin of error.

The poll also asked voters about a possible January runoff between the special-election candidates if no one breaks 50 percent in November.

In a potential runoff matchup against either Loeffler or Collins, Warnock drew 45 percent of support compared to 41 percent for both Republican Senate rivals.

October 20, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT
Miami Police Department condemns behavior of officer who wore Trump face mask at polling location

By Lori Rozsa

A Miami police officer in uniform entered an official polling place Tuesday wearing a “Trump 2020” face mask, alarming voters and drawing swift condemnation from city police officials.

The officer was observed where early voting is taking place at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in full uniform, including a gun, according to Steven Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Democratic Party. Simeonidis was at the government building, which houses the county’s Supervisor of Elections office.

“I was shocked and appalled that a City of Miami employee would walk into a polling place with a badge and a gun and a uniform,” Simeonidis told The Washington Post. “There was a definite intent to intimidate voters. He was near people who were voting.”

Simeonidis said he took photos of officer, who he said called him “sweetheart."

“This is city funded voter intimidation,” Simeonidis said in a tweet.

The Miami Police Department confirmed the officer was an employee and condemned his attire. “We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform,” the department said in a tweet. “This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

Florida law prohibits anybody carrying a gun from being within 150 feet of a polling location, and also prohibits law enforcement officers from acting as poll watchers.

More than 1,200 people voted at the government building on the first day of early voting Monday.

“This is why many people are afraid of the police,” Miami City Commissioner Keon Hardemon said in a tweet. “It’s easy. No political speech in uniform. Whatsoever.”

October 20, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
Even if they haven’t heard of QAnon, most Trump voters believe its wild allegations

By Philip Bump

To Trump, there is no higher compliment to be paid to someone than that they support him. When the hosts of “Fox and Friends” pressed him on the important issues of the campaign on Tuesday morning — how he felt about an endorsement from actress Kirstie Alley — Trump was effusive about how successful she’d been in Hollywood and how great her hair was.

I am not making this up.

So, when Trump has been occasionally asked to weigh in on QAnon — a sprawling, bizarre web of conspiracy theories centered dually on the existence of a massive sex-trafficking ring and on Trump as national savior — he has generally declined to be critical of its adherents.

October 20, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
Senate to vote Monday to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, McConnell says

By Donna Cassata

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters Tuesday that the Senate will vote Monday to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Trump’s third pick for the court.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to vote on the nomination Thursday and forward it to the full Senate. Republicans, intent on installing Barrett on the court, will likely hold a rare weekend session to debate the nomination, setting the stage for a vote Monday.

Trump has pushed for the Senate to fast-track the nomination and ensure Barrett is on the court before the Nov. 3 election.

October 20, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
Trump critics who embraced Hogan are baffled by his vote for long-dead Reagan

By Erin Cox and Rachel Chason

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to repudiate Trump by casting a write-in vote for Ronald Reagan has drawn swift and sustained backlash from many Democratic supporters and some anti-Trump Republicans who had admired Hogan’s willingness to break with the White House.

On social media, in comments on news stories, and in a newspaper editorial over the past four days, the moderate Republican with national ambitions endured heavy criticism and open mocking for picking a man who has been dead for 16 years.

The comments ranged from jocular “Who is going to tell him?” reminders that Reagan is ineligible, to outright condemnations of Hogan’s choice as “clownish,” childish or an act of cowardice.

October 20, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
First lady Melania Trump, still recovering from covid-19, cancels rally plans ‘out of an abundance of caution’

By Felicia Sonmez

First lady Melania Trump has called off plans to appear at a campaign rally Tuesday night “out of an abundance of caution,” her spokeswoman said.

The first lady has been recovering from covid-19 after she, President Trump and their son, Barron, tested positive earlier this month. She had been expected to appear with Trump on Tuesday night at a rally in Erie, Pa.

“Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today,” Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Melania Trump, said in a statement.

News of the cancellation was first reported by CNN.

October 20, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT
Key swing states vulnerable to USPS slowdowns as millions vote by mail, data show

By Jacob Bogage and Christopher Ingraham

Key swing states that may well decide the presidential race are recording some of the nation’s most erratic mail service as a record number of Americans are relying on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver their ballots, agency data show.

Consistent and timely delivery remains scattershot as the agency struggles to right operations after the botched rollout, then suspension, of a major midsummer restructuring. In 17 postal districts covering 10 battleground states and representing 151 electoral votes, first-class mail service is down 7.8 percentage points from January benchmarks and nearly 2 percentage points below the national average. By that measure, roughly 16 in 100 items will not arrive within the Postal Service’s one- to three-day delivery window; in January, it was fewer than 10.

The slowdowns, which have raised alarms and suspicions among voters, postal workers and voting experts, have particular implications for states with strict deadlines.