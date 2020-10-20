Trump preemptively attacked “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl and threatened to release their interview after he cut off their conversation at the White House Tuesday because he didn’t like the aggressive tone of her questions.

The president posted a short clip of a maskless Stahl speaking to two mask-wearing men, and wrote, “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come."

A little more than an hour later, Trump threatened to post the interview before the news program is scheduled to air it Sunday night on CBS.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about,” Trump tweeted. “Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

The newsmagazine is airing an election show Sunday featuring separate interviews with Trump, Pence, Biden and Harris. Trump and Pence were meant to do a signature “60 Minutes” walk-and-talk portion of the interview together, but after cutting off his sit-down with Stahl, the president did not return for that segment.

A person at CBS familiar with the interview said the image of the maskless Stahl that Trump tweeted was taken “immediately following the interview with the CBS team (who had all been tested.) Lesley had a mask on leading into the interviews as appropriate.”

The person with CBS declined to comment more broadly on what happened during the interview but did confirm that Trump did not do the walk with Pence.

According to another person with knowledge of what happened, Trump was unhappy that Stahl asked him tough questions regarding his rhetoric about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), his rally crowd sizes, his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and why he fights with Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease doctor. She also told him during the interview that allegations about Hunter Biden were not verified.

When Trump first walked in, Stahl looked at him and said, 'Are you ready for a tough interview?” About half the interview was focused on the coronavirus. The president believes “60 Minutes” will cut the interview in an unflattering way and has been talking all afternoon about how to preempt the footage, said the person, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about what happened.

“The interview was not that bad,” a White House staffer said. “It wasn’t a bad interview. She just had a tone he didn’t like.”

After 45 minutes, Trump looked at staff and said, “I think we’re done, do you guys agree?” Stahl believed the walk with Pence was still going forward, but Trump didn’t show.